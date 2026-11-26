Ben Wildsmith

Hi Joe,

I hope you are enjoying your moment in the sun. It’s not the sun, though, is it? It’s the artificial glare of momentary media attention.

You are the latest face to pop up in the right-wing ‘Guess Who’ carousel. One minute it’s Lucy Connolly, the next it’s Russell Brand, and here you are, the flavour of a couple of days. Imagine, little Joe being noticed by Rupert Lowe. The thrill!

It’s the next bit that’s challenging, though, Joe, and here’s why. At some point on your rise to absolute power, you are going to have to map out some kind of plan that isn’t a complaint.

We get it that you are frightened. You’ve made that clear. All the Somalis, Pakistanis and Iraqis that are encroaching on your sense of security are generally too busy to soothe your neuroses, but as a government-funded propagandist, I have the time to address them. So, I’ll tell you a story.

I’m in Bangkok at the moment. Imagine that, Joe, wanting to go to other places, as if curiosity about the planet we live on weren’t forbidden by God! You wouldn’t like it here. All that Buddhist refusal to judge others. Anyway, Joe, I was sat outside a bar earlier, fending off forriners trying to sell me everything from Viagra to knock-off Rolexes.

You know what they are like, Joe, the browns. Then, and I swear down this is true, a woman shambled up selling little plastic toys. She had a sign on her cart saying, ‘I am mute and make my living selling souvenirs.’

It made me think of you, Joe, because I hear that you are also mute. You are permitted to say whatever you like on the streets of Wales, but there is one specific place where you must abide by longstanding rules, and your rebellious spirit can’t be contained by that kind of nonsense.

Bravo, Joe. The voice of the oppressed must never be silenced.

You are so vital to our culture, Joe, that I struggle to understand how any of the invading hordes could even approach replacing you. The absence of your wit and insight over the last few, terrible days has starved Welsh culture of its very lifeblood.

Agog

So, what’s the plan, butt? Like everyone else, I’m agog to discover what I’m missing now you have been silenced. Do you advocate for an uplift in NHS spending? I guess you must, so we can rapidly train our teenagers to ‘replace’ all those freeloading nurses and consultants who mistakenly came here believing we have a shred of decency. Right?

Fuck you, Joe. I don’t know where you are from, whether you are married, or what you’ve done to scrape a living until now. All of that is scrubbed from the internet, and I imagine that was an expensive business.

I was born in England, travel extensively, but count Wales as my home – the place where my heart resides. My friends in Wales are white, black, Jewish, Muslim… Who knows?

To be honest, most of us are just trying to do difficult jobs whilst you prance about like a tit.

When you are in the Heath, gasping for air, sell your race-baiting nonsense to whichever nurse is at hand. The only certainty is that he or she is your superior.