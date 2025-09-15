History repeating itself – A cycling tour of Wales in 1937

Tony Burgess

The Welsh weather in July 1937 was dominated by a cold front. Ever since St Swithin’s day the weather had been predictably inclement.

In hindsight, it was an omen. However, the weather did not seem to detract from the apparent enjoyment a party of twenty-one young German cyclists were experiencing as they travelled through Wales.

These fresh faced, energetic, and high-spirited, young Bavarian tourists all wore the same uniform of tan shirts, neckerchiefs, and black shorts. They were members of Hitler Youth and these were just one group of several traveling throughout the whole of Britain on what they described as ‘The Peace and Friendship tour.’

This ‘Welsh’ party of cyclists had started their journey in north Wales as guests of The Rydal School in Colwyn Bay, where they integrated with the pupils and competed against them in several sporting events. One Rydal School staff member was quoted in The Colwyn Bay and North Wales Weekly News as saying ‘the German visitors were a jolly good crowd of chaps and it is hoped a visit will be paid to Germany next year by Rydal Boys.’

Coronation visit

These cycling tourists travelled throughout north Wales even witnessing the Coronation visit of King George and Queen Elizabeth to Caernarfon before they began their journey south to Aberystwyth. They were to be hosted by the Aberystwyth scouts and accommodated in the local scout hut.

The Cambrian News of 30th July of that year carried the following article relating to their visit, Hitler Youth Movement. Twenty-one members of this movement arrived in Aberystwyth on Saturday and made the scout hall their headquarters [sic]. A spokesperson for them stated, ‘We’re having a glorious time in Wales; the scenery is the most beautiful we have seen. Everybody has been very kind to us and we were all thrilled when we saw the King and Queen at Caernarvon. Your King looks very young and your Queen has a very motherly expression.’

Another boy interestingly commented, ‘How surprised he was at the freedom that exists in Britain.’

All appears innocent and well-intended. The hospitality they received illustrates the then inimitable, tolerant, and even noble Welsh ‘Croeso’ shown to all visitors. However, classified documents held within an anonymously named file -KV5/87 were released by MI5 in 2010. These papers revealed a different darker picture of the cyclists’ activities.

MI5

Files show Government officials in the UK were alerted to the threat posed by the cycling troops of Hitler Youth by an MI5 agent.

There was certainly awareness in Aberystwyth and the surrounding area of the rise of Hitler and fascism as illustrated in an article printed in the Cambrian News 16th July by Mr Ben Davies entitled ‘World Crisis.’

‘Our government has been unfaithful to the covenant of league in allowing the Fascists to invade Spain-these events should wake up the drowsiest of us all. Our modern capitalism is a soulless power that supports Hitler, Franco and Mussolini.’

Interestingly, the German, Hartmann Lauterbacher, chief of staff Hitler youth visited Eton College in November 1936. In a report on British Public schools written by onetime Hitler’s head of intelligence SS-Oberfuhrer Walter Schellenberg he states, ‘The one half of a percent of children who attend public schools will eventually occupy about 80% of all important social and political posts.’

Operation Sea lion

Apparently if operation Sea lion – Germany’s invasion of Britain had been successful several private schools were earmarked as suitable schools for where top German leaders and officers would send their children to be educated.

Interestingly, Nigel Farage was privately educated at Dulwich College, Richard Tice privately educated at Uppingham School, and Zia Yusuf privately educated in Hampton School. Oswald Mosely was privately educated at Winchester College.

I believe todays equivalent of this Hitler youth visit to our shores can be compared with Donald Trump’s forthcoming state visit, and J.D.Vances previous holiday in the Cotswolds.

Appeasement

Being diplomatic I presume that the powers to be hope by these far-right politicians visiting we might appease them. I think we all know how Britain’s appeasement stance helped the democratically elected Spanish Government in 1936 which in two years half a million people died, including 33 Welshmen killed fighting fascism. Then in 1939 Chamberlains general policy of appeasement was not worth the ink written on that letter he returned with after talking to Hitler.

I am concerned that the very presence on these shores of such currently elected far right politicians and their ilk will influence so many here. Elon Musk is an example of this.

The question must be asked ‘Is history repeating itself?’ and if so, why are we tolerating it?