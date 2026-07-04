America’s ‘4th of July’ – a trip down memory lane

Dr Christopher Donald Wood

‘Born in the USA’? Not quite. I was born in my beloved Wales but, like other Welsh scientists before me, left Wales in search of work in the “shining city upon a hill” – the US of A.

Ever since I arrived on the East Coast, I have been fascinated by America’s annual celebration of Independence Day, marked by ubiquitous fireworks every July 4 – or the Fourth of July, as Americans invariably call it. (Americans put the month before the day.)

This year’s July 4 celebrations will be dramatically different from previous years. It will be 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776 – a response to “taxation without representation”, the suppression of self-governance and human rights violations, culminating in the famous Boston Tea Party, a defining moment in the American Revolution against the British.

Although the Declaration was adopted on July 4, most delegates signed the engrossed copy on August 2, 1776, with a handful adding their signatures later.

Among the best known were Benjamin Franklin, the self-taught polymath and prolific inventor, and John Hancock, who was the first to sign in large, bold, stylish letters, giving rise to the Americanism: “Put your John Hancock here”, meaning simply, “Sign here”… buddy.

Hancock was, like the other signatories, very brave because, had their plans failed, they would certainly have been put to death under the orders of the English king of the day (where’s the spit bucket?), King George III. But, as with Guy Fawkes’ demise, it would not have been a quick, clean death. Instead, they would have been tortured to reveal the names of their co-conspirators before finally being led to the gallows for the blessing of death by hanging – or perhaps execution by firing squad.

More specifically, on July 4, 1776, the Founding Fathers finalised and adopted the historic document declaring that all people possess unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Parades

Americans (and all and sundry) across all 50 states (and, for the most part, the US territories as well) celebrate with fireworks, parades, concerts, air displays and cookouts (Americana for barbecues in their backyards – back gardens to us).

Iconic buildings like the Empire State Building will be lit up in red, white and blue – the colours of the American flag.

One July 4, I caught a flight to Chicago to visit my in-laws, who dutifully took my wife and me to a lovely concert with fireworks exploding behind the stage. One firework went off course, fell short and landed on a poor woman’s head – but no litigation followed, I swear!

What do American defence lawyers say in such cases? “Assumption of risk doctrine” – much like jaywalkers (people who take a shortcut across the street instead of using a crosswalk, or zebra crossing to us). You pick up so many American phrases: sidewalk, hood, trunk, elevator instead of lift – so many opportunities for confusion. For example, Americans use the letter “L” for Lobby instead of “G” or “1” for the ground floor.

Goof off

As July 4 approaches, most hard-working Americans in the private sector, who often sacrifice holidays to stay at work, unlike state and federal workers who like to goof off as much as possible – not really, but they do take their allocated Federal Holidays – will take the Friday off to give themselves a three-day weekend.

Given that it is the 250th birthday of the United States of America, downtown Washington DC, the nation’s capital, will go crazy (in a nice way)!

Since downtown Washington DC is a mere five or six minutes’ drive from my modest abode, I need not go out to hear the military might on display. The noise of screaming military jets of every description flying low overhead will be hard to miss – or indeed escape. A massive air show, “Salute to America 250”, will culminate in a fantastic concert and a breathtaking fireworks display that evening.

Will I catch the Metro into downtown Washington DC to take it all in?

What with the blazing sunshine, the heat of the day (and night), the humidity (Washington DC was built on a swamp, don’t you know?), being covered in DEET to keep the mosquitoes at bay, the crush of the crowds and the smell of one’s own sweat… hell no.

I’ll watch it all on TV.

In the comfort of my air-conditioned apartment 🙂