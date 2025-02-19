Chwarae teg: A day, a Senedd, a country to be proud of

Stephen Price

Following a petition signed by over 35,000 people, the Welsh Government announced groundbreaking plans for Wales to become the first nation in the UK to ban greyhound racing yesterday (18 February).

Huw Irranca-Davies, the deputy first minister, told the Senedd that a ban will come into force as soon as practicably possible.

He said: “There will be work to do in ensuring the dogs, their owners, and those involved in the industry around the racetrack, can wind down from this activity while still protecting the welfare of dogs currently within the industry, the local community and the local economy.”

Mr Irranca-Davies pointed to cross-party support and tens of thousands of petition signatories calling for the ban.

Senedd members from across the political divide supported a ban during a debate last week. A ban that will affect Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach – the last remaining track in Wales.

New Zealand announced plans for a ban due to injuries and the deaths of dogs back in December, despite its industry being worth over £73m a year and employing 1,000 people.

Mr Irranca-Davies said: “We also note what is happening in other countries across the world who are taking steps to ban this activity.

“As a result, I believe that now is the right time to move to ban greyhound racing in Wales – we are proud to be the first nation in the UK to do this.”

“I’m pleased to share with the Senedd that I have seen the strength of feeling on this and I have listened.”

“Inherently dangerous”

The Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) figures for 2022 showed 4,354 injuries sustained during races with 306 deaths among greyhounds used for racing, and 99 fatalities at trackside.

Will Morton, head of public affairs at the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “The greyhound racing industry is inherently dangerous and the high number of injuries and deaths highlight why the ‘sport’ needs to be phased out as quickly as possible and banned.

“Greyhounds are losing their lives or being maimed at tracks up and down the country in order to generate profits for the gambling industry and people’s entertainment– this sacrifice is cruel and flies in the face of animal welfare.”

Trudy Baker, coordinator of Greyt Exploitations, a greyhound protection group, said: “Year on year, the greyhound industry repeatedly fails to honour its commitment to reduce injuries. In fact, in terms of percentages, injuries have increased from 1.16% in 2018 to 1.20% this year.

“The dangerous configuration of tracks – tight bends and long fast straights – which damage the dog’s musculoskeletal system will always result in injuries and the unnecessary suffering of thousands of greyhounds every year.”

And the life for racing greyhounds when not on the tracks?

According to OneKind.org: “Racing dogs reportedly spend 95% of their time in kennels with little social contact.

“Many greyhounds used by the racing industry are kept in kennels, in conditions which do not allow the dogs to thrive. In the worst instances, dogs can live in dank, dirty kennels, suffer from untreated wounds and injuries, receive inadequate veterinary care, and be shouted at or roughly treated.

“Additionally, a study into greyhound welfare conducted by the University of Bristol in 2012 found that more than 95% of greyhounds who are kept with another dog are constantly muzzled – a practice that is highly distressing for them.”

In July 2023, it was widely reported that a GBGB trainer of 17 years from East Yorkshire left greyhounds to starve in dirty kennels surrounded by their own faeces and, in at least one case, the dead bodies of their kennel mate.

Three dogs had to be euthanised and one died on her way to the vet.

“A victory for dogs”

The League Against Cruel Sports was one of the first charities to share the good news, with hopes of similar bans across the UK’s other nations.

Hailing the decision, ‘a victory for dogs’, they wrote: “Wales has shown true leadership, and now it is time for the rest of the UK to follow suit.”

Closer to home, Greyhound Rescue Wales wrote joyously: “This is a momentous day for greyhounds, an ancient and noble breed whose very recent history has been blighted by this cruel and unnecessary gambling product.

“This decision has been decades in the making and we want to say a huge thank you to every single person who played their part in standing up for greyhounds in Wales. You have given a voice to these amazing animals who have no voice of their own.”

Wales’ backyard breeders and puppy farms… here’s looking at you next.

Chwarae teg

If there’s one defining thing about the Welsh, all cliches, all differences, all backgrounds and divisions aside, I feel the term ‘chwarae teg’ sums up our nation, our people, and our current leaders at the Senedd, however tempting it is for us all to focus on the negatives, to go for the ankles.

Throughout all our most defining historical moments – I’m sure I don’t need to list them – a simple call for ‘chwarae teg’ lies at our nation’s very heart

Meaning, quite simply, ‘fair play’, it’s something yesterday’s greyhound ban encapsulated so so beautifully.

Bravo to all who made it happen.

I’ve not felt so proud of the Senedd for such admirable and graceful leadership for some time.

And I’ve not shed happy tears for a good while either. I needed that.

This is the Wales I know, love, and am proud to call home – united in our shared sense of fair play.

Chwarae teg.

Dal ati.

