Desmond Clifford

It took a little more than 100 days for Andy Burnham to reveal himself. Shape-shifting through the summer, he played hide-and-seek with us. We were taken in by the folksy northern charm, and what fools we were. Turns out he’s just the latest Prime Minister who wants to screw Wales.

On the same day he said “Yes, yes, yes” to the European Union, he said “No, no, no” to Wales.

That’s no to devolution of policing and justice, despite the conclusive body of work produced by Lord Thomas, the former Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, at the request of Labour’s Welsh Government. No to equity for Wales in rail funding and the Crown Estate. England’s rail projects will continue to count as Welsh projects (I’m not making this up, I promise), and Crown Estate revenues from Wales will continue to be siphoned off by the Treasury, not passed to the Welsh Government.

To their credit, former First Ministers Carwyn Jones and Mark Drakeford responded speedily and publicly with regret and called on Burnham to rethink. Carwyn was clear that this is not the way to rebuild Labour support. Mark was an early supporter of Burnham and canvassed for him in Makerfield. His disappointment must be intense.

There will be further outcry, surely, from Labour’s MSs and MPs? Hardly. These careerist automatons sit in Trappist silence. Ken Skates, Welsh Labour’s leader, says he remains committed to further devolution and has called for more discussions. He says he’ll be meeting Burnham himself. Feeble, or what?

Ken is Welsh Labour leader. Why is he not determining Labour’s Welsh devolution policy? How is his voice trumped by Wales-hating Westminster MPs? Why is he not listened to by his own UK party leader?

If Andy Burnham thinks being Manchester’s mayor gives him a pass in Wales, he should think again. Boris Johnson was Mayor of London, so where’s the difference? Burnham’s professional Scouser-Mancunian shtick counts for nothing if Wales gets the same contempt and condescension shown by his predecessors.

Burnham deploys faux emollience as a weapon. He was at it at Prime Minister’s Questions in response to Ann Davies’s (Plaid Cymru) question about his rejection of the Welsh Government’s reasoned requests. “Never say never,” he implied. “We have other plans on the table…” Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me! Burnham is a trickster whose trick is never quite over, but we see him now for what he is.

Labour’s surrender of its Welsh devolution credentials is inexplicable. In a short space of time, essentially since Drakeford stood down, Welsh Labour has contrived to turn itself into a subservient branch operation. Labour’s MPs seem happier with Labour out of power in the Senedd than in. It makes their contempt for Wales less embarrassing. Carwyn and Mark aren’t alone, but it’s hard to see a way back for their wing of the party. The elected members and the payroll people are firmly in the submissive centralising camp.

Coincidentally, Welsh Labour’s inquest into its horrible May election result was published last week. “The road back to victory” (available online) is an awful title, devoid of humility and dripping with the hubris which soaks the party still. The report was produced by fancy consultants, and I imagine Labour paid a good wedge for it.

I’d be asking for my money back. For all its swanky graphs, the report says nothing you couldn’t write on the back of a beer mat. It’s more remarkable for what it doesn’t say.

Keir Starmer

I can’t swear my scan is definitive, but I reckon Keir Starmer was mentioned once, in passing, and Vaughan Gething, remarkably, not at all. No doubt the report’s authors were nobbled to “keep to the issues” and steer clear of personalities. This is a report for a Labour Party unwilling to confront its gloomy truths.

The most interesting fact in the whole report is this: Rhun ap Iorwerth is the only politician in Wales with a positive popularity rating. Comrades, honestly, think about that. Politics is rarely as complicated as you think.

The report canters through issues such as being in power too long, a declining base and demographic change. No doubt these played a part, but the simpler truth was dire leadership in Cardiff and London, and voters who stopped believing Labour stood up for Wales.

Eluned Morgan inherited a mess. She compounded it initially by adopting the slogan “a partnership in power”, but in a way you could hardly blame her for trying. When Labour won in 2024, many of us thought there would surely be positive alignment between Cardiff and London after 14 Conservative years.

Contempt

Only gradually did the Starmer administration’s contempt for Wales become clear. Eventually, and I imagine with a wounded heart, Eluned saw she would get nothing from her Wales-hating Westminster colleagues and changed tack. She was then repeatedly marginalised and humiliated by the very people in Whitehall who should have given her support and succour. Her continuing loyalty to them only made it more painful.

Eluned was dutiful and unlucky to inherit a dysfunctional Labour group consumed by hatreds, but the thousands who voted Labour for decades, only to be shafted once the party was in power, deserved better.

The mystery is not why Labour lost so many votes in May but why anyone at all voted for a party so discredited and contemptuous of Wales.

The report looks at evidence from Scotland, Catalonia and Galicia. Scotland is fair enough but, much as I enjoy comparative politics, Spain’s autonomous regions and constitution don’t have enough in common with the Welsh context to make this useful. In any case, there’s no parallel for Plaid’s remarkable surge.

Status quo

The report makes five uninspiring recommendations. It essentially suggests maintaining the status quo, changing nothing much but trying a bit harder. Let me offer some alternative thoughts free of charge:

Be a Welsh party, like the Greens.

Promote policies based on fairness for Wales.

Develop a UK relationship that benefits Wales.

Choose credible party leaders through one-member-one-vote elections with campaign spending limits, and end trade union voting fixes.

If the above are in place, supporters will want to be active and join campaigns.

And, comrades, you’re welcome.

There are people in Labour who place Wales at the centre of things. Unfortunately, none of them are in the Senedd or Westminster right now. Labour shows no sign of seriously coming to terms with its May catastrophe. Ken Skates offers no independent thought or advocacy for Wales. His mission is to support Whitehall, not the other way round.

Burnham’s mask has slipped. It’s sad, but there it is. The serpent hid with a smiling face, as Shakespeare has it. What’s good enough for Scotland isn’t good for Wales. What’s good for Manchester isn’t good for Wales. How can our elected representatives stand for this without their blood boiling?

We must see Burnham now for the fake he has revealed himself to be. That sham “No. 10 North” front door in Manchester, behind which lies nothing, is a symbol of the phoniness at his heart. He neither understands nor respects Wales. The dreary speech he delivered at Labour’s Llandudno conference sounded like it was written by AI – then it turned out it really was.

At least Burnham has shown his hand. No more “perhaps he’ll say something positive next time”. We know where he stands. The Burnham mirage has melted.

Consensus

The Welsh Government has a devolution agenda that is broadly supported by the progressive parties in the Senedd. There’s a consensus. Yet the British Prime Minister refuses even to discuss those issues. It’s arrogant and anti-democratic.

Burnham’s strange entry to Downing Street opened a window which has snapped shut. Yet only weeks ago, Whitehall hummed with chatter about expanding devolution and barriers being swept away. Burnham’s book Head North calls on every page for removing Whitehall’s dead hand.

We’ve seen this before. Burnham is slowly being pincered by his colleagues and a Whitehall bureaucracy which will defend itself at all costs. He’s not the first among recent Prime Ministers convinced of his mission to reform the state. They indulge him with train rides to Manchester and that phoney front door but, make no mistake, the python state is squeezing the life from him. The real No. 10 is fighting back.

New leaders hold their greatest power immediately after their appointment. Burnham’s had his moment. He’s largely squandered it on chitchat and small stuff. He will now follow the dreary and familiar path to nowhere and nothing much.

Britain after Burnham will look much like Britain before him, and Wales must make its own choices.