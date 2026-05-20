Dementia Awareness Week is a time to reflect and, most importantly, to act

Laura Rehman

About 51,000 people in Wales are currently living with dementia today, and that figure is expected to reach 70,000 within the next 15 years.

At Age Connects Torfaen, we see every day how dementia affects not only individuals, but also their families and the wider community.

Although dementia changes lives, it does not remove the need for joy, connection and activity. As a charity, we are committed to helping people stay active so they can continue to thrive in later life.

Research shows that movement and exercise are among the most effective ways to support people living with dementia.

They increase blood flow to the brain and support neuroplasticity (the brain’s lifelong ability to change, adapt, and reorganise itself), especially when activities involve coordination, balance or following sequences, such as walking routes or golf swings.

Mentally, exercise can improve cognitive function, lift mood, reduce behavioural symptoms and strengthen overall wellbeing. Physically, it builds strength, improves balance and supports mobility.

Regular activity is also linked to fewer falls, which are a major cause of hospitalisation and loss of independence for people living with dementia. Through our Active Connects programme, we offer activities including gentle gym sessions, golf and outdoor walks.

This work is made possible by the support of local partners such as Greenmeadow Golf Club and Strength & Performance Wales in Griffithstown.

It is a reminder that everyone in the community can play a part in supporting people living with dementia.

And thanks to funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, we have been able to expand Active Connects, with a new focus on Woodland Connections.

These sessions give older people a forest school experience through nature-based activities and outdoor cooking.

All our programmes are built on a simple belief: people living with dementia are not passive recipients of care.

They are neighbours, parents and grandparents, each with their own identity and interests that deserve respect.

Above all, the human touch still matters most. Dementia Awareness Week should be about more than awareness; it should also inspire action. To

conclude, here are three simple things we can all do:

See the person, not the condition. Dementia does not define who someone is.

Promote inclusive activity. Whether it is a walk in the park, a round of golf or a gentle gym session, movement can make a real difference.

Support organisations like ours so we can continue helping individuals and families affected by dementia every day.

Laura Rehman is the Head of Dementia Services at Age Connects Torfaen.