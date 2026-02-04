How we can challenge misinformation in the run up to the Senedd Election
Yuliia Bond
A leaflet being distributed by the Welsh Conservatives in Wales attacks the Nation of Sanctuary programme, while failing to explain that more than 90% of its budget has been spent resettling refugees from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
In doing so, it repeats the disinformation put out by Reform UK during the Caerphilly by-election.
This type of campaigning relies on hidden assumptions staying hidden.
It assumes:
People won’t stop to ask who actually holds power
People won’t challenge how elections really work in practice
People will feel isolated instead of connected
People will react emotionally rather than act collectively
Institutions will respond slowly or not at all
This is not accidental.
It is strategy.
And it is now being used by more than one political party in Wales – repeating the same framing, the same distortions, and the same scapegoating logic we already saw during the Caerphilly by-election.
That is why what we do now matters.
Clarity
Before reacting to any claim, everyone deserves clarity:
Immigration and asylum policy is controlled by the UK Government
Borders, approvals, removals, processing delays is not devolved
the Nation of Sanctuary is a Welsh framework for support and integration, not a migration policy
Blaming devolved Welsh programmes for UK-reserved decisions is not accountability. It is misdirection.
My Ukrainian perspective
As someone directly connected to the Ukrainian community, this needs to be said clearly:
Over 90% of the Nation of Sanctuary scheme funding has supported Ukrainians:
Families fleeing active war
Children carrying trauma from bombs, displacement, and loss
People rebuilding lives while contributing economically and socially
This is integration support – language, housing pathways, employment access, education, community cohesion.
And integration benefits everyone:
It reduces long-term costs
It increases economic participation
It strengthens social stability
It prevents isolation and harm
Twisting this into a story of “asylum seekers taking resources” is not just inaccurate – it is harmful.
Collective action
In Caerphilly, we learned something vital. When people coordinated locally – shared accurate explanations, spoke to neighbours, refused to let lies go unchallenged – the narrative shifted, even against organised campaigns. That was collective action at county level. Now we must scale it nationally.
They rely on bots, fake accounts, and repetition. We rely on each other. Human trust beats algorithmic noise – every time.
How elections in Wales really work.
In theory:
Voters are informed
Debate is evidence-based
Institutions respond quickly
In reality, as we saw in Caerphilly:
Voters often lack clear, accessible information
Disinformation spreads faster than facts
Emotional framing outpaces policy explanation
Silence from authorities creates dangerous vacuums
Understanding this isn’t cynical.
It’s necessary if we want different outcomes.
What everyone can do starting today
If a claim blames a devolved policy for UK-reserved decisions, stop and check who actually holds the power.
Ask one question publicly – “Which level of government decides this?”
That question alone cuts through fear/hate-based framing.
Report responsibly
Flag misleading election material to the Electoral Commission.
Document where, when, and how it appears.
Protect community cohesion
Challenge claims calmly, without shaming.
Focus on accuracy and accountability, not labels.
Support those targeted
If neighbours or community members are affected, check in.
Silence increases harm.
Explain to everyone you know why their voice matters
This election shapes services, cohesion, and safety in Wales.
Disinformation thrives when people disengage.
Who is eligible to vote and why this is part of the fight
One of the quiet reasons disinformation spreads so effectively is this:
Many people who are eligible to vote don’t realise that silence is not neutral. It shapes outcomes.
For the Senedd election on the 7th May, you can vote if you are:
16 or 17 years old
Living in Wales
A UK citizen
A Commonwealth citizen
A citizen of an EU country
A refugee or person with lawful leave to remain, if registered
This was a democratic choice Wales made to include people who live here, work here, raise families here, and are affected by decisions made here.
Disinformation thrives when people believe:
“My voice doesn’t count”
“This isn’t for people like me”
“Someone else will decide anyway”
That is how coordinated campaigns gain power without majority support.
Why this matters now
Low participation creates space for hate-based narratives.
High participation protects community cohesion.
That is why your voice matters in this election and why helping others understand their eligibility is an
act of collective care, not politics.
What political parties and candidates must do before 7th May
This applies to all parties, without exception:
Commit publicly to accuracy
Do not conflate UK-reserved powers with devolved responsibilities.
Reject scapegoating
Do not target refugees or asylum seekers for systemic failures they do not control.
Correct misinformation fast
When false claims circulate, address them promptly and clearly.
Protect community safety
Treat election disinformation that targets groups as a safeguarding risk, not “just debate”.
Support independent oversight
Back clear, rapid mechanisms to investigate and respond to election disinformation.
Why this matters beyond politics
A world with empathy is a world more fit for living.
Empathy is not weakness.
It is what stops societies under pressure from tearing themselves apart.
If we don’t defend truth now, the damage won’t just be political.
It will be human.
One line Wales must remember
Strong democracy begins with truth about power and ends when lies go unchallenged.
Caerphilly was a warning.
The Senedd election on the 7th May is our chance to act – together.
Not louder.
Not angrier.
More connected. More informed. More human.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
This leaflet is being distributed by the (not remotely ‘Welsh’) Conservatives, precisely espousing the same racist hatred as RefUK. They are the same butt. The two cheeks have United.
Nice and simple. If a political campaigner of any side knowingly shares false information then arrest them. Imprison them for a minimum of 5 years and ban them from working anywhere near politics.
All information is easily fact checked now, no excuses.
The leaflet also seems to forget to mention that the Conservatives were all in favour of providing sanctuary to Ukrainian refugees (as well they should’ve been).
There I was thinking that the Tories were very supportive of Ukraine. What’s changed?
Russian money funding their campaign? Just a guess of course.