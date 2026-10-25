Yuliia Bond

This week, I spoke to Muslim women I know who were genuinely frightened by what happened in the Senedd.

These aren’t strangers. They’re women we work with, live alongside and call our neighbours.

On Wednesday, Reform UK Wales called for a ban on face coverings, including the burqa and niqab, during a debate in the Senedd.

Francesca O’Brien MS went further, declaring: “Face coverings, including the burqa, are anti-British.”

And I keep coming back to one thing.

My freedom to show my body means nothing if another woman is denied the freedom to cover hers.

I don’t have to share someone’s religious beliefs to respect their rights. I wouldn’t accept anyone forcing me to cover myself, so why would I support forcing another woman to uncover?

Of course, we should talk about coercion, safeguarding and genuine security concerns. Nobody is saying otherwise.

But since we’re so concerned about protecting women, can we please talk about the women who are already being attacked?

During the same debate, Kiera Marshall MS raised the case of a Muslim woman physically attacked in broad daylight in Cardiff by someone trying to remove her headscarf.

Police-recorded hate crimes targeting Muslims rose by 15% in England and Wales in the year ending March 2026.

If women’s safety is genuinely the priority, perhaps we could start there?

And then there’s everything else happening in Wales.

Housing crisis. NHS waiting lists. Cost of living. Child poverty.

But apparently, the urgent matter is WOMEN’S WARDROBES.

Brilliant. Perhaps banning a niqab will bring my rent down and get me a GP appointment more quickly.

And the Senedd doesn’t even have the power to introduce the proposed nationwide ban itself. There wasn’t even a vote on a ban.

I’m not saying politicians shouldn’t discuss difficult subjects. Of course they should. But surely we can question their priorities and the impact of their words?

Worries

Because while we’re arguing about what is British, what is Christian and whose culture is better, real women are worrying about how they’ll be treated in their own communities.

I know some of those women. I’ve heard their worries.

And I find that far more concerning than what they choose to wear.

You cannot claim to protect women while ignoring the women who are already afraid.

To my colleagues and church friends: I know this photo may seem revealing, and I respect different views.

After speaking with some women concerned about this week’s Senedd debate on face coverings, I wanted to make a simple point:

We may dress differently, but we all deserve the same freedom, dignity and respect.

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