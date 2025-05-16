Humanitarian aid must never be used as a political tool

Mike Hedges – MS for Swansea East

Since October 2023, following the attacks by Hamas, Israel has imposed sustained blockades on Gaza.

Initially, Israel’s blockades cut off all food, water, medicine, fuel, and electricity before restrictions were partially eased to allow limited aid to enter Gaza.

Israel continued to impose severe restrictions throughout 2024 but eased restrictions during the short-lived ceasefire earlier this year.

However, following the breakdown of the ceasefire, a complete ban on humanitarian aid supplies entering Gaza was reinstated in March 2025.

Famine

The blockade has created famine conditions exacerbated by airstrikes on food infrastructure, with aid organisations reporting that markets are empty, and children are malnourished.

Children in Gaza need aid desperately today. The lack of humanitarian aid reaching children in Gaza is unacceptable.

Without any deliveries of external supplies, charities are now working with local partners to rely, wherever possible, on the limited goods that are available from local markets and provide vital cash assistance and support.

Their medical staff are also supporting as many people as they can, even with medicine supplies running critically low.

Their job will only become harder in the days and weeks ahead without access to more aid.

Conflict

This is already the longest period that aid has not been allowed into Gaza since the conflict escalated in October 2023.

The UN has described it as “the worst humanitarian situation” since the crisis began.

I strongly support the Welsh Government’s call for a lift on the aid blockade in Gaza.

Humanitarian aid should never be used as a political tool, and I join the UK Government in calling for Israel to respect international law and allow the unhindered flow of aid into Gaza.

All parties need to re-engage in ceasefire negotiations to get the hostages out and to secure a permanent end to the conflict, leading to a two-state solution and a lasting peace which will end the suffering of those affected by this conflict.

