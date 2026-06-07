Council tax reform will be Plaid’s first real test in government
Mark Drakeford
In this short article, I deal with a long-neglected issue in public policy making, but one which has a long history in Wales, and which has a contemporary relevance.
The issue is that of land and property, and, in particular, its taxation.
One of the earliest challenges to face the in-coming, minority Plaid Cymru administration in Wales will involve a revaluation exercise, designed to make Council Tax fairer. The timetable for implementation of that exercise is already set out in statute, culminating in April 2028.
The commitment has its origins in the Cooperation Agreement between the then Labour Government and Plaid Cymru during the last Senedd term. As the First Minister of the time, my ambition for the Cooperation Agreement was that it should bind two Parties together in tackling the most difficult policy problems.
Matters which could be taken forward by a single Party did not require an agreement. But many of the most challenging issues required, I believed, a wider political effort, if success was to be achieved. The Cooperation Agreement was signed on 1 December 2021 and was intended to last for three years.
A commitment to council tax revaluation was certainly worth its place on that ‘problem’ list. While Scotland and England have seen no revaluation of the council tax based since its inception (reinforcing, in the process, the inherently regressive nature of the tax) Wales has carried out one revaluation exercise in 2005.
As someone involved at the time, I think I can fairly say that the level of public hostility to which the exercise gave rise was considerably greater than anticipated. In vain did Ministers explain that revaluation did not raise any additional money: it simply distributed existing bills in a fairer way.
Those whose bills went down, or were held down, remained silent. Those whose bills went up took full advantage of the newly emerging e-mail to make their anger known.
A hastily assembled (and expensive) ‘transition’ scheme had to be put in place to mitigate the impact at household level. While the policy was undoubtedly the correct one, the political and administrative folk-horror which became attached to it meant that nearly 20 years went by before the policy challenge could be grasped again.
The Cooperation Agreement came to a premature end in May 2024, following the elections of new Leaders to both Plaid Cymru and Labour. In the process, the commitment to revaluation took a step back from the intentions of the Cooperative Agreement.
Now, instead of implementation before the elections of May 2026, the date was moved into the new Senedd term. The saving grace was that it did so through primary legislation, which also commits future Seneddau to regular, five yearly revaluations in future.
That date, however, means that extensive preparatory work will already have been undertaken, often led by expert advice from the Institute of Fiscal Studies. The new Government will have to make rapid decisions, in a contested area, where the political stakes are high.
A great deal will be learned from the approach taken. In opposition, Plaid Cymru generally made great play of what it portrayed as Labour’s lack of ambition, especially in tackling poverty.
Council tax revaluation is a responsibility which lies entirely in the hands of the Senedd and its Government. In this case, there is no Westminster Government to blame.
Radicalism
The radicalism – or otherwise – of the new administration’s approach will be assessed against its proximity to the advice provided by the IFS.
From its first report in 2020, the Institute concluded (unsurprisingly) that the system was ‘ripe for revaluation and reform’. It provided a menu of potential measures to take forward that reform, ranging from simple revaluation (keeping the present banded system but updating property values) through changes to the bands themselves and onwards to more radical reforms of the system.
And in that regard, the incoming Government will also have at its disposal a wealth of recent implementation detail surrounding an entirely different system of taxation, Land Value Tax, as well as over a century of history since Lloyd George’s commitment to LVT in his People’s Budget of 1908.
In opposition Plaid Cymru often criticised what it saw a lack of progress in this more fundamental possibility for reform. That too will need to find a place in the decisions to be made in the coming weeks, rather than months.
Resilience
It has rapidly become convention wisdom that the elections of May 7th marked a seismic shift in Welsh politics. It can be argued more fundamentally, I believe, that the most striking feature of the election outcome was the resilience of long-established Welsh political preferences.
For more than 150 years, Wales has preferred governments of the left of centre. Left of centre parties secured 60% of votes cast in May’s elections, leaving parties of the political Right sharing the remaining 40%.
Change took place more between parties within the two blocks, than between the blocks themselves.
That is why the revaluation issue is relevant. It provides an early test of the extent to which an incoming administration will assert its self-asserted radicalism in office. It also represents a challenge for the much-diminished Senedd Labour Group.
The arithmetic of the new term means that nothing progressive can make its way through the Senedd without the involvement of Labour.
The implementation of council tax revaluation will also provide an early test of the extent to which an appetite exists for cooperative action, in pursuit of radical change. And all that, in turn, will be help shape the policy and political landscape of the next four years in Wales.
Notes
Institute for Fiscal Studies (2020) Revaluation and reform of council tax in Wales, IFS Report R169
Institute for Fiscal Studies (2026) The Welsh Government’s record on tax and benefit policy, March
Welsh Government (2026) A Land Value Tax for Wales? Claims and contexts
Welsh Government (2026) Testing Land Valuation Methodologies – Publication of Findings, Written Statement, March 17
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Highly contentious issue so understandable why the article didn’t want to mention the real facts or figures, though two word at the top suggest the usual political desire to take money from some people to give to other people. So this desire could mean an elderly couple caring for themselves after long working careers see their current £5,600+ council tax bill increase astronomically, to an extent where they are forced out of their lifetime home. Meanwhile, next door could have several individuals, some working and earning tens of thousands of pounds while others never intending to work cost the system… Read more »
It’s a property tax. Your high occupancy household also saves money by sharing energy, water, internet, food and even the VAT on their big new TV they split the cost of.
This policy will sink or swim by its implementation. Your elderly couple example could be avoided by applying any new regime to new council tax accounts, so existing arrangements continue perhaps even for decades until there’s a change in occupancy.
Spot on. Sounds like it is trying to steal people’s homes by the (ahem) back door. If so, then people should fight it every step of the way and simply refuse to pay. Disgusting to create stress amongst the elderly.
So you have a particular interest in a Band I property, of which there are 5,000 such homes out of 1,400,000 in Wales. Under the current system those in Bands A to D may well be paying more in proportion to their incomes and value of property compared to your hypothetical pensioners.
Hopefully, collaboration between progressive parties will continue to ensure that short-termism no longer prevents important changes. Social care reform is the other issue that needs to extend beyond party politics and the life of a single administration.
As Mark Drakeford points out, there will be much noisy flak to resist.
Sums up his time in government. Lots of words but no substance whatsoever. Where are the facts, the figures, the examples etc so the people of Wales can understand what this actually means?Extraordinary stuff. Explains exactly why the public’s engagement with politics is so low.
It seems to be an invitation to Plaid to finish what they started and fix a system that even the original architect Michael Portillo acknowledged was deliberately distorted in favour of the wealthiest.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-17312335
An interesting point regarding the need for Labour to push progressive laws through the Senedd. I appreciate that Mark Drakeford took his time to write this, and I hope he’s doing well after retirement from politics, but I’m confident that Plaid will have that ambition that Labour lacked. It’s still an important fact that the centre-left majority needs to be in accordance to a degree.
Political parties need to protect ‘aspiration’. Aspiration is a key driver of growths. Middle earners are a key demographic, the silent majority who are fortunate to earn enough not to be eligible for benefits but increasingly caught in the 40% tax band (plus possibly paying 9% of their income on a student loan). These middle earners are rarely if ever mentioned. Those who are unfortunately in poverty and the mega wealth are constantly talked about. The aspirational middle earners need to be looked after too. The Welsh Government need to tread very carefully when discussing council tax.
It’s depressing how much time over the past two years has been discussing taxes rather than discussing economic growth or boosting productivity. It just seems like labour and plaid aren’t so interested or don’t have ideas about how to do the latter.plaid should be focusing on their plans to grow the economy, this should be a secondary, lower priority issue. Make pat McFadden is right?!
Pat McFadden’s recently quoted comment is about the neatest summary of current politicians’ attitudes. Too many looking to gouge even more tax revenue by any means, very few if any willing to examine expenditures and dig out the horrific wastes that are rampant in our public spending. Today’s article about that Ajax military vehicle is all about mindless spending with little or no control.
While concentrating on taxation of homes is understandable a Land Value Tax (LVT) has to include commercial property and land. For example there is a sizeable housing estate being built in Rhostyllen near Wrexham but the original planning permission was given in 2007 and it is only in the last three years that real building has taken place. That planning vastly increased the value of that land but no local taxation is received until the housing is occupied. A LVT will encourage quicker development with benefits for housing, jobs and local economies. Planning permission is only valuable because of public… Read more »
It will be interesting to see if Reform oppose reform.