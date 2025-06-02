If you want quality public services – you have to pay for them via taxes

Mike Hedges – MS for Swansea East

Taxation is the price we pay for being part of a civilised society. Taxation exists to pay for the public services we all need and use.

Too many people believe that we can have the same quality of public services as Scandinavia but have a taxation system which is more like that of the USA.

When you look at the cost of private education and private health care, it puts into perspective the value for money we get from our taxation system.

It is not by random chance or serendipity that those countries with the highest tax levels have the best public services and those with lowest tax levels the poorest.

It is because taxation is necessary to raise the money to pay for the public services, we all need.

Savings

Whilst there is a commitment by the government not to increase the rates of income tax, there is no reason why dividend income cannot be taxed at the same rate as income tax and for those who pay income tax and tax on dividend income to have it aggregated and to get taxed accordingly.

Currently dividend taxation is substantially less than income tax with a rate of 8.75% on earnings from £12,571 to £50,270, 33.75% on earnings between £50,271 and £125,410 with an additional rate of 39.35% paid on earnings over £125,410.

We need to have efficiency savings across public services. It is not about reducing numbers in employment but about using them more efficiently.

Health has an opportunity using AI to improve productivity and produce substantial efficiency savings. AI enables more accurate diagnoses, predicting patient outcomes, patient monitoring and personalizing treatment plans.

AI-driven tools can analyse medical images faster and with higher precision than traditional methods. It can also enhance patient care through wearable devices that monitor health in real-time.

We could also have better and more efficient use of equipment, keeping designated operating theatres available for routine but necessary operations such as cataracts and orthopaedics to improve the productivity of surgeons and the outcomes for patients.

Personalised

Efficiency savings are available in education administration and by the confederating of small schools in the same area under one headteacher. AI can provide personalised learning experiences, automated administrative tasks, and improve the accessibility of educational resources.

On council tax the average Band D council tax bill in Wales this year is £110 lower than in England and more than 256,000 low-income households in Wales receive support with their bills through the council tax reduction scheme. Also, in some council areas most council taxpayers are in bands A, B and C.

Whilst council tax is based upon the value of property, and it replaced the much-disliked poll tax which itself had replaced the rates system based upon the rateable value of a property which is still used to tax businesses, it is not fair. The principle is fair; the best indicator we have of wealth is the value of houses and property owned.

The value of council tax bands was set on 1 April 2003 so the value of all properties will have increased substantially since then and the relative values will also have changed.

Band A is for properties up to £44,000; Band D is for properties between £91,001 to £123,000, with Band H is for properties between £324,001 to £424,000.

Unfair

Council tax is set on band D and all other band payments are based on that. Properties in Band A pay 75% of the amount charged on band D. Properties in Band H pay twice the amount charged on band D.

A £40,000 house will be charged two thirds of the amount of council tax paid for a £120,000 house despite being a third of the value.

A £420,000 house will be charged twice as much in council tax as a £120,000 house and three times as much as a £40,000 property despite being worth substantially more.

This is unfair because the payment is not proportional to the value of the property. I continue to call for all houses to have a Council tax set as a fixed percentage of the value of the property.

We know that ratepayers in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors have received more than £1 billion in additional business rates support over the last six years and almost half of all business ratepayers pay no business rates. We also know that for many retailers it is rent rather than rates which is the most expensive.

I have had personal experience of a business in hospitality whose costs increased each year. They paid combined rent and business rates; the landlord said the increased bill was due to increased rates. When I investigated the business was small and zero rated for rates.

Finally, if you want quality public services you have to pay for them via taxes. Asking for more expenditure but less tax does not create a coherent economic policy – remember Liz Truss and her budget.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

