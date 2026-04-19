Farewell To the Puppets
Ben Wildsmith
If Labour’s politicians in Wales didn’t have enough reasons to curse Keir Starmer, they surely do now.
It’s not just the fact of his political bankruptcy that is so toxic, just three weeks out from the Senedd election, but the means by which he’s become insolvent.
The detachment of the party from Welsh political culture is surely personified by Peter Mandelson.
Metropolitan, emotionally void, ideologically vacant, and nakedly careerist, the essence of the man is at odds with the mythos of Labour, not just in Wales, in industrial England too.
Being ‘intensely relaxed’ with people becoming filthy rich was a chucklesome heresy in New Labour’s conquered middle-class territories in England. It suggested that benefiting from Thatcher’s parasite-friendly economics – all landlordism and hedge funds – needn’t be a bar to ethical bona fides as long as you voted for Labour’s teaspoon of sugar in the neoliberal emetic. ‘Sorry, we can’t provide any meaningful jobs in your village but, here, have a Flying Start centre.’
All well and good if your property portfolio is ticking along nicely and avocados are three for two in Waitrose. Eventually, though, people were bound to wonder why nothing was changing for us here.
After fourteen years of Tory austerity, ‘Labour at both ends of the M4’ needed to deliver and do so quickly for communities that felt no less shafted by Tony Blair’s economics than they did by Boris Johnson’s.
From the moment Keir Starmer’s government assumed office it seemed to take perverse pleasure in making the Labour Senedd cohort look like fools. After all the campaigning on HS2 payments being owed, suddenly the maths had been recalculated down to fourpence-halfpenny.
When Labourites across Wales demanded devolution of the Crown estate, their MPs in Westminster were whipped to vote against it. Here, in particular, lay the sting of contempt.
Labour is supposed to own devolution. It was the means by which Welsh people were told to express our political culture. In power again, under Starmer, the party moved explicitly to disadvantage Wales, not only in relation to the England, but in comparison to Scotland.
So, it’s a racing certainty that Labour is going to be wiped out in the coming election. Whether or not Plaid Cymru heads the next government, leadership of the broad left will pass from a unionist party to one committed to independence.
Rejection
Whilst the issue of independence has been deliberately muted by Plaid in this campaign, this shift is understood right well by the electorate. The scale of Labour’s rejection is such that swathes of unionist voters prioritise getting rid of them over concerns about the long-term viability of the UK. Nice job, Keir.
The effect of this has been to corral unionism into the jingoistic ghetto of British nationalism as espoused by Reform UK. The Liberal Democrats have seen a gap in the market and, incongruously, have attempted to offer a unionist makeover as a cattle prod into their revivification.
If the polls are anywhere near correct, the choir invisible still beckons them.
The prospect of a Wales-based party governing in Cardiff will demand a reordering of all Welsh politics.
Crisis of authenticity
Any party campaigning outside of an explicitly British nationalist position is going to face a crisis of authenticity if it takes its orders from London. ‘Welsh Labour’, ‘Welsh Conservatives’ and ‘Welsh’ anything else will, in future, actually have to be Welsh if the electorate is to trust their motives.
The ironic truth is that separation from London hierarchies will be the only way these parties can plausibly argue for unionism.
For Labour, the game may well be up forever. The shadow of Mandelson, that Epstein-tainted serial scandaleer, will fall over all they say for a long time to come. Puppets only convince if you can’t see the strings.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Spot on Ben.
The sad thing is that Labour has moved from taking Wales for granted to being happy to lose it.
At least their attempts to limit devolution showed some value was put on Wales, with a desire to maintain control.
Not anymore.
Yes, designating HS2 as an England & Wales project was bad enough, but for the Treasury to refuse to rectify the absurdity indicates contempt. Balancing the books by treating Wales as a poor relative would always have consequences.
You could have mentioned having less control over policing than the mayor of Manchester and much more.
I have never worked out Labour Central has no understanding of the likely result of such constant contempt.
“Not enough seats to matter”? “They have nowhere else to go”? The Welsh, and anyone else who lives there, are all too braindead to notice”?
Any more? Other than Labour being too braindead to think things through?
Indeed, spot on Ben, I can feel the visceral dislike through the screen. Am currently reading Will Hayward’s book, such a depressing eye opener on how Cymru has been treated but also how this has been allowed to happen.
Remarkable, astute, penetrating to the core of the issue. Thank whichever god you choose that Ben Wildsmith chooses to stand for Cymru. A nation that has been humiliated & derided by a devolution designed to fail. There are only two choices, normality of independence or continue the gradual extinction process of the last 600 yrs.
Labour’s betrayal of Wales is an irredeemable stain on their record. Wales kept the idea of labour government alive for years and should have been rewarded for it when Labour finally regained power. Instead, the Welsh achievement was totally brushed aside and centrist Westminster-based power was revelled in with the excitement of school children let loose in a sweet shop. Crown Estate, HS2 and all the other refusals to honour Welsh fidelity were wounds inflicted by sneering metropolitans.
They must pay.
Excellent again Ben. Labour has always held Wales, and its people, with utter contempt. They played their ‘grassroots’ card and so many fell for it over the years. But in terms of having empathy with what makes Cymru tick – its culture, its communities, its history, its memories – then they have zero interest or commitment. It looks like people have finally seen through them. This is an existential moment for our nation. Those falling broadly behind Cymru, and Welsh nationhood, face those whose loyalty lies with Westminster, Carlo, Nigel’s forced smile, and the Butcher’s Apron. Let us hope, for… Read more »