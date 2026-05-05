Consumed from within: what is at stake in the Senedd vote

Simon Hobson

Is democracy becoming a playhouse for the vain and the egocentric? A stage upon which performance replaces purpose, and power is pursued not to serve but to satisfy the shallow appetites of those who seek it?

Without an economic and social foundation rooted in justice and freedom, democracy is nothing more than theatre. Its ideals are hollowed out, its promises quietly betrayed. The political nation, meant to unify individuals towards a common purpose, is instead twisted into a vehicle of internal oppression. Energy that should advance collective wellbeing is redirected inward, creating hierarchies, divisions, and artificial enemies where none exist.

Nations like Cymru are not mere administrative units or lines on a map. They are living expressions of shared memory, language, struggle and hope. But within that vitality lies a danger: the nation itself can be captured. Its energy can be manipulated, its voice distorted, its soul quietly colonised.

Consumed from within

Colonisation today does not arrive with armies. It does not need flags planted on hills or edicts from distant empires. It is subtler, more insidious. It is carried out by institutions and individuals who claim to act in the nation’s name while extracting from it—economically, culturally, psychologically. This is internal colonisation: a nation consumed from within.

Every institution that holds authority can become a conduit for this extraction. It thrives not through the erasure of identity, but through its containment. It feeds on economic stagnation, on limited ambition, on the quiet erosion of civic confidence. It conditions people not to expect more.

And so, as we approach the Senedd election on 7th May, the question is not simply who governs Cymru. It is whether we continue to accept a politics that diminishes us.

Lording it over the Welsh

There are those asking for your vote who would see Welsh rights stall, or worse, regress, this is to serve their own vain ambitions. They offer noise instead of substance, grievance instead of growth. The politics embodied by some is not merely oppositional; it is corrosive. It trades in division, strips away complexity, and reduces national life to a series of resentments.

This is not just bad politics. It is a pathway to social and spiritual poverty. It erodes empathy, narrows imagination, and stunts the moral development of a nation. A politics that feeds on fear cannot build a future.

When people are denied a fair share of their nation’s prosperity, when their labour does not translate into dignity or opportunity, when self-determination is deferred or diluted, then colonisation has already taken hold.

That is why this election matters.

Confidence to reshape our future

The status quo is not sustainable. Not economically, not socially, not morally. Cymru cannot afford drift. It cannot afford to be governed by those who lack either the courage or the imagination to reshape its future.

To break from this cycle, we must reimagine sovereignty, not as an abstract ideal, but as a lived reality. That means a Senedd with the authority and confidence to shape Wales’ economic destiny. It means taking control of the levers that matter. It means no longer accepting that decisions fundamental to Welsh life should rest elsewhere.

Mature emotions

But this is not solely a political transformation. It is a human one.

Real change demands that we rethink how we relate to power, to one another, and to the idea of justice itself. Emotion and reason are not in conflict here, they are partners. Emotion drives our sense of injustice, our belief that things must be better. Reason gives that belief structure and direction. Together, they form the basis of a mature, self-aware national consciousness.

Cymru’s future depends on developing that consciousness. The ability to see clearly: to understand our economic condition, our cultural trajectory, and the contradictions that hold us back—without falling into the traps of chauvinism or victimhood.

True freedom is not just the absence of external control. It is the presence of internal clarity. A nation that understands itself becomes capable of shaping its own destiny. It becomes creative, outward-looking, and confident. Its identity is not a barrier, but a contribution to a broader human story grounded in dignity and cooperation.

Go out and vote

This election, of 96 individuals to the Senedd, will not, on its own, complete that journey. But it can begin it.

Cymru’s greatest risk is not oppression imposed from outside. It is acquiescence from within. A quiet acceptance that things cannot change, that this is as good as it gets. On 7th May, that assumption must be rejected.

This is not just a vote for a government. It is a vote on whether Cymru continues to limit itself or begins to realise its full potential. Change will not come from rhetoric alone. It requires participation. It requires a decision.

Go out and vote.