How do we make Wales prosperous? By finally playing to our strengths

Franck Banza

Wales is at a crossroads. For too long, our economy has drifted without a clear destination. We are not manufacturing enough. We are not producing enough. Our connectivity is weak. Transport links are poor. Internet access—especially in rural Wales—is unreliable.

Farmers are drowning in bureaucracy instead of being enabled to do what they do best: produce food. Energy production is underdeveloped. Hospitality is struggling, despite some of the most beautiful landscapes in Europe.

Culture and the arts are seeing declining support. Talented, hardworking people are overlooked. Ambition feels constrained. And too many of our young people are leaving Wales in search of opportunity elsewhere.

These are not isolated problems. They are symptoms of a deeper issue: Wales does not have a clear economic strategy rooted in what it is genuinely good at producing in an open, competitive world.

The Mistake We Keep Making

In a global economy, countries and regions succeed when they focus on what they do best. Wales, however, has spent years trying to copy others instead of backing its own strengths.

We have attempted to import industries that were never deeply rooted here—often with generous public subsidies—only to watch them fail or leave once the support ended.

We have seen this story before:

LG in Newport, once heralded as a manufacturing revival, eventually collapsed.

Aston Martin at St Athan, supported with public funds, shut down production.

TVR, another high-profile automotive project, failed to materialise as promised.

The Circuit of Wales, meant to be a global motorsport hub, absorbed public money but never delivered.

The lesson is clear: we cannot build prosperity by chasing prestige projects that do not align with Wales’ long-term economic DNA.

And we should stop trying to replicate places like Singapore, New Zealand, or even Scotland. Wales is not them. We should not aspire to be.

We should aspire to be the best version of Wales.

What Wales Already Has — And Undervalues

Despite the challenges, Wales is not poor in assets. Far from it.

We have:

Extraordinary coastlines, not just for tourism but for renewable energy.

Hardworking farmers, willing to adapt, diversify, and innovate if freed from unnecessary burdens.

A powerful “Made in Wales” brand, associated with authenticity, quality, and trust.

A strong hospitality base, capable of innovation rather than decline.

Young people who love Wales, but cannot see a future here.

A world-class cultural reputation, producing global icons.

Wales has given the world talents like Anthony Hopkins, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Sheen, Richard Burton, and today, creators like Russell T Davies. These are not just cultural successes—they are economic assets.

We are also becoming a more culturally rich and diverse nation, with new ideas, skills, and energy shaping modern Wales.

The problem is not a lack of potential.

The problem is that we do not organise our economy around it.

Energy, Food, Culture: Where Wales Can Lead

If Wales is serious about prosperity, we must focus on sectors where we already have natural advantages—and then build the infrastructure around them.

Energy

Wales should be an energy-producing nation.

Tidal energy projects like the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon should have been built years ago.

Nuclear energy must be part of the conversation if we want reliable, cheap power.

Cheap energy makes everything else more productive: manufacturing, food processing, data, innovation.

Food and Farming

Farmers should be supported to farm—not buried under regulation.

The collapse of local slaughterhouses is a perfect example of policy failure.

Farmers in South Wales having to travel to Wrexham or even Birmingham for processing is economically absurd.

We should rebuild local food supply chains, support food and drink manufacturing, and export quality Welsh produce to the world.

Hospitality and Tourism

Wales’ hospitality industry should be thriving, not surviving.

Innovation, not decline, should define tourism.

Food, culture, landscape, and experience must be linked into a high-value offering.

Culture and the Creative Economy

Why shouldn’t Wales create its own global film and TV hub?

India built Bollywood.

Nigeria built Nollywood—now worth billions.

Wales could build “Wollywood”.

The supply chain would be enormous: writers, actors, technicians, designers, musicians, digital artists, caterers, builders, marketers. We already have the talent. What we lack is coordination, ambition, and political will.

Connectivity: The Basics We Keep Ignoring

None of this works without infrastructure.

Better roads and strategic transport links

More accessible air travel

High-speed internet everywhere, not just cities

In today’s economy, poor internet access is economic exclusion. Young people could be content creators, developers, gamers, designers, entrepreneurs—but without connectivity, they are locked out.

This is not a luxury. It is economic survival.

Young People, AI, and the Future

There is growing fear that AI will replace human jobs. That fear is misplaced.

AI works with humans, not without them. The real danger is not AI—it is being unprepared for it.

Wales should:

Teach young people how to use AI creatively and productively

Encourage problem-solving, innovation, and big thinking in schools

Support young people to start businesses when jobs are scarce

Link education directly to local industries like farming, food, hospitality, energy, and creative arts

If we don’t prepare our young people for the future, they will leave—and Wales will shrink.

Politics: Choosing the Right Driver

Politics is the engine that drives all of this.

Right now, it feels like the driver has lost the address. The car is moving, but no one is quite sure where it’s going.

In less than six months, Wales will choose a new driver in the 2026 Senedd election.

So ask yourself:

Would you trust a driver who has never driven before?

Would you trust one who doesn’t know the destination but promises a “safe journey”?

Would you trust someone intoxicated by slogans and anger?

Or would you rather have a confident, experienced driver who knows the road and the destination?

That is the real choice facing Wales.

The Destination Wales Deserves

Wales deserves a government that is bold enough to:

Focus on what Wales does best

Remove burdens from farmers and producers

Support food, drink, and energy manufacturing

Invest in connectivity and infrastructure

Back culture and creativity as economic drivers

Keep young people here and help them innovate

Put Wales on the world map for the right reasons

We do not need to be louder.

We need to be smarter.

We need to produce, build, innovate, and believe in ourselves again.

Wales can be prosperous.

But only if we stop drifting—and start driving with purpose.