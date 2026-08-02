Ceuta terrifying, when you think about it

Ben Wildsmith

On my way to the Celtic enclave of Kernow yesterday, I was horrified to find teeming hordes of fighting age Angloids choking up traffic by the Tamar Bridge.

Many of these sexually voracious gimmegrants, bent on picking Polzeath clean of pasties, had surfboards strapped to their luxurious vehicles. I suppose these bleach-haired, acoustic guitar-wielding beach bums are all ‘doctors and engineers’ on their way to save our NHS, are they?

God knows what’s in store for our women and girls when this tidal wave of subhuman sewage breaks over the ancient heartland, flooding it with Germanic vowels and ignorant beliefs. Yet, once again, there is nothing in the lamestream media, we all know why.

Instead, unionist ‘journalists’ continue to peddle the WEF line that we are ‘better together’, as if the imminent erasure of our culture could be justified by the profits from a few piskie tea towels that were probably manufactured by their mates in communist China. This isn’t tourism, let’s call it what it is: an invasion.

I have a sneaking admiration for Reform-friendly journalists. Pandering to irrational prejudices is difficult to do in print. The omissions, half-truths and blatant lies required to mimic the rantings of pub bores curdle quickly when left on the page for anybody to scrutinise.

The only way to remain viable after writing something like my first paragraph is to abandon it to the comment section and move on to the next confected outrage before the cheque clears.

That way, by the time your race-baiting polemic has been destroyed by serious people, focus has shifted to some nonsense you’ve cobbled together about Net Zero or blokes breastfeeding babies.

It might not be an honest trade, but generating populist bilge is a labour-intensive business. They are grafters as well as grifters.

This week’s bullshit fountain sprang from Ceuta on the Southern coast of Spain Northern coast of Africa.

Initial discussion of this reminded me of the morning in 1982 when Argentina invaded the Falklands. Jesus, that’s somewhere off Scotland, isn’t it? How did they get there?!!!

Whereas in 1982, journalists saw their duty to inform the public quickly that they were in no personal danger, the economics of 2026 news entertainment incentivised the opposite.

Articles aimed squarely at those too incurious to look at Google maps referred to the enclave as a ‘Spanish city’ or, simply, ‘Europe’.

When even the densest Lee Anderson groupies had absorbed by osmosis that Ceuta is in Africa, the show was kept on the road by omitting to mention that it is excluded from the Schengen free-travel area. So, the true story – ‘Africans travel 100 yards within Africa’ could be touted as the long-predicted arrival of a Jihadist army on the shores of Christian Europe.

Trumpian discourse

The speed at which Trumpian discourse mutates to outrun scrutiny is beyond our capacity to process it adequately. Where things are, when they happened, and to whom should be the fixed points upon which we rest our disagreements and seek to persuade each other.

If that solidity is dissolved by the acidic corrosion of disinformation, fearful ignorance becomes the permanent basis for our interactions – as if the Enlightenment never happened.

It is richly ironic that those who are loudest in defending ‘western values’ are actively destroying their intellectual bedrock.

Shyster politicians and complicit journalists are enthusiastically poisoning the consensus required to operate democracies, atomising electorates to the point where stable governance is becoming impossible.

As we settle into the 83rd UK government in three months, Xi Jinping watches on, untroubled by imminent elections or independent journalism.

The mechanics of serving dopamine-hungry citizens with sensationalism for profit is emptying out our culture of the virtues that once guaranteed a way of life.

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