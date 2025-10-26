Fireworks: A selfish pastime in need of change

Stephen Price

Walking to my car the other night with the dogs in tow, I jolted as I heard the first firework of the season.

With two weeks to go until bonfire night, it should have been on my radar, but the jump-scare effect for me and the hounds was quite startling, amplified by the buildings opposite.

Being the animal (and peace!) loving tree-hugger I am, my first thought was for the dogs, and then I thought of a lonely horse I visit now and then, owned by local travellers, not to mention any other animal, wild or otherwise, in unconsented earshot.

Like clockwork, we can soon expect another raft of harrowing news updates of petrified, injured or dead animals now that fireworks are back on our radar, and with them, of course, repeated calls to restrict their sale and use falling on deaf ears.

This year, aware that continuous calls for fair play from the UK and devolved Governments keep resulting in the same old, the most popular petition currently gaining traction on the UK Gov petitions website merely asks for a reduction in the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels.

The petition states: “We think each year, individuals suffer because of loud fireworks. We believe horses, dogs, cats, livestock and wildlife can be terrified by noisy fireworks and many people find them intolerable.

“There is independent research suggesting:

• Over half of dog owners report fireworks-anxiety in their dog

• There’s an 81% increase in missing dogs around Bonfire Night

• Almost 25% of military veterans say fireworks have caused a negative experience for them

“We think both humans and animals are less likely to be distressed by fireworks noise below 90dB. We believe lower noise levels would allow fireworks to be enjoyed while potentially reducing some of their many negative impacts.”

Terrifying

The most harrowing news item that I recall, following bonfire night a few years ago, involved two terrified horses that ran into each other and died while trying in vain to flee the noise of nearby fireworks.

And then, in 2022, Maxine Williams made headline news when her beloved rescue dog, Bronson, bolted from her house, sparking a long and painful search until he was found dead in a ditch five miles from the family’s home.

She said at the time: “He wasn’t clever, he was dopey and lazy. We loved each other and life without him is a horrible thought.

“I’ll never forgive myself for not being home. Unfortunately I wasn’t home to protect him when the fireworks started on Friday night, he opened the door and jumped a 6ft gate in fear.”

As a child of the 80s, collecting for the local bonfire was a months-long task, with breaks only allowed for creating a Guy for some extra pennies, then spending the day after bonfire night playing in the ashes.

Consideration

Our aim was a bonfire of the highest heights, which doubled up as a fortress before its eventual incineration.

Unadulterated joy, so very welcome with the darker colder nights. But joy that comes at a price for others is no longer a joy for me.

And although we hear of fewer accidents caused by fireworks thanks to successful (and downright haunting) educational campaigns from the 70s and beyond, they certainly continue.

As well as inevitable disasters, fires and injuries, there’s also an untold mental health impact for people with sensory issues, people with PTSD, elderly, lonely and intimidated people.

Should it really be acceptable for just anyone to have hold of dangerous explosives for their often costly joy?

So what is being done?

Stores across Wales still sell fireworks in the search of profits over sense and reputation, but a few are bucking the trend and restricting or banning the sale of fireworks – something that our Governments are so scared to do themselves.

Supermarkets will stock what people want to buy. If enough people say they do not want to buy them and they will not use that particular shop whilst they are selling fireworks that would have an impact on the stores.

The Co-op hasn’t sold fireworks since 2014 and Sainsbury’s decided in November 2019 not to sell fireworks. Waitrose also does not sell fireworks.

The Firework campaign has taken 6 government petitions over the all-important 100,000 mark which led to 5 debates in Westminster Hall.

These debates led to:

The Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Bill.

The Petitions Committee Inquiry.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards agreeing to collect data to better inform their statements/replies/decisions.

At the moment they have an open change.org petition, which they are asking supporters to sign and share.

At the time of writing, the petition has over a million signatures which is an extraordinary feat and a measure of the strength of feeling there is over this subject.

The petition calls for:

Restricting private use (not just purchase) of fireworks to traditional dates such as November 5th, New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year and Diwali.

(not just purchase) of fireworks to traditional dates such as November 5th, New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year and Diwali. Reducing the maximum permitted decibels for private use fireworks from 120, which is above the human pain threshold, to 97.

for private use fireworks from 120, which is above the human pain threshold, to 97. Requiring all public fireworks displays to be licensed .

. Requiring fireworks packaging to be labelled indicating the noise level, to allow consumer choice.

But I say this doesn’t go far enough. Why should anyone have the private use of fireworks to let off and cause untold damage and nuisance and possible death and injury?

An outright ban on all but licensed displays is surely the most common sense approach.

Private Members’ Bill

In 2024, Labour MP Sarah Owen pushed for new laws to ban fireworks that are louder than a lawnmower and restrict sales to only licensed shops.

The Luton North MP pointed to the disruptive effect of fireworks on people trying to sleep, as well as the stress they cause for animals.

She introduced proposed legislation to the House of Commons on Monday 16 October through a Private Members’ Bill.

Ms Owen’s Bill aims to limit the noise level of all fireworks sold to the public to 90 decibels, judged by experts to be equivalent to the sound of a lawnmower, or less.

She also wants to ban sales to the general public, online or in stores, of category F2 fireworks or above.

Ms Owen said: “Change to firework law is long-overdue.

“Though better enforcement of existing law is needed, it is not right that extremely loud rockets and firework fountains can be purchased all year round by the public.

“I have received hundreds of letters and emails from concerned residents, frankly fed up of having their sleep and lives endlessly disrupted.

“Loud fireworks are also a huge cause of stress for pets, and can be distressing people with PTSD, bringing back painful or traumatic memories. It’s time to tighten the rules.

“I look forward to working with animal welfare and veterans charities, as well as MPs from across Parliament, in getting this crucial change through.”

David Bowles, head of public affairs at the RSPCA, said: “With Bonfire Night approaching, we know many people will be getting excited by fireworks.

“But it’s important they are used responsibly, and consider animal welfare.

“Our legislative framework in this area is long due an update, so it’s really welcome to see this being looked at via a Private Members’ Bill.”

Private Members’ Bills rarely become law unless they receive the Government’s backing, but are often used by backbench MPs to raise awareness of a campaign.

Talk to the wall

Unfortunately for us in Wales, the Welsh Government does not have the power to ban the sale of fireworks.

Last year, therefore, I tried to set up a petition for the Welsh Government to (actually) work with the UK Government on change, but this was rejected as it’s apparently something they’re already doing – I would like to see some evidence of action, however, but here we are.

The Welsh Government has said it is ‘very concerned’ about the effect of loud firework noise on animals and vulnerable people. It believes that, ‘on balance’ the current legislation is insufficient to protect these groups.

Cross-party support has been voiced in the Senedd for stricter regulations on the use of fireworks. However “the Welsh Government does not have any specific powers to control the use of fireworks”.

Our hollow claims to be a nation of animal lovers are wearing thin now. It’s time to do better for them.

And it’s time for the Welsh Government to stop talking (if that’s all it can do) and start demanding – and if the talks continue getting nowhere, to take matters into their own hands and declare powers instead of waiting for them to be granted.

Is it any wonder voters feel so disenfranchised when we’re so often ignored – especially on such common sense matters such as this.

Fireworks can be awe-inspiring and beautiful things, moments of pure joy and wonder – but let’s not kid ourselves and pretend that the budget shop bangs and limp letdowns of our neighbours are worth any human or animal suffering for.

In Maxine’s words: “Why we still inflict this tradition on our pets and wildlife I’ll never understand.”

Write to your local shops and supermarkets.

Sign the latest firework petition calling for a reduction in decibels here.