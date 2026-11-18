Desmond Clifford

That was a gloomy room to be in. The First Minister’s art deco office in Cathays Park, Cardiff. It was the day after the EU referendum in 2016, a Friday. Cardiff was bathed in glorious sunshine which, somehow, only made it worse.

Wales had voted to leave the European Union. If the UK had voted Leave and Wales had voted Remain – as did Scotland and Northern Ireland – I could have lived more easily with it. But no: Wales voted to leave the EU.

The gap between the Senedd and popular opinion was there for all to see. In the Senedd, Brexit’s only supporters were a handful of Tories. It was only a handful; a bunch of them were for Remain. Everybody else was Remain: Labour, Plaid and Lib Dems.

The result was a surprise but not a shock, if that makes some sort of sense. Boris Johnson, I reckon, made the difference. I’m not convinced Farage alone would have got over the line, although there would have been no referendum without him.

Leave had all the best lines, honed over a generation of monomaniac activism. They seemed to care more about leaving than Remain cared about staying.

Remain relied on the appeal to reason. Leave understood that politics owes as much to the heart as the head. Their “island story” of doughty yeomen, the sceptred isle set in a silver sea, worked well in a Britain which frequently cherishes myths over reality. To me, it was spurious bollocks but Remain had nothing better to offer. The appeal to post-war solidarity never quite stood up in Britain, one of few EU members not occupied by the Nazis.

At any rate, the mood in the First Minister’s office was funereal. Carwyn Jones led the Welsh Remain campaign and performed very effectively. Yet he and his government, and the Senedd’s centrist liberal alliance, were deserted by many of their habitual supporters.

Cardiff, Monmouth, Vale of Glamorgan, Ceredigion and Gwynedd voted Remain, everywhere else Leave.

Nicola Sturgeon rocked up quickly in Brussels to hoover applause for Scotland’s Remain vote. Carwyn wondered if he should jump on a plane. To what end, we asked? To apologise for Wales’ No vote?

It should have been clearer at the time. The No vote was the first blast of the trumpet against encroaching disillusion with established politics.

Brexit has failed. Economic shrinkage was inevitable and is exactly what has happened. The UK’s supposedly “independent” trade agreements are simply roll-over copies of what we had previously in the EU. Trade with Europe became harder; some companies just gave up trying. European students disappeared from our universities, taking their money with them. Even immigration, the issue most whipped up by Leavers, spiked higher after Brexit than it was before.

We chose all this with our eyes open. Certainly, there was disinformation in the campaign. Leave made dishonest claims about money “returning” to the NHS and large-scale Turkish immigration.

Remainers put forward hysterical claims about financial collapse. The economic hit is real and quantifiable, but there’s a difference between economic damage and the Book of Revelation. Someone thought it would be a good idea to have President Obama tell the people of Merthyr how to vote. Why, and who on earth? O yes, it was that noted political genius David Cameron.

Honestly, I thought I’d heard the last of him. Yet here he is this week expressing his doubts about rejoining the European Union. I can’t think of anyone whose opinion I could care less about. This is the prime minister who, until February 2016, couldn’t tell us whether he was in favour of EU membership or not. When he finally made up his mind, he saw fit to call an early referendum with zero preparation or any attempt to explain objectively the consequences for the country.

Unfortunately, we are hard-wired to believe there’s a connection between posh smooth English and intelligence. This misconception repeatedly leads Britain along paths of mediocrity. No one personifies more completely the absurd and misplaced self-belief of England’s ruling class than Cameron.

This titan believes we should have stayed in the EU but, having left, we should stay out. This is exactly the lack of conviction I referenced earlier. The Leavers didn’t mind how much disruption they caused. No amount of chaos was a barrier to their goal. In a way, you’d admire them for it. But the Remainers: “o, it’s all too much trouble…now we’re out we’d better stay out, surely? It’ll only divide people again…”.

The best, lacking all conviction, will do anything for a night’s sleep.

Stop this rot now! We’re better off in the EU, so let’s make the case. Our economy will grow more quickly. The EU opens the world’s largest free trade economy, on the doorstep. Businesses will export more, and investing companies will come to Wales for European access. Food and livestock will pass borders freely as they did for decades. Young people will once again have opportunities to study in Europe while our universities will chirp with the voices of European students. Their spending power will score against Welsh service exports. Parts of Wales will qualify for EU regional funding, and it will be delivered objectively according to predictable rules, without the trickery of UK funding.

Regret

Polling shows consistent regret for the choice made in 2016. So be it; nations, like people, can make mistakes and change their minds. We tried Brexit. It made the economy smaller and left Britain adrift.

We could only rejoin the EU after a referendum. The precedent has been set twice. Referendums are divisive but the real division comes from close results. There’s always the risk of another close call but that’s not what the polls say. If it is narrow, so be it. No one should fear pursuing the national interest on that account.

A little clap for Andy Burnham for putting this back into the national discourse. Part of Starmer’s painfulness was his constipation even in the face of popular causes. Torfaen’s Nick Thomas-Symonds did a good deal of the spadework on the “Burnham reset” so deserves a shout.

There’s something important, however, missing from the UK’s renewed debate on Europe – the EU itself. Listening to politicians, you’d think all Britain has to do is tap the door and be welcomed back with open arms. Britain approaches rejoining in the same way it approached leaving – with a complete absence of humility.

Flaky

Put yourself in the European Union’s position. The UK proved an utterly unreliable partner. After 50 years of membership the UK flounced away without a passing thought for the partners of half a century. Britain had no idea whether its departure would destabilise the Union or even cause a contagion. In fact, the European Union moved on quickly, perhaps with relief, from a troublesome and flaky partner.

It would be surprising if the EU is wildly enthusiastic about having the UK back. Collective self-interest would probably win the day up to a point. Britain has a big and important economy in European terms and a significant academic and research sector. London is a global financial power and Russia’s lengthening shadow strengthens the case for defence solidarity with one of Europe’s major military spenders.

It’s far from automatic that Europe would welcome Britain back as a full member, as its chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier hinted last week. We’d never get the advantageous terms we had previously – the rebate, the opt-outs, sterling. The UK would have to commit to eventual euro membership and that alone could be enough to keep Britain from rejoining.

In any case, countries apply to join the EU. “Negotiation” really means how you persuade the EU that you’ve accepted and plan to implement their terms: legislation, standards, legal requirements, financial contributions, freedom of movement and other borderless freedoms. From a UK perspective the overwhelming case is still in favour of joining but any of these requirements could upset the political apple cart. Something less than full membership may just be the political reality.

Realities

All this remains to be seen but at least we’re having the conversation. We’re no longer ignoring the realities of economic geography. Meantime, America, which some saw as a counterweight and possible replacement partner for Europe, has shifted fundamentally since 2016.

Trump won’t be there forever, but America will never be the same country again. European security is no longer its priority and there are plenty of Republican apologists for Putin.

“Global Britain” has been exposed as the hollow husk it always was. Britain’s choice is no longer between Europe and America – if it ever was. It is between Europe and no one.