How Bad Does It Have To Get?

Ben Wildsmith

Swimming through the bilge of world politics is becoming increasingly lowering. This week, we found that the UK government managed to endanger thousands of Afghans with a breach of email protocol that would get you or I fired from our jobs. ‘Please find attached the entire list of people who claimed to help us during the Afghan campaign, c.c. The Taliban.’

Closer to home, our First Minister gave an interview saying that an independent Wales would be ‘extremely poor.’ That’s from the Gerald Ratner school of leadership – ‘How can I accept the abject financial settlement offered to Wales by my own party in Westminster? Because Wales is total crap!

The USA continued its journey from preeminent world power to reality TV show as Donald Trump horrified his voters by denying that files on Jeffrey Epstein exist. Having fanned the flames of every batshit conspiracy going, from Obama’s birth certificate to Pizzagate, he’s bottled the big one for reasons upon which we can only speculate.

Bloodsport

Were Trump’s voting base to turn on him, it would truly be a bloodsport to witness, as the befuddled MAGAverse realises it’s betrayal. Praise the Lord and pass the AR15, Betty-Lou-Thelma-Liz, we’ve been fooled again!

Europe and the UK is poised to pour more billions into the Ukraine war, having agreed to buy Patriot defence systems from America. No resolution is in sight, no clear path to victory apparent, we’re to take that on trust.

Most egregiously, the chilling lies that Israel continues to spew about its genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza have become so brazen that, on a governmental level, nobody seems to know how to challenge them, even if the will were there. Day after day innocents are slaughtered as they queue for food and the governments of the world accept Israeli excuses whilst wringing their hands about antisemitism. The abdication of moral leadership, even amongst Muslim states, is so obscene as to amount to collaboration.

History is not going to be kind to this generation of politicians. All over the world, from the potholes in your street to the millions dying in Ukraine and starving in Gaza, the political response to human need is too often a shrug. In a world led by the markets, politicians now fall into two categories. There are those, like Trump, Putin, and Netanyahu who exercise vast political power because they serve market or interests in resources and weaponry.

Weaklings

On the other hand, we have supine weaklings like Starmer and Macron who can exercise next to no real power without permission from the markets. At the very bottom of this totem pole sits the Welsh Government, which now openly accepts that our nation is a charity case.

The pandemic was an opportunity to reset all of this. Everybody said so at the time. We were going to ‘build back better’ and learn the lessons we’d been afforded by taking a break from the inhuman scramble for growth that had dominated our lives prior to lockdown.

That moment has passed without enough mourning. There was never going to be a return to the ‘old normal’, massive government borrowing precluded that.

We could, however, have taken a hard look at how our societies are organised and resolved to direct their energy towards the wellbeing of people first and above the bottom line of corporations. We could have recovered ourselves.

Cruelty

The most despicable lie about how we are governed is that the cruelty of it represents human nature. It doesn’t. I’m not like that, very few of you are like that. In our own lives we don’t turn to the weakest people we know and shake them down for the few pennies we have then pretend we had no choice.

If an independent Wales were to be ‘extremely poor’, and I don’t believe it would be, then it would, I hope, reflect the values of the people here. We would organise our resources according to those values and make it work.

Surveying the results of governance by corrupt psychopaths and those to weak to challenge them, I’d trust a small, accountable administration to deliver for human beings over a status quo that is remote and beholden to rotten interests.

At some point we must ask: how bad does it have to get?

