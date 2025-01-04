The need for a Welsh TV station in English has never been greater

Stephen Price

Despite some notable exceptions including Wynne Evans’ appearance on Strictly, Mike Bubbins taking home a Celebrity Mastermind trophy and, of course, the Gavin and Stacey finale, this year’s festive viewing confirmed something I’ve been feeling for all too long now – that the BBC’s take on diversity bears no resemblance to Wales, or anywhere else in the UK other than the south east of England.

Since 2020 especially, our TV screens have appeared much more diverse than in decades gone by, and yet from the Weakest Link to House of Games and the most-watched dramas and soap operas, you’re still hard pressed to find an accent from Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

England is the default setting – The UK’s other countries othered and optional.

A typical example, on Celebrity Mastermind on 31 December, we had Olga Koch, Eddie Kadi, drag artist Kate Butch and ex-Emmerdale actress Sami Winward.

The following day, on 1 January, it was time for Bill Fellows, Ruby Bhogal, Tori Allen-Martin and Matt Forde to take to the iconic Mastermind hot seat.

Yet again, not one face from the UK’s nations other than England.

Diversity targets

In September 2024, the BBC published its new diversity targets.

The BBC’s “ambitious” new creative diversity commitments within programme making teams aim to “ensure that the stories told on-air are authentically reflective of audiences across the UK”.

The new plan includes raising representation targets for TV production teams across ethnicity, disability, and socio-economic diversity from 20% to 25% across all production roles.

The BBC commissioned the Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity to conduct a review as part of their journey to ensuring that the BBC ‘is for everyone’.

But is this task even possible, especially when fighting against the tide of streaming platforms’ growing market share and audiences’ increasingly polarised views and expectations?

England is home to roughly 84% of the UK’s population, the other countries making up the remaining 16%.

Interestingly, the ethnic minority makeup of the UK stands at around 17%, with the wide umbrella term of ‘Asian’ making up the largest share.

Watching British TV, however, the demography is more akin to an English take on an American black and white binary. The same goes for the UK’s airwaves.

Take this week’s (consistently watchable) House of Games for another example.

Playing the week-long battle, we’ve had Gareth Malone, Desiree Birch, Jon Richardson and Jennie McAlpine. Fabulous TV. Eminently watchable. But yet again, we’re watching English/American TV.

Every now and then, Kiri Pritchard-McLean pops along, and maybe a few others I’m missing, but it’s more-often-than-not a very English affair.

Only Connect

One notable and brilliant exception is the superb Only Connect.

Made in Wales, with a strong roster of Welsh folk in the credits, the show regularly makes mention of Wales and the Welsh language and it’s an utter joy to watch Victoria Coren Mitchell in quick-witted action.

A glimpse at what’s possible when Welsh talent is given a chance, either in front of or behind the camera.

Playing a purely numbers game, naturally England’s ‘stars’ and non-stars-alike should make the cut more often on ‘British’ TV, but the opportunity to give a leg-up to people from the Celtic nations is continually missed, and time and time again we, from our nation steeped in culture and the arts, miss out on an opportunity to see ourselves represented.

Gavin and Stacey’s Christmas Day finale became the most-watched festive television programme in 16 years, drawing in an incredible 12.3 million viewers.

The much-loved BBC sitcom’s final episode dominated the ratings battle on Christmas Day, achieving the highest viewing figures for any non-sporting event in over a decade.

The BBC achieved complete dominance of the Christmas Day ratings, securing all top 10 spots for the first time in its history, and yet Wales and the other nations had a poor showing as usual.

Siphoning a little middle-of-the-road content into BBC Wales, or ITV Wales, might be enough for some, but it’s hardly the same as having a channel of our own – just enough to hoodwink and calm disquiet.

Men Up was one of the best things on the box over Christmas 2023, while Lost Boys and Fairies proved a highlight of 2024.

The viewing figures of Gavin and Stacey prove the appetite is there for Welsh content, but we just aren’t getting it.

We need and deserve to see our own stories and our own people on screen – the impacts of which are infinite.

Main stage

I’m tired of Welsh roles not going to young Welsh actors, and our arts and industry being overlooked on the main stage.

Documentaries on our own history, culture, music and arts.. A Welsh perspective on the wider world.. Game shows and dramas with more than a token Welsh player.. a showcase for Welsh film, past and present.

It really is time we had a main stage to call our own.

An English language TV channel for Wales would sow countless seeds and provide an opportunity to create genuinely good Welsh productions.

On a deeper level, it would also provide a cohesive and unifying focal point for the nation in much the same way we once looked to the BBC.

English validation

Despite so much talent and incredible content coming from Wales, we still make the mistake of valuing it and viewing it through English or UK-wide success.

A lot has gone on since Cool Cymru and Twin Town, but we’re content with rehashing it instead of fighting for this as the norm.

So desperate are we for Welsh celebrity news in English in our home-grown media, the reports on Amy Dowden, Wynne Evans and Gavin and Stacey got a little tedious in 2024.

Crumbs from the table and cloying faux-praise. Count me out.

With news of *gasp* two Welsh people (although one not actually Welsh) making it to the Traitors, again, we all jumped on the subject.

Our Welsh language music players are smashing it, doing it their way, and largely ignored by the English press but carrying on regardless.

How much other Welsh talent are we just not seeing, not platforming?

The answer

In the meantime, and as a ‘new Welsh speaker’, I cannot recommend S4C enough for daily viewing, or watching on S4C Clic.

To see Wales and Welsh people on TV shouldn’t be newsworthy.

We should be taking such things for granted like people from pretty much any (non-colonised, dare I say) country in the world.

From Cynefin to Am Dro, Y Byd ar Bedwar to Dan Do, S4C’s content is consistently top notch, inspiring, watchable and relatable.

Welsh language TV and cinema, with groundbreaking shows like Pam Fi Duw, helped feed my passion for both the Welsh language and Wales itself.

I want a diverse media landscape in all its ways, shapes and forms, but it’s time we weren’t only offered it through England’s lens.

The BBC, along with all the other channels of the UK, need to do much better and to give more space to people from the Celtic nations.

For the time being, however, we would all benefit from tuning in to content made in Wales for Wales.

Until we get our own channel in English, give S4C your viewership, subtitles or not.

You’ll thank me later.

