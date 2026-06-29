Beyond the social media ban: Preparing young people for a digital future

Laura Hutchings

Preparing young people for the future has always been one of education’s greatest responsibilities. As society evolves, so too must the knowledge, skills and experiences we help young people develop. Today, that future is increasingly shaped by digital technologies, artificial intelligence and online communities, making digital literacy an essential part of education rather than an optional addition.

The UK Government’s proposed social media ban for under-16s, alongside the Welsh Government’s recent announcement of statutory guidance on restricting mobile phone use in schools, has prompted an important conversation about the relationship between young people and technology. Both initiatives reflect a shared ambition to improve children’s wellbeing and create safer environments for learning and growing up in a digital world.

While the focus has understandably been on protecting young people from online harm, the debate also provides an opportunity to think beyond restriction. If access to social media is limited until the age of sixteen, how do we ensure that young people are equipped with the knowledge, judgement and confidence to navigate these platforms when those restrictions no longer apply?

Digital literacy is often associated with learning how to use technology, but its importance extends much further. It includes understanding how algorithms influence what we see, recognising misinformation and AI-generated content, protecting personal data, evaluating information critically and making informed choices online. These capabilities underpin not only safe participation in digital spaces but also lifelong learning, employability and active citizenship.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in education, work and everyday life, helping young people to think critically about digital technologies will become just as important as helping them use those technologies effectively. These capabilities develop over time and cannot simply be expected to appear when a young person reaches a particular age.

It is also important to recognise that digital platforms are not simply places where young people consume content. Increasingly, they are places where they learn, create and collaborate. Platforms such as YouTube have become valuable learning resources, supporting everything from revision and practical skills to creative expression. Many young people develop confidence and digital skills through creating content, sharing ideas and engaging with communities that reflect their interests.

For some learners with Additional Learning Needs (ALN), digital platforms can also provide accessible ways to engage with learning and connect with others who share similar experiences. While safeguarding must always remain central, it is equally important that conversations around online safety acknowledge the opportunities that digital technologies can provide when used positively and responsibly.

None of this diminishes the need for stronger protections. Technology companies must be held accountable for the environments they create. Platform design, recommendation algorithms and commercial models all shape how young people experience the online world, and responsibility for creating safer digital spaces cannot rest solely with educators, families or communities. Those designing and operating these platforms also have a vital role to play.

Education, however, has an equally important responsibility. Schools, colleges and universities are not only preparing learners for qualifications and employment; they are helping to develop thoughtful, ethical and adaptable citizens. In a world where digital technologies continue to evolve at pace, digital literacy is becoming as fundamental as literacy and numeracy.

The conversation surrounding the proposed social media ban should not be viewed as a choice between regulation and education. Protecting young people online is essential, but so too is preparing them for the world they are growing up in. If the current debate encourages greater investment in digital literacy alongside stronger accountability from technology companies, it has the potential to achieve something far more significant than legislative change alone. It could help create a generation of young people who are not only safer online, but better equipped to participate confidently, critically and responsibly in an increasingly digital society.

Laura Hutchings is Institute Digital Lead: Education and Humanities at UWTSD (University Wales Trinity St Davids)