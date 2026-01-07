How public pensions in Wales are being used to support illegal Israeli activities and the genocide in Gaza

Nicholas Waterfield, Amnesty Colwyn Bay

Since 2022 Amnesty International groups throughout Wales have been writing to councils and local

authority pension funds urging them to divest public pensions from companies that benefit from

and support the Israeli settlements in the Palestinian West Bank.

Lately too, we have been urging divestment from military and arms companies supplying weapons to Israel, and thereby guilty of supporting, and benefitting from the devastation in Gaza.

The settlements in the West Bank have long been illegal under international law, and as such are

condemned by the British government, nevertheless investment in complicit companies continues.

What’s more, it is widely acknowledged (by Amnesty and many others) that the Israeli government

is guilty of apartheid against the Palestinian people under its control, and guilty of genocide in Gaza.

Without the knowledge or consent of public employees whose wages are invested in this way, the eight Welsh public pensions funds, and the central Welsh Public Pension Partnership invest an astonishing £480 million p.a. (2023) in companies involved in the Israeli settlements.

The UN database of companies complicit in Israel’s human rights violations against Palestinians include

everyday names such as Palantir, Airbnb, Booking.com, and JCB.

When we have approached people with our petitions they have been appalled to discover how their pension money has been invested.

There is no doubt that the terrible war against Gaza, played out daily on our TV screens, increased

awareness of the situation of Palestinians. With a renewal of appeals and petitions from Amnesty and other organisations such as Palestine Solidarity Campaign there has finally been some discussion of investments in the councils and pension committees.

And it is a credit to the people of Wales that some councils have voted to divest from such complicit companies: to date 9 out of 22 Welsh councils have voted this way, and one of the Welsh Public Pension Funds (Clwyd, covering Wrexham, Flint and Denbighshire).

Ethical investments

English councils too have started to make moves, but Wales is leading the way in calling for ethical investment with regards to Israel.

However, the crisis is far from over. Whilst the world’s focus has moved on the situation in Gaza is a ceasefire in name only, with bombing, murder and starvation still visited daily on the people trying to survive in the ruins.

As for the West Bank, settler violence against Palestinian communities is out of control, with murder and terrorism supported by the Israeli military, and open talk of ethnic cleansing, and of the eradication of all hope of a Palestinian homeland.

Whilst there have been crimes against humanity on both sides, and Amnesty has rightly condemned the actions of Hamas on October 7th 2023, Israel’s response has been utterly disproportionate, with an estimated 67,000 people killed, including 20,000 children, and thousands more lost under the rubble.

Far more have suffered injury, and there are more child amputees per capita in Gaza than anywhere else in the world.

What will it take for us to stop supporting Israel’s ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people, and the destruction of their hopes? It’s vital that the Pension Funds comply with the wishes of the councils.

Complicity

Furthermore, according to the International Court of Justice, those that continue to support Israel’s illegal actions could be guilty of complicity.

We in Amnesty International Wales join other human rights organisations, including those in Israel, in calling upon all Welsh councils and Pensions Funds to abide by international law, and to remove their support from those companies that enable Israel’s apartheid, unlawful military occupation of the West bank, and genocide in Gaza.