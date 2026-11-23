The author of this opinion piece has asked to remain anonymous. Their identity is known to the editor.

Forget everything you think you know about sleepy valleys backwaters. Their councils can be dangerous. Or so some would have you believe. So dangerous that councils like Blaenau Gwent can only meet online.

Blaenau Gwent is the only council in Wales, possibly in the UK, that holds neither face-to-face nor hybrid meetings, where attendees have the choice of attending in person or virtually.

Meetings are entirely online. This is despite the availability of council chamber facilities in Ebbw Vale. It is despite all the local town and community councils managing it. It is also despite the Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021 stipulating “multi-location” meetings. So much for local democracy.

The 2022–2027 council’s term is almost over, and councillors have had practically no opportunity to meet face to face. Some councillors have never met each other. After four long years of death by Teams, hybrid meetings were due to start in November 2026, with in-person attendance encouraged.

Just as the meetings were about to start, councillors were told this week that they had been postponed on the grounds of “member safety”. They were told that “following a request from the Member Safety Task and Finish Group” and “in discussions with the Leader”, a decision had been made to postpone the start of democratic meetings at the General Offices, pending a review.

It is an open secret that Steve Thomas, the hide-and-seek council leader, enjoys the advantages of a virtual council. Why bring people together when you can keep them apart? It’s hard work maintaining control when they get together, have seditious and incidental corridor conversations, join dots, get ideas. In fairness, the council leadership hasn’t always been so reluctant about in-person interactions. Cllr Thomas is one of the longest-serving councillors. He was once known to work so late that he would regularly be one of the last in the civic centre. Pursuits and priorities change.

Safety concerns

The nature of the member safety concerns has not been specified. One can only speculate that they are too serious to let even the bravest councillor set foot inside a council chamber.

Aggression and threats towards elected politicians have certainly been on the rise in recent years. Take the case of then Oldham Council leader Arooj Shah, whose car was deliberately set alight on the evening of 13 July 2021. The next night, she attended the full meeting of the council. In person.

It’s not the first time that member safety has taken centre stage in a trade-off involving transparency and accountability at this particular council. Blaenau Gwent is the only one in Wales to use a black marker (virtual, of course) so liberally that councillors’ personal declarations on their properties and businesses are completely redacted. The whole lot is inscrutable to the press, the public and other councillors. It is widely accepted that someone’s home address should be private. A councillor’s collection of other properties and businesses is a different kettle of fish when the decisions they are involved in could affect them. Transparency? No thanks.

Privacy

When a Blaenau Gwent councillor recently questioned these disappearing declarations, the reason given for the secrecy was, you guessed it, member safety. Oh, and privacy. With the added extra of vulnerable people. “This is for members personal security as a business address may also be a target” … “Some may be private properties with family of the elected member residing there or vulnerable tenants who would not wish the address to appear on the public register”.

Contrast this with some Cardiff councillors who declare their own property interests as well as those of their family members. A partial declaration can easily state “one rental property” on a street without giving the full address, protecting those vulnerable people that councillors are so kindly renting their properties to.

If you are thinking of standing for election next year in Blaenau Gwent, you can be sure that your rights to privacy and safety will be given the utmost priority if you get elected.

If you are a resident in Blaenau Gwent looking to exercise your right to transparency and accountability around the interests and activities of your councillors, you can think again.