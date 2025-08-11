Finding a solution to tackling overtourism in Wales

Dewi Heald

Three years ago when the Queen died, I found myself in north Wales with my partner looking for something to do on the day of the Queen’s funeral. We knew everything would be shut in all the towns and so we drove up to Aber Falls for a day out. We got as far as the car park a mile from the falls, where a scene of chaos confronted us – cars parked at all angles, angry people shouting at cars blocking their path and no-one going anywhere. We turned around (with some difficulty) and drove elsewhere.

This week I went back to finally see the magnificent waterfalls just over a mile from that car park. I had learned my lesson and went by bus and was pleasantly surprised to find that even on a Sunday, a half hourly service runs to nearby Abergwyngregyn from Llandudno and Bangor and it is a short walk to the car park from there.

Once again, the car park was a scene of chaos, blockage, angry people and no order. It is a scene that I have observed at beauty spots across north Wales. Supporters of the Tourist Tax will say that it will help fund improvements to infrastructure in the area, opponents of the Tourist Tax will say that it will stop so many tourists coming to the area. Both miss the point that the problem is not just overtourism, it is how tourists are getting about.

Criticising car drivers in the UK is always a risky business. Whether it is a dislike of cyclists or speed limits, motorists are a powerful lobby and their right to park is asserted everywhere they go. The result is the chaos we have seen with people parking on roads around Yr Wyddfa / Snowdon in the north or on the A470 around Pen-y-Fan in the south. However, rather than building bigger car parks, why do we not try having fewer cars?

Opponents of a Tourist Tax say that it will reduce the number of tourists because of the financial disincentive to travel to Wales. Yet, we have tried using money to change overtourism in Wales already. You can see it in evidence at Aber Falls. If you do manage to find somewhere to park in the official car park, then you have to pay £5. If you park in the village of Abergwyngregyn a mile away, you can find free parking spaces. For comparison, my bus ticket from Bangor cost £5.30 and covered all the journeys I made that day. The point though is that the financial disincentive to use the closer car park is clearly not working.

As I found out on the Sunday of my visit, there is good and frequent public transport available. How do we encourage people to use it? The first suggestion would be more awareness – when I left Bangor the next day, my heart sank when I heard two American tourists asking at the hotel reception how to get to Aber Falls and being told how to drive there. We need to normalise using other ways to get about if we want to stop our villages, towns and roads becoming car bottlenecks every summer.

Car drivers will always ask about disabled, elderly or unfit people, but this is not the majority of car users. I would always suggest free and available car parking for all in those groups and, if social prescribing of exercise does increase in Wales, I would recommend anyone with a prescription for exercise should have also have reserved parking. However, the question is that if the problem is not too many tourists but how they move about, how we change this?

Allow me to suggest something unpopular, but perhaps workable. I would put an entry barrier at the entrance to the car park for Aber Falls. Those with blue badge disabilities or elderly or infirm would have parking allocated to them inside. For everyone else, they would have to book a space online in advance of their visit. This would be their allocated space for a specific period of time and if they took up more space or exceeded their time limit, they would be fined.

This system would ensure that those determined to park would still have access to it, others could park a mile away in Abergwyngregyn and, who knows, spend money in the small businesses there too. Best of all though would be that as this system became well-known, people would be more likely to look into the public transport alternatives.

I don’t believe this will ever happen. There are too many vested interests lobbying for motorists and little appetite for admitting that cars are as much the trouble in north Wales as the number of people visiting our beauty spots. Using Tourist Tax revenues for things like building bigger car parks seems to be the preferred solution but ask yourself this – if there are still chaotic scenes all day in the car park for Aber Falls, is that really a solution that’s working?

