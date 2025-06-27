How will Wales react to the second party forming the next government

Jonathan Edwards

The latest opinion poll seems to confirm that Wales is polarising between Reform and Plaid Cymru.

These are seismic developments, with Labour hegemony over our country which has lasted over a century looking precarious to say the least. To compound the significance of the poll, the current official Opposition in the Senedd is projected to fall to fourth place with a vote share of only 11%.

If somebody had told you after the last general election that a national poll in 12 months would put the combined Labour and Tory vote on only 29%, you would have asked them for the address of their herbalist!

One thing I learnt as a politician was to never tell a member of the public ‘I told you so’, however, as a proud member of the werin these days I did write an article last summer musing that the Welsh political map could change along these lines. Nevertheless, even in my wildest dreams I wouldn’t have forecasted Reform and Plaid Cymru pulling completely clear on 29% and 27% respectively.

Reform is on course to win the next Welsh national election. A party that currently doesn’t have any Senedd Members will, if the poll results are replicated, return the largest group in the next Senedd with 34 Members based on the Cavendish Cymru analysis. Let that fact sink in.

No-confidence vote

We are not in a business-as-usual situation – the Senedd establishment parties are about to be given a resounding vote of no confidence by the people of our country.

Furthermore, the party that would come first in the election based on most votes and most returned members would not in all probability form the next government.

Looking at the seat projection, the only stable administration on paper would be some sort of arrangement between Plaid Cymru and Labour with 30 and 21 seats respectively to take them beyond the magic 49-seat number that will give them a majority..

I don’t imagine for one minute that Nigel Farage is motivated by the thought of leading his troops up to the fifth floor on Ty Hywel to occupy the Ministerial offices. Winning the election and being relieved from the burdens of office by some sort of an agreement between the second and third parties would be the ideal scenario for Reform – who are very much prioritising the next general election.

His party will be gifted the mother of all grievance narratives. I am sure we will hear a lot of talk along the lines of an ‘establishment stitch up’ and a ‘losers’ coalition’ and the big question would then be how a perplexed Welsh public would react.

Illegitimate

The new government would most certainly be viewed as illegitimate by a large section of the Welsh voting public which Reform would undoubtedly then aim to use to target incumbent Labour and Plaid MPs in the second half of the current UK Parliament.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has based his whole political programme on a change offer from the current Labour administration. The Welsh voting public would be similarly confused to see a Plaid-led government either containing Labour Ministers or reliant upon Labour votes in the Senedd to sustain it.

Some of my former comrades brush this off as semantical in the grand scheme of things, but there is a plausible fear that for many ordinary voters such positioning undermines trust in politics.

As a junior partner in whatever form, Labour would surely know the playbook inside out and use their influence to paralyse the government from dismantling what they see as their legacy.

Furthermore, the Labour UK government is highly unlikely to concede to any Plaid Cymru demands on powers and funding and would engage in a strategy of neutering the new administration in Cardiff Bay.

Reliant on Labour votes, Mr ap Iorwerth will not be able to do an SNP in Scotland and declare war on Westminster.

Enraged

The big driving forces in Welsh politics following the Senedd election could well be an enraged populist right who believe the election was stolen and those that voted for Plaid Cymru aggrieved that they were sold a pup. And all this is before we even consider the problems that the Plaid Cymru leadership are going to face from the strong contingent of the extreme left of the party that look as if they will be elected next May.

What seems like the only likely route to stability based on the current polls could in fact be a mirage. If these polls are correct there is a strong possibility that the next Senedd election will not last the full four-year term. Rhun ap Iorwerth could resemble the first Labour UK Prime Minister, Ramsay MacDonald.

Let’s not forget that the first Labour-led UK government in 1924 lasted only nine months.

Jonathan Edwards was the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr 2010-24

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

