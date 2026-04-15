Can any political party turn around the Welsh economy?
Jonathan Edwards
Way back at the start of devolution, the first National Assembly had an economic target of raising Welsh Gross Value Added (GVA) to 90% of the UK average.
There was such a definitive focus on economic rebuilding because creating a political structure to help improve Welsh economic performance after the ravages caused by Thatcherite deindustrialisation was central to the argument developed to win the devolution referendum of 1997.
While there are a host of statistical ways of measuring economic performance, and I will leave the economists and academic social scientists to bash it out amongst themselves, GVA is a key productivity metric and gives us an idea how different geographic areas are performing.
In other words it’s safe to assume if GVA is comparatively low then the geographical area in question faces significant economic challenges.
At the time of the creation of the National Assembly, Welsh GVA was 72.4% of the UK average. Today, after a quarter of a century of devolved governance, the latest figures I can find from 2022 published by the Welsh Government notes Welsh GVA as 72.1% of the UK average.
Not only has performance remained stagnant at best, Wales finds itself at the very bottom but one of all UK countries and regions.
During the last 27 years the Welsh Government has assumed more powers over the economy, yet it remains true that the main economic levers remain under Westminster control.
However, the failure to make a dent in the GVA deficit between Wales and the UK average indicates that devolution hasn’t delivered on its founding promise to the people of Wales. The GVA target was quickly dropped in Cardiff Bay.
I very much agreed with Rhun ap Iorwerth when he stated in a speech at Cardiff University in 2024 that his first economic policy proposal was to reintroduce an ambitious target to close the GVA gap. While targets themselves are abstract, their purpose is to give a clear direction to the work of government and help measure the success or not of policy.
They indicate a seriousness to get to grips with Welsh economic decline, without which there is no real possibility of dealing with the major social problems we face as a country, be it poverty or ill health.
The party’s manifesto writers, perhaps mindful that they will soon be holding the Welsh Government reins, have quietly dropped any mention of closing the geographical gap with the rest of the UK.
A new Fiscal and Economic Commission will be set up to help compose internal Wales targets and measure success but gone is the specific aim of improving Welsh performance compared to the rest of the UK.
Specific targets
Similarly, none of the other parties commit to a specific target to improve Welsh GVA comparatively to the UK average. All the main protagonists have interesting ideas and there is much symmetry between the parties. Regrettably it is difficult to say with confidence that anyone contesting the election has the imagination to overturn the economic fortunes of our country.
Glaringly missing from all manifestos is a clear vision of how Wales needs to position itself for the Artificial Intelligence economic revolution that is currently accelerating at speed.
Wales will either find itself at the head of the curve or trailing in its wake, and it is the responsibility of those who seek to lead us to make sure that the people of our country are ready for the transformative changes ahead.
On a side note, readers may be interested to learn that in Albania, Prime Minister Edi Rama last year appointed a Cabinet Minister made up from the work of AI named Diella. Diella has been tasked with the issuing of public procurement contracts to make sure they are 100% free from corruption.
The key point being that AI is about to wipe out a whole range of knowledge-based jobs and logistical/manual jobs down the line as robotic abilities improve. When the political parties emphasise skills and education, what exactly is the economy we are preparing our young people for?
Considering the implications for public revenue generation, the next Welsh Government is going to have to think very quickly about how an AI based economy will impact on taxation.
Data centres
Does the Welsh Government for instance use the abundance of electricity generation capacity in Wales to secure investment for data centres and other AI infrastructure and then find a way of taxing the assets directly?
If this is the plan, how will the planning system support development and will our elected members have the backbone to withstand the NIMBYism that dominates political discourse in our country.
Political parties obviously want to try and fight elections on their chosen ground; it is understandable that they don’t want to venture onto terrain that they probably don’t understand.
However, these big changes are fast advancing. If the next Welsh Government doesn’t get its policy right, there will be little hope of advancing from the bottom of the UK economic performance table.
Jonathan Edwards was the MP for Carmarthen East & Dinefwr 2010-24
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
The short answer is “No”. Politicians seriously overestimate the influence they have on a global economy – even those with real fiscal powers. And, as with so many other areas, they lack the courage to do what might make a difference anyhow.
By some estimates responsibility for the Welsh economy is split 80/20 between Westminster and Cardiff Bay and the original promises wrongly assumed a good faith partner controlling the 80%.
But it’s not fair to say nothing has improved under devolution because Wales has handed the wooden spoon to North East England in 2018 which now lies at the bottom of the GDP per capita table.
This small but significant improvement should be acknowledged to recognise that growth is possible within that 20% even when the odds are stacked against it by the devolution settlement and bad faith partners.
Wales has good growth potential, if managed correctly. Universities network and will sort out their size / funding in next 5-10 years. Lots of small companies such as bedigital / Fleet EV are growing in Wales and into England. Celtico should grow and complement other small Welsh based engineering organisations to capitalize on net zero / renewables Cardiff Capital Region seems a strong network and Cardiff can grow thanks to better train links from Welsh Valleys that enables a greater pool of resources. The worst performing organisation is NFU Cymru. They should never have allowed onhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cwy82lk40wpo to have happened and… Read more »