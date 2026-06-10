How communities in Wales are tackling some of society’s biggest challenges

John Rose, Director of The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales

As the Director of the National Lottery Community Fund in Wales, I see first-hand the ways that communities are making a positive difference on society’s biggest issues.

From cost-of-living pressures to supporting people with their mental health, Wales faces significant challenges. And as a new Senedd looks to tackle these issues over the coming years, our communities continue to respond with determination to improve people’s everyday lives with the help of National Lottery funding.

Helping communities come together

We want to support people to come together, helping people find connection and happiness within their communities, and making communities stronger and more resilient.

We know that people in rural communities can feel particularly isolated, which is why we’ve funded projects like Tir Dewi, who offer opportunities for farmers across north Wales to come together and socialise, something that can be particularly challenging for those working in agriculture. With the help of National Lottery funding, community-led projects have helped farming communities with crisis mental health support and offered vital opportunities to connect.

The need to bring communities with different backgrounds, circumstances and cultures together has never been greater, and we want to help do this in Wales. This has led to us funding projects such as The Linking Project, who are linking different schools in Cardiff together to connect pupils from different backgrounds, for example children from different socio-economic backgrounds, or different ethnic backgrounds. This kind of work helps build foundations of trust and togetherness in communities.

Helping communities live healthier lives

The most recent National Survey for Wales shows that 62% of adults are overweight or obese, and 33% of people have low mental wellbeing. However, using National Lottery funding, communities across Wales are helping each other to live healthier, happier lives.

We know that conversations around mental health can be particularly difficult for men. Three quarters of suicides in Wales are men, and it is the biggest cause of death for men under 50. However, some men still feel a stigma around discussing their mental health, which is why we’ve invested over £600,000 in ‘men’s sheds’ across Wales. Men’s sheds are spaces for adults to socialise, share skills and hobbies, and express themselves safely and comfortably. From Milford Haven to Rhyl, men’s sheds are reducing isolation and loneliness, acting as a vital community-led preventative measure against men’s mental ill health.

In terms of physical health, we know that keeping people active is a key preventative measure that communities can take, which is why we fund projects like Nifty60s on Anglesey. Nifty60s are a community strength-building group for older people, helping them improve their physical health, boost their confidence, and feel part of a supportive community. As people who are regularly active have up to a 50% reduced risk of developing major chronic diseases, and regular strength training can greatly reduce the risk of an early death, the work that groups like Nifty60s do can have a transformative impact on people’s health.

Helping children and young people thrive

As the largest funder of communities in the UK, we’re committed to giving all children the best start in life, which is why last year we announced our Meithrin Natur funding programme, a £10 million commitment to help children under 5 and their caregivers connect with their local natural environment. We know that access to nature and the outdoors provides positive health and wellbeing benefits but that not everyone has access to high quality spaces.

We want to give children positive and meaningful experiences with nature, and improve access to outdoor spaces such as parks, rivers or forests for children experiencing poverty, disadvantage and discrimination.

As Alan Milburn’s recent sobering report made clear, finding opportunities beyond age 16 can be hugely challenging for young people, particularly those who are vulnerable or who have struggled with mainstream education. We’ve funded numerous projects offering holistic support to those young people struggling the most.

One of these is MOL Education, based in Splott, Cardiff, who are currently using a National Lottery grant of over £400,000 to offer an alternative education pathway to young people who are at risk of becoming, or are already not, in education or employment. They offer music and multimedia courses that help young people develop contemporary musical skills to improve their confidence and self-esteem. These kinds of projects engage young people who are at risk of slipping through the cracks of the system and make sure that they’re given the best chance possible to be equipped with key skills ahead of adult life.

Helping communities be environmentally sustainable

The cost of living continues to be a major issue for people in Wales, and at a time that prices continue to rise, the climate and nature emergency is also showing its impact more across the country. It’s therefore more important than ever that communities can live more sustainably and self-sufficiently, and we believe that small, grassroots environmental action is key to achieving this.

That is why we’re aiming to distribute 15% of our funding to environmental projects, to encourage communities to take small everyday actions that help out people’s pockets and the planet.

Alongside money raised by the National Lottery, we also distribute money from dormant bank accounts, known as dormant assets funding. We’re proud that dormant assets money has helped people across Wales to take their first steps into environmental sustainability.

For example, Growing Space in south-east and central Wales provides accessible, hands-on training helping individuals and families affected by poverty to take positive environmental action. This includes developing practical skills that can help improve people’s everyday lives such as food growing, tree planting and recycling materials. Projects like this build community resilience, improve wellbeing, and empower participants to make lasting, positive changes to their environment and local area.

Our funding has also helped vital community spaces to lower their operating costs by making their buildings more sustainable. Solar panels and battery storage systems have helped groups across Wales to be more resilient to rising costs, keeping them alive as spaces for community connection.

As the National Lottery funded The Big Plastic Count annual survey revealed, the UK throws away 82 billion pieces of plastic annually. We fund many community gardens, repair cafes and other projects based around reducing consumption across Wales to try and counter act this impact. Further to this, later this summer we’ll be announcing a new funding programme that will support more community groups to take positive action on local environmental issues at an immediate, grassroots level.

What next?

As the new Welsh Government begins its work, there is much to be hopeful about. The challenges Wales faces are real, but so too is the resilience, creativity and determination of its communities. Every day, across every corner of the country, people are coming together to support one another, protect their environment, improve their health, and build a more connected and inclusive Wales.

The solutions to Wales’s greatest challenges are often already there: in community halls, rugby clubs, schools and allotments. We are here to help them flourish.