Council warns public to stay 100 metres away from marine wildlife

A council has warned the public to stay at least 100 metres away from marine wildlife as the summer months approach.

As the weather brightens up, Ceredigion County Council has reminded visitors and residents of the North and West Wales Marine Code in Cardigan Bay.

The public should at least the length of a football pitch away from wildlife on the water, cliffs or shore.

This can include seals and dolphins in the water, seals hauled out on the rocks, birds rafting on the sea or nesting on the cliffs.

Nests

It is also an important time for nesting seabirds and disturbance can cause their eggs or chicks to get knocked off the cliffs into the sea.

Melanie Heath, the Marine Protected Area Officer for Cardigan Bay, said: “If you encounter any sick or injured wildlife, such as a seal or dolphin stranded on the shore.

“Do not attempt to intervene. Do not try to put the animal back in the water yourself. They have stranded for a reason, because they are unwell or injured and require urgent professional medical assessment.

“Keep your distance and keep other people, dogs, and gulls away from the stranded wildlife.”

Coastline

Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member, added: “It’s important to follow the Marine Code and stay at least 100 metres away.

“We are proud to work in partnership with many agencies to protect our wildlife along the coastline and inland.”

