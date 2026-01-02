Farage’s latest response to allegations of racism paints an ugly picture

Garry Jones

In the post-New Year fug, something genuinely extraordinary leapt out of the headlines.

Nigel Farage emerged from the Christmas recess and weeks of low-profile press avoidance not merely confident, but emboldened, announcing a £5 million spending blitz ahead of this year’s elections.

The Reform UK leader appeared positively energised, despite being embroiled in a controversy that would have ended the careers of most politicians at almost any other point in the past half-century.

The spending spree itself is hardly shocking. Farage has long demonstrated an uncanny ability to attract large donations, often from opaque or controversial sources. His party’s coffers were already swollen by a £9 million donation last summer from businessman Christopher Harborne, giving Reform UK one of the largest election war chests in British politics.

What was truly startling, however, was Farage’s response to the ongoing allegations about racist and antisemitic remarks he is said to have made during his schooldays at Dulwich College.

Rather than expressing regret, reflection or even weariness, Farage suggested the claims were actually helping him — “solidifying our core support”, as he put it.

The allegations themselves are serious and deeply troubling — and they are not going away.

Over recent weeks, former classmates and a teacher have accused Farage of repeatedly directing racist abuse at Jewish and Black pupils during his teenage years, including references to gas chambers and open admiration for fascist figures.

These claims, first aired years ago, have resurfaced with greater force as Reform UK has surged in the polls.

‘Banter’

Farage denies the accusations, characterising them as “banter” misread by modern sensibilities and as politically motivated attacks by the “mainstream media”. His party has gone further, dismissing the claims as “made-up twaddle” and framing the controversy as a witch hunt designed to derail Reform’s momentum.

But the most revealing aspect of this episode is not the denial — it is the calculation.

Farage is openly suggesting that allegations of racism are not damaging him electorally, but are instead strengthening loyalty among his base. Controversy, in other words, is not an unfortunate by-product of his politics; it is the fuel.

This is a deliberate strategy: turning defence into attack, using outrage, grievance and a sense of persecution to mobilise supporters as a substitute for detailed policy or credible plans for government.

The danger is obvious. When allegations of racism become a rallying cry rather than a moment for accountability, the bar for acceptable behaviour in public life is driven to subterranean levels.

Yet despite Farage’s bullish response, there are signs the strategy may be faltering. Recent UK-wide polling suggests Reform UK’s surge could be slowing. A late-December YouGov poll showed the party’s lead narrowing, with support slipping from its autumn peak.

Labour and the Conservatives have edged back up, while Reform’s momentum looks less assured than it did before its defeat in Caerphilly.

Earlier this month, a YouGov poll suggested Plaid Cymru could emerge as the largest party in May’s Senedd election, closely followed by Reform UK, with Labour trailing in third place.

Failure

Farage is right about one thing, though: this year’s elections matter enormously — not just in Wales, but across the other devolved governments and local councils. Failure would raise serious questions about his leadership, which explains the £5 million gamble.

It is, as Farage himself put it, “double or quits”: spend big, dominate the conversation, flood social media, provoke outrage — and hope anger converts into votes.

But there is a cost to this approach that cannot be measured purely in seats or percentages.

We saw in Caerphilly how Reform’s crude and dishonest race-baiting damaged the local community. Thankfully, that strategy crashed and burned in south Wales.

Farage may yet discover that the politics of outrage has diminishing returns.

Still, the fact that he believes allegations of racism “solidify” support tells us a great deal about the direction of our politics — and why we should be deeply concerned about Reform’s corrosive impact on public life.