Bringing the power of young voices to the fore to end the injustice of child poverty

Melanie Simmonds, Head of Save the Children Cymru

When I first joined Save the Children Cymru, nearly eighteen years ago, we had just launched a report called ‘Listen Up’ based on research carried out with children and young people living in areas of high deprivation in Wales.

The project set out to find out more about their experiences and what measures should be taken to end child poverty.

Today, it is almost as if I’ve stepped into an echo chamber with the voices of another generation of young people living in areas with high levels of poverty reverberating in my ears.

The similarities of what the children and young people who took part in our ‘Power of Voice’ project are saying are stark. They are also telling us about the same challenges they face within their communities, regarding lack of opportunities and access to safe places to play and youth clubs, transport and how putting more money in families’ pockets can make a difference to their lives.

In a nutshell they are telling us that nothing has changed in nearly twenty years. A real wakeup call, and at a time when child poverty figures have increased in Wales to 31% – nearly one in three children.

Power of Voice project

It is essential to listen to what children and young people have to say and to use their ideas to end the injustice of child poverty.

The year-long child-led Power of Voice research focused on listening to children aged between 11-16 living in areas with high levels of poverty across Wales – north, west and south. During a series of workshops they talked about their experiences, the barriers they face, and their hopes for the future, particularly their ideas for change.

The design of the research was undertaken with the support of two advisory groups from Ferndale Community School in Rhondda Cynon Taf and Cardiff West Community High School. They worked with our team to create activities to be used with other groups of young people and to steer the recommendations presented in the Power of Voice report.

Above all, the research highlighted the aspirations and potential of the children and young people. If they are given the resources, opportunities and support to fulfil their potential, they can provide huge benefits to their local communities and to society more widely.

Opportunities

However, the research also highlighted how poverty can affect children’s relationships, opportunities, aspirations, and mental health. Children and young people are aware of financial pressures in their households and communities, particularly around the cost of living. The stigma around poverty is also explored and how the expectations created by social media and not having enough money to have ‘the right brand or item’ can lead to peer pressure and bullying which can affect children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing as well as their aspirations.

Findings also indicate that local communities can mitigate the impact of poverty on the lives of children and their families. Many participants described the practical and emotional support provided by families and friends, as well as the support and encouragement provided by role models within the community.

Amidst the wider range of challenges and pressures created by poverty, participants consistently talked about the importance of respect and agency. Children have the right to be listened to and have their views considered.

Sharing ideas at the Senedd

The children and young people we spoke to, wanted opportunities to speak to people who make decisions that affect their lives and their communities.

We were able to honour their wish at a recent event in the Senedd where politicians and decision makers got to listen to the group of young people from Ferndale Community School presenting the findings of the research.

The event was hosted by Sioned Williams MS and attended by Jane Hutt MS, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and other cross-party representatives. There was a buzz in the room and the day was summed up perfectly by young researcher, Bonnie who said, “It’s been amazing to finally be heard and to hand over the information we’ve gathered from other children and young people from across Wales and hopefully it will bring positive changes for the future.”

Animation

They group from Ferndale also wanted to create an animation to visualise the findings of the research. In a series of workshops the group worked closely with Save the Children Cymru and Tree Top Films production company to storyboard the Power of Voice animation.

In the animation they share ideas on what all children and young people need to ‘learn, grow, and be their best’.

We need more safe and fun spaces like parks, sports clubs and youth centres. There should be enough for all ages, and they should be easy for us to get to—whether at school or around the places we live. Also, having people around us who are positive role models is super important . . . They help guide us to make good choices and keep us motivated, and they can help us reach our goals in the future.

Future steps

So, where do we go from here? How can we all work collectively to make sure all children reach their future goals and aspirations, retrospective of where they live?

The time to take action is now. There is no time for empty words with child poverty figures at a record high of 4.5 million across the UK and analysis shows levels are set to rise to 4.8 million by 2030.

Families need an adequate social security system and the UK Government needs to scrap the cruel two-child limit and benefit cap, which would lift thousands of families living in Wales out of poverty. Welsh Government must also prioritise using all the leavers it has to get more money into families’ pockets. We need a delivery plan with measurable targets as part of the Welsh Government’s Child Poverty Strategy to make sure this happens or children’s futures will remain a blank page.

And we all need to ‘Listen Up’ and truly appreciate the ‘Power of the voices’ of our children and young people. This project has demonstrated that they are fully aware of the challenges within their communities and crucially have ideas on how child poverty can be tackled. It’s within all our moral duty to take action now, today, so that we can help make their tomorrow better.

Please take the time to read the Power of Voice report and watch the animation, available in both Welsh and English, on our webpage – Wales | Save the Children UK

