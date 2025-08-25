Are Welsh parties of the left feeling the heat from Jeremy Corbyn’s new party

Ioan Phillips

Nation.Cymru’s esteemed associate editor wrote an excellent piece last month, assessing what implications the new left-wing party, launched by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana, might have for next year’s Senedd election. (And, for the record, he didn’t tell me to open so obsequiously.)

This got me thinking about how Wales’ established parties of the left are feeling regarding the prospect of facing the new party, one that claims one of the most recognisable politicians in the UK as 50% of its public face, including whether they’d be prepared to work with it should no single party obtain a majority.

Welsh Labour passed me to a UK Labour source, who said: “This is all completely hypothetical. No new party has been registered with the Electoral Commission; they don’t have a name, leader, or policies; nor any stated intention on where they would stand.”

Bullish

Plaid Cymru, leading in some polls, are clearly feeling bullish. A party spokesperson told me: “Next year, Wales has a real opportunity for a new kind of government, with bold, principled leadership under Plaid Cymru.

“In the face of a rising populist right and a Labour Party under Starmer that lacks urgency and direction – and which turns a blind eye to the needs of Wales – Plaid Cymru is offering something different: a party rooted in Wales, shaped by our communities, and driven by a deep commitment to social justice and equality.

“We are a democratic party that believes in the power of progressive politics and the importance of diverse voices. But in Wales, if you’re looking for a party that is ready to lead government and fight for a fairer, greener future, Plaid Cymru is where that energy and hope lives.”

‘Liberal vision’

Meanwhile, the Welsh Liberal Democrats took aim at Jeremy Corbyn himself. A party spokesperson said: “The Welsh Liberal Democrats are focused on building on our record-breaking success in last year’s general election to provide our own liberal vision for the future of Wales.

“In the past, Jeremy Corbyn has shown he does not share many of our values, having played a damaging role in the UK’s exit from the EU, and helping to prolong Conservative rule when the country needed change. He also showed repeatedly during the 2017-2019 parliament that he was unwilling to work cross-party on many issues.

“We will continue to offer a distinct liberal version of Wales that is pro-European, green, socially liberal and with a thriving private sector.”

Collaboration

The Wales Green Party’s response was more conciliatory, with leader Andy Slaughter saying: “As Greens, collaboration is in our DNA. We’ll work with anyone who shares our goals to cut people’s bills, control rents, and tackle the nature and climate emergencies.

“We’re laser-focussed on getting our first Greens into the Senedd, so that we can fight for the change Wales desperately needs.”

Three main conclusions emerge from the responses of the established parties.

First, no one, bar the Greens, wants to touch the c-word: coalitions. The way the Welsh electoral system is geared makes it likely that some form of arrangement between two or more parties will be needed in 2026. You’d imagine that there’s enough common ground for some degree of co-operation between the established parties of the left and the new party, particularly if it meant keeping a right-wing bloc from gaining power.

Second, the established parties of the left are, for the most part, trying to highlight their respective policy platforms. That said, it’s hard for any of them to claim insurgency (even Plaid) after more than a quarter of a century in which every government has been some combination of Labour with either Plaid or the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

Third, the established parties of the left could, conversely, use their local longevity to their advantage. Some of the highest-profile supporters of the new party forged their careers in UK-level politics, yet they’re now claiming to have a unique perspective on what Wales needs. (Plaid is probably best placed to pull off this line of attack, but don’t be surprised to see others aping it.)

There remain many unknowns about the ramifications of this new left-wing party – but its advent certainly adds another dimension to the fluid and volatile environment that goes by the name of Welsh politics.

