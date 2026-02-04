How we can challenge misinformation in the run up to the Senedd Election

Yuliia Bond

A leaflet being distributed by the Welsh Conservatives in Wales attacks the Nation of Sanctuary programme, while failing to explain that more than 90% of its budget has been spent resettling refugees from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In doing so, it repeats the disinformation put out by Reform UK during the Caerphilly by-election.

This type of campaigning relies on hidden assumptions staying hidden.

It assumes:

People won’t stop to ask who actually holds power

People won’t challenge how elections really work in practice

People will feel isolated instead of connected

People will react emotionally rather than act collectively

Institutions will respond slowly or not at all

This is not accidental.

It is strategy.

And it is now being used by more than one political party in Wales – repeating the same framing, the same distortions, and the same scapegoating logic we already saw during the Caerphilly by-election.

That is why what we do now matters.

Clarity

Before reacting to any claim, everyone deserves clarity:

Immigration and asylum policy is controlled by the UK Government

Borders, approvals, removals, processing delays is not devolved

the Nation of Sanctuary is a Welsh framework for support and integration, not a migration policy

Blaming devolved Welsh programmes for UK-reserved decisions is not accountability. It is misdirection.

My Ukrainian perspective

As someone directly connected to the Ukrainian community, this needs to be said clearly:

Over 90% of the Nation of Sanctuary scheme funding has supported Ukrainians:

Families fleeing active war

Children carrying trauma from bombs, displacement, and loss

People rebuilding lives while contributing economically and socially

This is integration support – language, housing pathways, employment access, education, community cohesion.

And integration benefits everyone:

It reduces long-term costs

It increases economic participation

It strengthens social stability

It prevents isolation and harm

Twisting this into a story of “asylum seekers taking resources” is not just inaccurate – it is harmful.

Collective action

In Caerphilly, we learned something vital. When people coordinated locally – shared accurate explanations, spoke to neighbours, refused to let lies go unchallenged – the narrative shifted, even against organised campaigns. That was collective action at county level. Now we must scale it nationally.

They rely on bots, fake accounts, and repetition. We rely on each other. Human trust beats algorithmic noise – every time.

How elections in Wales really work.

In theory:

Voters are informed

Debate is evidence-based

Institutions respond quickly

In reality, as we saw in Caerphilly:

Voters often lack clear, accessible information

Disinformation spreads faster than facts

Emotional framing outpaces policy explanation

Silence from authorities creates dangerous vacuums

Understanding this isn’t cynical.

It’s necessary if we want different outcomes.

What everyone can do starting today

If a claim blames a devolved policy for UK-reserved decisions, stop and check who actually holds the power.

Ask one question publicly – “Which level of government decides this?”

That question alone cuts through fear/hate-based framing.

Report responsibly

Flag misleading election material to the Electoral Commission.

Document where, when, and how it appears.

Protect community cohesion

Challenge claims calmly, without shaming.

Focus on accuracy and accountability, not labels.

Support those targeted

If neighbours or community members are affected, check in.

Silence increases harm.

Explain to everyone you know why their voice matters

This election shapes services, cohesion, and safety in Wales.

Disinformation thrives when people disengage.

Who is eligible to vote and why this is part of the fight

One of the quiet reasons disinformation spreads so effectively is this:

Many people who are eligible to vote don’t realise that silence is not neutral. It shapes outcomes.

For the Senedd election on the 7th May, you can vote if you are:

16 or 17 years old

Living in Wales

A UK citizen

A Commonwealth citizen

A citizen of an EU country

A refugee or person with lawful leave to remain, if registered

This was a democratic choice Wales made to include people who live here, work here, raise families here, and are affected by decisions made here.

Disinformation thrives when people believe:

“My voice doesn’t count”

“This isn’t for people like me”

“Someone else will decide anyway”

That is how coordinated campaigns gain power without majority support.

Why this matters now

Low participation creates space for hate-based narratives.

High participation protects community cohesion.

That is why your voice matters in this election and why helping others understand their eligibility is an

act of collective care, not politics.

What political parties and candidates must do before 7th May

This applies to all parties, without exception:

Commit publicly to accuracy

Do not conflate UK-reserved powers with devolved responsibilities.

Reject scapegoating

Do not target refugees or asylum seekers for systemic failures they do not control.

Correct misinformation fast

When false claims circulate, address them promptly and clearly.

Protect community safety

Treat election disinformation that targets groups as a safeguarding risk, not “just debate”.

Support independent oversight

Back clear, rapid mechanisms to investigate and respond to election disinformation.

Why this matters beyond politics

A world with empathy is a world more fit for living.

Empathy is not weakness.

It is what stops societies under pressure from tearing themselves apart.

If we don’t defend truth now, the damage won’t just be political.

It will be human.

One line Wales must remember

Strong democracy begins with truth about power and ends when lies go unchallenged.

Caerphilly was a warning.

The Senedd election on the 7th May is our chance to act – together.

Not louder.

Not angrier.

More connected. More informed. More human.