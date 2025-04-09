Carmarthenshire: why I’m standing

Cefin Campbell MS – Local democracy reporter

Carmarthenshire holds a sacred place in the Welsh national movement’s history. Here, following a by-election on 14 July 1966, Gwynfor Evans won Plaid Cymru’s first ever seat in Westminster, establishing us as an electoral machine that has since gone from strength to strength.

It was here as well, in the small hours of 19 September 1997, that the ‘Yes’ campaign narrowly won the devolution referendum that established our Senedd. 7 May 2026 could complete the hat trick.

If Plaid Cymru – as is entirely possible according to the results of recent opinion polls – was to win its place as the largest party in the Senedd, lead the Welsh Government and secure Rhun ap Iorwerth as First Minister, the road runs through the vital seat of Carmarthenshire.

By 2026, we will have a reformed voting system, which will be completely proportional so that every vote counts. A few hundred votes could mean the difference between securing 3 seats in Carmarthenshire and becoming the largest party, or 2 seats and missing the opportunity.

Committed

This is also the county where I was born and bred, and here I have raised my children. From its rural communities to its industrial areas, Carmarthenshire is in my heart. That is why I have submitted my name to be a candidate in this constituency for 2026.

I have extensive experience of working for the county’s communities, from establishing the first ever Menter Iaith in Wales in Cwm Gwendraeth, as a County Councillor and member of the council’s cabinet, and now as a Member of the Senedd. Whatever the call, I have fully committed myself to serving this county.

As one of Plaid Cymru’s two designated members, working with Welsh Government Ministers in the Cooperation Agreement, one of the proudest achievements was securing free school meals for all primary schools in Wales.

We also managed to secure amendments to the Sustainable Farming Scheme, including removing the mandatory 10% tree cover on agricultural land. As a result of my work, too, we established Arfor as a language and economic development enterprise along the Western seaboard, including Carmarthenshire, and ensuring Welsh History is now a mandatory part of the National Curriculum.

Welsh language

Currently, as Plaid Cymru’s education spokesperson, I am pushing very hard to strengthen the Welsh Language and Education Bill which is making its way through the Senedd, so that every child has the opportunity to leave school a confident Welsh speaker.

With one eye on the Senedd election next year, I am also leading the work of developing Plaid Cymru’s policy programme in government, so that we can start with urgency to improve standards in our schools, better support teachers and reform the funding system for our universities.

From the general election last year, to the opinion polls that have put us ahead in recent months, and the conversations I’ve had with constituents every day, I know that momentum is firmly behind Plaid Cymru.

I can’t wait to be part of the 2026 campaign, and I am asking Plaid Cymru’s members and supporters to put their faith in me once again by making me their number one choice on the candidates list, so that I can have the privilege and responsibility once again of representing this special constituency in the next Senedd.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

