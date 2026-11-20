Geraint Davies

Andy Burnham spoke of hope, growth in every postcode and working together at the Welsh Labour Party Conference. Instead, his new policies will incentivise investment in England over Wales and sidestep Welsh devolution without giving Wales its fair share.

In his speech at Llandudno, the Prime Minister simply ignored the fact that Labour’s catastrophic election defeat in Wales was a symptom of Keir Starmer’s unpopularity alongside his failure to provide Wales with its fair share of UK resources.

He seemed to forget that he wouldn’t be at Number 10 but for Sir Keir’s unpopularity causing Labour defeats across both England and Wales and that he was the only contender not tarnished by obedience to Starmer’s policies.

Instead, the Prime Minister used a PF Global report to unconvincingly claim that Welsh Labour’s defeat was due to its failure to devolve powers down to communities and to the First Minister distancing herself from Starmer.

Then, despite Burnham’s agenda being very much about constitutional change, with devolution as a means to better decision-making, his Welsh Labour leader, Ken Skates, criticised the party for talking about constitutional powers for the Senedd. He said it didn’t answer the question “How is this going to improve people’s lives?” and that “Standing up for Wales” means standing up for “people’s jobs and wages, the NHS”.

Despite this, he chose not to mention that jobs and wages have suffered for decades from Wales receiving just 1.5% of UK rail investment for 5% of the UK population, when Scotland got its full 8% population share. Nor did he remind delegates that if Wales were an English region, it would get an extra £180 in NHS funding per person. Perhaps it’s because his new boss, Andy Burnham, has no plans to give Wales its fair share of rail and NHS funding.

In addition, Wales is left out of Mr Burnham’s redistribution of wealth from affluent to poorer regions of England through property tax reforms. This is also unfair, as the median wealth per household in Wales is £119,800, around half the South East’s £235,900 and much less than in parts of London.

Meanwhile, it’s reported that Swansea’s DVLA could be axed under Burnham’s ten-year plan by parcelling out its functions to regional mayors in England. This would put 6,000 Welsh jobs in Swansea at risk on top of the 2,800 steel jobs lost at Port Talbot, whereas Labour saved the steel jobs in Scunthorpe.

But worse for Wales is yet to come. Labour’s Budget said councils and regional mayors will be keeping 100% of their local business rates by the end of the decade. This will inevitably advantage councils with established industrial clusters, in particular those with better rail connections. Such councils will have an incentive to reduce business rates to attract more industry. That would increase the revenue of those councils while reducing the overall tax paid by businesses to all councils.

HS2

When Virgin Media consolidated its Swansea offices into Manchester, it knew that HS2 was going to halve train journey times from London to Manchester from two hours and ten minutes to one hour and eight minutes, while the journey from London to Swansea remained at nearly three hours, with no rail electrification beyond Cardiff.

Now Manchester will be able to poach further investment and jobs from Welsh and English councils by reducing its business rates. The new system will therefore increase regional inequality.

Business leaders will encourage councils to compete to attract business taxpayers, which will drive down their business taxes and reduce the overall funding for public services. By pitching councils against each other, the Burnham plan will give big business leverage over local democracies to grant planning permission for controversial developments.

In particular, owners of massive data centres will be able to incentivise councils to grant planning permission despite local objections over noise, appearance and energy and water consumption.

There are 140 new data centre applications in play capable of doubling the UK’s energy consumption. Ed Miliband, when Energy Secretary, lamely claimed that the impact of data centres on emissions is “inherently uncertain”, but it is predictably harmful, as is the loss of jobs from AI that it will facilitate.

However, the UK Government may want this change in the balance of power thanks to lobbying by big tech oligarchs and those on their payroll, like Tony Blair, who are calling for the government to abandon net zero.

Business rates

Wales will be under pressure to change its business rates to compete with local authorities in England for business investment. Similarly, UK Government plans will put pressure on Wales to give consent for data centres, as its previous plans did with freeports.

On top of this, Wales will be hit harder by Labour’s benefit cuts to young, sick and disabled claimants because 19% of working-age people receive a welfare benefit here, compared with 14.5% across Britain.

If AI is the future, the Government, alongside employers, should enable young, sick and disabled people to work flexibly from home and provide Wi-Fi clouds and computers so they can do so. This would be a fairer way than Burnham’s to reform welfare and grow the economy.

At present, young people, excluding children, account for just 2.5% of the £333bn UK welfare budget, compared with 55% for pensioners. The rise in mental health issues among young people may be linked to long Covid, social media, anxiety over the future due to student debt, climate change or AI, or even local pollution.

These are clinical questions, so Britain needs a plan that empowers vulnerable people to grow the economy, not one that forces them into unsuitable and unproductive jobs in order to cut their benefits and carers’ allowance.

Instead of offering more powers to Wales to help manage its own affairs, Burnham is suggesting that existing powers should be devolved downwards. However, in Manchester, which has a similar population, he’s not suggesting devolution to Bolton, Bury, Rochdale, etc. So this looks more like another plan, after Boris Johnson’s, to circumvent Senedd powers obtained through two referendums and to reconnect Welsh communities with Westminster.

Red Welsh Way

Mr Burnham can’t pretend Keir Starmer wasn’t the problem during Labour’s disastrous Senedd election. Nor can he blame Eluned Morgan for distancing herself with her Red Welsh Way. After all, before her immediate predecessor Vaughan Gething started cosying up to Starmer, previous First Ministers had found that Clear Red Water was the antidote to Welsh Labour being seen as Westminster’s regional office.

Andy Burnham may say he wants “one Labour team” with “everyone” “signed up and on the same page”. But devolution in Wales must mean the right to be different, and offstage even Ken Skates argued for the devolution of policing and the Crown Estate.

The new Prime Minister may say he wants a “stronger Wales”, “a vision for communities”, “a stronger national voice” and “a reindustrialised nation with revitalised high streets”, but Wales needs a fair share of resources and powers to succeed.

Unfortunately, Burnham’s plans look less like preparing Wales to beat the All Blacks and more like removing our studs before the game.

Geraint Davies served as MP for Swansea West between 2010 and 2024.