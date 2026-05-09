Can Plaid Cymru hold back Reform UK policies in Wales?

Brenig Davies

How much autonomy does Wales truly possess if Westminster can ultimately override or financially constrain devolved governance?

There is a certain feeling that settles over Wales whenever Westminster drifts toward centralised administration. It is not new.

Older generations remember it from the Thatcher years. Others felt it during Brexit, when Welsh concerns seemed to disappear beneath arguments about England’s future, even though Welsh voters supported leaving the European Union.

If Reform UK formed the next UK government, could Plaid Cymru do anything meaningful to stop Wales being pulled in a direction it did not vote for?

Much would depend on the scale of Reform’s parliamentary mandate and the political conditions at Westminster.

Reform is impatient, combative, not inclined to compromise, and often appears less interested in Wales specifically.

For all the talk of “British values” and “national unity”, its political language frequently feels rooted almost entirely in England. Wales appears in the conversation as an afterthought, or worse, as a problem to be managed or tolerated.

All this may sound pessimistic, but it reflects the reality of the British constitution.

The Welsh Parliament is powerful in some areas, but it is not sovereign. Westminster remains sovereign.

Time is short. The next UK General Election is expected in 2029 unless an early election is called. As of May 2026, that leaves roughly three years before voters return to the polls.

Wales controls health, education, transport, culture, and local government. However, the deeper machinery of the state: taxation, immigration, welfare, borrowing powers, and even broadcasting still largely rests in Westminster’s hands.

Recall when Jeremy Hunt, as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, announced in 2010 that responsibility for most S4C funding would shift to the BBC licence fee without consultation with the S4C Chair.

If a Reform government secured a large majority, there would be limits to what Cardiff Bay could realistically resist. Its instincts are not merely conservative in the traditional sense; they are centralising. Many of its supporters describe devolution less as a democratic settlement and more as an expensive constitutional inconvenience.

Obstacles

Once politicians begin treating institutions as obstacles rather than legitimate expressions of democracy, it becomes much easier politically to undermine them. That is the deeper concern. Not simply disagreement over policy, but the possibility that Welsh institutions could increasingly be treated with contempt.

Welsh identity has historically developed differently from English nationalism. Wales spent centuries trying not to disappear culturally. That history leaves behind a different political instinct.

Plaid Cymru favours a mixed economy distributed across Wales, farming, protection for the Welsh language, culture, and democratic autonomy. In contrast, Reform’s version of British identity can often feel confined to England, English culture and the Home Counties’ economy.

Its politics revolve around borders, UK cohesion, and opposition to what it views as liberal institutional politics.

Nevertheless, some Welsh communities, especially those struggling economically, will find Reform’s message appealing.

Many of Reform’s most significant policies concern areas that are not devolved. Wales cannot create its own immigration system. A Reform government could tighten asylum rules, reduce migration, or escalate anti-migrant rhetoric regardless of Wales’ more communitarian political instincts.

Cardiff could object. It could condemn. It could distance itself symbolically. But Plaid could not stop it.

That is the deep problem Wales repeatedly encounters: responsibility without full power.

Reform has criticised the Senedd’s “Nation of Sanctuary” approach and would likely attempt to weaken or dismantle aspects of it.

Budgets

The same problem exists financially. The biggest collision between Wales and a Reform government would probably not happen immediately. When it came, it would concern budgets, conditions, priorities, and the overall size of the state. Wales depends heavily on Treasury funding.

Following decades of industrial decline, weak infrastructure, poorer health outcomes, and lower average incomes, aggressive spending cuts combined with attacks on what Reform views as dependency and bureaucratic waste would place Welsh public services under enormous strain. This is where devolution becomes politically dangerous for Wales. When services struggle, people often blame Cardiff Bay first, even though many of the crucial financial levers remain in Westminster.

If Reform won a large parliamentary majority, Wales would be exposed. Plaid would not have the numbers in Westminster to block major legislation on its own.

However, when parliaments become fragmented, and Reform governs without a stable majority, smaller parties voting together gain far greater influence over legislation.

In a hung Parliament, Plaid could suddenly become influential well beyond its size. Alliances with Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens, and Scottish nationalists could create opportunities to protect devolved powers or resist attempts at centralisation.

Dismissive

Ironically, a Reform government that appeared dismissive toward Wales might strengthen Plaid.

People who are not instinctively nationalist often become protective of Welsh institutions the moment they feel those institutions are under threat.

Reform may underestimate that reaction. Even voters who dislike Plaid Cymru still support devolution. They may constantly criticise the Senedd, but that does not necessarily mean they want Westminster to dismantle it.

Beneath all the constitutional arguments and parliamentary calculations sits something deeply emotional. Many Welsh people fear erosion more than outright confrontation. Erosion is insidious: the erosion of language, the erosion of local identity, and the erosion of the sense that Wales matters politically in its own right rather than merely administratively.

Most British political debate still operates through English media institutions. Welsh concerns are often treated as peripheral unless attached to scandal or constitutional drama. If Wales resisted Reform aggressively, parts of the British press would almost certainly frame that resistance as obstruction, grievance politics, or elite nationalism.

Plaid has always struggled with visibility outside Wales. Meanwhile, Reform thrives on media confrontation and often relies on highly combative political messaging. That did not begin with Reform, but Reform sharpens it further, especially when parts of its rhetoric appear openly impatient with bilingualism, cultural funding, or what it dismisses as identity politics.

Welsh speakers

For Welsh speakers in particular, there is understandable anxiety that decades of slow cultural progress could begin slipping backwards. Once cultural confidence disappears, rebuilding it becomes painfully difficult in a world dominated by social media.

Still, resistance would not come only from politicians. Wales has long relied heavily on civil society: trade unions, language groups, chapels, local councils, universities, arts organisations, and community networks. Historically, Welsh political identity developed collectively rather than solely through Westminster institutions. That matters because governments can pass laws, but they cannot always reshape political culture as easily as they imagine.

Of course, Wales itself remains divided. Some communities feel abandoned by mainstream politics altogether; Cardiff Bay can feel very distant from places like Pwllheli. Reform will find support in parts of Wales precisely because of anger, distrust, and economic frustration. Consequently, this would not be a battle solely between Westminster and Wales. It would also expose the political plurality within Wales itself.

Perhaps that is where the deeper long-term consequences for Plaid and Reform ultimately sit. If Wales repeatedly votes differently from England yet continues finding itself governed by policies it rejected, more people may eventually begin asking serious constitutional questions.

Resist

Ultimately, Plaid Cymru could not completely stop a determined Reform government backed by a large Commons majority. Equally, genuinely autonomous self-government cannot fully exist under the current constitutional settlement. It could resist. It could mobilise opposition. It could expose contradictions. It could defend Welsh institutions politically, even where it could not always defend them constitutionally.

Most importantly, it could force Wales into a more honest conversation about what devolution actually means and where its limits truly lie.

Reform in Westminster with Plaid in Cardiff Bay would be uncomfortable for both parties. For all the language of partnership within Britain, political dominance would still flow overwhelmingly in one direction. People across Wales would notice the shift quickly.

Brenig Davies is a retired college manager, a writer, with lifelong interest in Welsh politics and civic life.