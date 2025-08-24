Climate Justice Is Health Justice: Wales Must Act Now

James Downs, Mental Health Campaigner

Living with illness and disability has taught me how fragile health can be, and how easily it is shaped by circumstances beyond our control. Medical treatment matters, but so does the world we live in every day.

Safe and affordable housing, access to green space, clean air, reliable transport, and a sense of community security all affect how we cope.

For me, some days the only relief I can find from living with chronic pain is making it to the local park for five minutes of fresh air.

Sometimes, seeing the waves at the beach and appreciating the beauty of Cymru have been factors in helping me to feel like life is worth living, despite the emotional distress of serious mental illness.

In more practical terms, poorly insulated housing and unaffordable energy bills have made it hard for me to manage my health when I’ve been too unwell to work.

Being medically unfit to drive, I also rely on public transport: a greener choice in principle, but one that can be unreliable and expensive, often leaving me cut off from opportunities and support.

These experiences are reminders that our health depends on our environment as much as on our hospitals.

What the evidence tells us

Beyond anecdotal examples, a growing body of evidence shows how nature and the environment play a crucial role in our health and well-being. The World Health Organisation makes this explicit, highlighting both the wide-ranging benefits of nature for human health as well as the many risks that come with pollution, environmental degradation, and biodiversity loss.

One simple example comes from research demonstrating how access to nature is strongly associated with better well-being, with people living near green or blue spaces reporting higher life satisfaction and lower levels of mental distress.

This doesn’t mean a walk in the park will cure depression or fatigue, or that cold water swimming is a substitute for treatments people need. But it does show that the quality of our environment can help or hinder how we manage distress, stay connected, and find hope.

Climate justice, then, is not an abstract issue. It is about creating conditions in which people can live with dignity, security, and hope. For those already living with illness or disability, the stakes are even higher.

A warming climate and degraded environment threaten to deepen inequalities and place new burdens on those least able to adapt.

It’s time to take action

These are just some of the reasons why I will be outside the Senedd on Wednesday, 17th September, joining the “Act Now, Change Forever” mass lobby in calling for urgent and fair action.

Organised by Climate Cymru, the event offers a unique opportunity for people from across Wales to make these links visible to our elected representatives. Rather than a protest march, it is a democratic gathering: ordinary citizens meeting Members of the Senedd face to face to talk about the kind of Wales we want to build.

That vision includes:

A society where no one is excluded, whether through disability, poverty, ethnicity, or postcode.

Investment that reaches communities directly, from flood defences to food security.

A Wales where nature is restored, farmers are supported to work sustainably, and both rural and urban communities can flourish.

You don’t need to be a policy expert or campaigner to take part. If you care about secure jobs, affordable energy, social justice, or the future of our children, your voice matters. Organisers will ensure everyone feels prepared and confident on the day.

A crucial moment for Wales

With the next Senedd elections approaching, this is a critical time to speak up. Decisions taken over the coming months will shape our country for decades. We cannot afford short-term fixes or empty promises.

By showing up together, we can make it harder for politicians to ignore the call for urgent, fair climate action. Wales has the opportunity to lead, not only in reducing emissions, but in showing how a small nation can put justice, health, and community at the heart of its response.

Join us outside the Senedd

The “Act Now, Change Forever” mass lobby takes place on Wednesday, 17th September, outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay. People will gather from across Wales to meet their Senedd Members, share their concerns, and set out a hopeful vision for the future.

Register here to join the mass lobby.

This is our chance to remind those in power that climate action is also health action, community action, and justice action. For me, it is about making sure the challenges I live with are not made harder for the next generation. For all of us, it is about choosing a Wales that is healthier, fairer, and safer – now, and for the future.

James Downs is a mental health campaigner, researcher and expert by experience in eating disorders. He lives in Cardiff and can be contacted at @jamesldowns on X and Instagram, or via his website: jamesdowns.co.uk

