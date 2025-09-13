From exploitation to empowerment: Towards Welsh energy sovereignty

Carolyn Thomas MS

For centuries, Welsh natural resources have been the source of immense wealth – but rarely for the people who live here.

Our coal powered the Industrial Revolution, our slate helped to roof the world, and our villages were drowned to provide water for English cities.

That legacy of exploitation still echoes today. The British royal family continues to profit from the Welsh seabed through the Crown Estate, whilst fossil fuel companies see the North East Wales shoreline as little more than a dumping ground for their fanciful ‘carbon capture’ schemes.

Once again, we are at risk of being treated as a resource bank for others to draw from, with wealth siphoned out of Wales and into the bank accounts of the already wealthy.

Profit

It is little wonder that the exploitation of Welsh natural resources for the profit of others is an increasingly salient political issue. The growing politicisation of the issue has focused minds on the fundamentally extractive character of parts of the Welsh economy, with a broad recognition that it represents both bad economics, and bad politics. Of course, it isn’t enough to simply recognise the issue – we must do something about it.

Recently, I visited Clocaenog Forest, a Welsh-Government owned woodland estate which straddles the border of Denbighshire and Conwy.

The forest is set to be home to a new, publicly-owned wind farm that will generate up to 132 megawatts (MW) of home-grown renewable energy – enough to power 117,500 Welsh homes every year.

Control

The project is one of the first major developments announced by Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, the wholly Welsh Government-owned renewable energy company established in 2024.

Alongside similar projects in Carmarthenshire and Rhonnda Cynon Taf, it represents a milestone in our efforts to reclaim control over Wales’ energy future.

The benefits of the model are clear. Instead of profits being spirited away to overseas shareholders, they will be reinvested into our communities – helping to fund public services, create good quality jobs, and lower household bills.

These projects also provide an opportunity for community wealth building through the use of local supply chains, supporting apprenticeships, and strengthening rural economies that are too often overlooked. It is a chance not just to decarbonise, but to democratise our energy system.

Folly

The war in Ukraine, which sent global gas prices soaring, exposed the folly of relying on volatile international fossil fuel markets to meet our basic needs. Energy sovereignty is no longer a luxury, but a necessity.

By investing in renewable power owned and operated in the public interest, Wales can insulate itself from global shocks whilst accelerating the fight against climate change.

For too long, the story of Welsh resources has been a tale of plunder and loss. But with our unique geographic profile and abundant natural resources – wind, water, tide, and sun – we can and should be using those assets to help build a fairer economy, one that works for the Welsh people, rather than at their expense.

The creation of publicly-owned wind farms should be the first step on an exciting journey towards energy sovereignty, economic justice, and a greener future.

Public and community ownership should be seen as a cornerstone of a fairer Welsh economy – one where wealth is retained, recycled, and reinvested in all of our communities, rather than extracted from them.

The lesson of history is clear: if we do not take control of our own resources, others will do it for us, and the people of Wales will pay the price.