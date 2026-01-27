Homes for Every Future: a 10-Year Plan to end Wales’ Housing Emergency

Stuart Ropke, Chief Executive, Community Housing Cymru

Wales stands at a crossroads. We are in a time of intense change on every front: political, social and technological.

The economic environment remains intensely challenging, leaving many battling day-to-day the impossible choices that come when the ends just won’t meet.

And the human cost of Wales’ housing emergency is far too high. Nearly 11,000 people are homeless and living in temporary accommodation, including over two and half thousand children. And the numbers are stubborn.

We have a choice. It does not need to be this way.

The next Senedd can be a turning point for change. The choices made in the coming months will determine whether we manage the symptoms of the housing emergency, or we choose to end it.

Community Housing Cymru’s campaign, Homes: for every future – Cartrefi: ar gyfer pob dyfodol , launched today, is a challenge to every political party in Wales: to recognise that a safe, warm, and affordable home is the foundation upon which every other personal, community and national success is built.

Without everybody having a safe and stable place to call home, no other government policy—from health to education to economic growth—can truly succeed.

This is a call to action: we need a bold, deliverable plan to end Wales’ housing emergency.

Imagine a Wales where:

Children growing up in bed and breakfasts is a story of the past

People are seen, and return from hospital more quickly, freeing up vital beds

Fuel poverty is tackled at source by making homes genuinely energy efficient

We create thousands of jobs and apprenticeships

By putting homes at the heart of Wales’ future, we can make these outcomes a reality for people in every part of Wales.

We need a plan for housing to commit to three clear aims:

More homes: good homes people can afford in every community

Better homes: invest in homes that build better futures

Healthier and Fairer places: that set everyone up for success

More homes

We stand on solid foundations to deliver.

Delivery of new social homes has accelerated significantly in recent years, culminating in a record-breaking 3,643 affordable homes completed in 2024-25.

74% were delivered by Housing Associations, spending 85p or every £1 in Wales: equivalent to £1.49 bn last year alone. This supported over 37,0000 jobs directly and through supply chains.

But with the right conditions, we know we can do more and confront the housing emergency once and for all.

We need a long term plan that sets out a roadmap for an additional 60,0000 affordable homes over 10 years, so that 20% of all homes in Wales are affordable. Over 10 years, we can ramp up delivery and increase capacity year on year so that we are able to meet current and future housing need in every community in Wales.

The critical ingredients to increase capacity of the housing sector to deliver much needed homes at pace include a long-term capital funding guarantee, with funding in 25/26 seen as the floor, alongside exploring innovative finance options. It also means speeding up and streamlining planning processes, being flexible and pragmatic on standards for regenerating empty homes and creating a national development corporation with powers to assemble land and lead on large-scale strategic sites.

The economic rewards of this national building program are significant: for every 20,000 homes built, the Welsh economy gains over 14,000 jobs and 2,000 apprenticeships, providing a vital career pipeline for young people.

Better homes

Building more homes is only part of the solution, the quality and energy efficiency of existing homes are equally vital. Residents are clear what matters most is being able to meet the cost of living well in their home, warmth and timely repairs.

Put simply – current requirements for standards in existing homes in Wales are prohibitively expensive, we don’t have a realistic route to delivery, and not all of what is required – such as water butts – are the things that really matter.

It’s time to prioritise what matters most to people. And get real about the progress we can make.

The next Welsh Government must review and rephrase requirements to prioritise those activities that lower bills for tenants and most improve their experience of home, without compromising on safety. We also need to refocus away from blanket targets and instead on the optimal energy efficiency for each individual home, based on what people need to live well.

This is a direct response to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, saving people on average £770 a year on energy bills by bringing homes up to a good energy efficiency standard (EPC C). And these improvements could save the NHS £85 million every year by reducing the incidence of cold-related illnesses.

Healthier and Fairer places

Our health and life chances are determined by where and how we live. A sustainable path out of the housing crisis doesn’t just mean building more homes, and making existing homes better for people.

We also need to make sure everyone can access the care, support and opportunities they need to live well in their home. And this means focussing on prevention and early intervention as a priority.

Put simply, to make Wales healthier and fairer, we need to join the dots between housing, health, the economy, and wider public services to strengthen communities and create places people are proud to belong to.

We want to see a cross-government “Hospital to Home” mission with a simple goal: to reduce the number of people stuck in hospitals because their home is not safe or ready for their return.

We know we need multi-year funding for the high quality support that meets needs early and prevents housing crisis, and stems the flow of people entering temporary accommodation. For every £1 invested in the housing support grant there is a £1.40 saving to the public purse. And lives are changed, for the better.

At a time when politics feels increasingly polarised and divided, we hope that housing – and our shared hope for the future – can unify.

“Homes: for every future” is a call for political courage, pragmatism and determined action.

The next decade can either be one of managing symptoms, or we can finally confront problems head on and provide the homes and places that the people of Wales need and deserve.

The choice is ours.