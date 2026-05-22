I’m glad your country’s getting bombed
Yuliia Bond
The above is a screenshot sent to me by another Ukrainian mother just yesterday.
A school child was told: “I’m glad your country is getting bombed.”
Please stop for a second and imagine your own child receiving this message.
Imagine your child already carrying trauma. Imagine they came from war. Imagine they lost their home, their school, their friends, maybe family members, maybe everything they knew.
Imagine they have already heard air raid sirens, seen fear in adults’ eyes, seen destruction, displacement, grief, and then they arrive somewhere that is supposed to be safe, only to receive messages celebrating bombs falling on their country.
And before anyone says “this is just one incident” – no.
This is exactly the problem.
People do not see the full picture because most of this is never reported publicly. Families often stay quiet. Children stay quiet. Adults swallow it quietly because they are exhausted, traumatised, trying to survive, trying not to make trouble, trying to integrate.
But people working with communities see the pattern. Community leaders see the pattern. Schools quietly dealing with incidents see the pattern. Refugee organisations see the pattern.
And when family after family quietly tells similar stories – bullying, hostility, children being targeted, comments celebrating bombings, people being told to “go back,” fear in schools, people questioning whether they belong, families considering moving areas because they no longer feel safe – then we need to stop pretending these are isolated incidents.
Patterns matter.
Safeguarding matters.
And this is the part that frustrates me the most when we discuss far-right narratives, disinformation and increasingly hostile rhetoric.
People discuss this issue from political angles. Some discuss democracy. Some discuss elections. Some discuss free speech. Some discuss migration statistics. Some discuss whether certain parties are rising or falling.
But my biggest concern is something much more immediate and much more human: Who becomes the target?
Because the real consequence of hateful narratives is not a political argument online. The real consequence is a child becoming scared to go to school. A mother opening messages like the screenshot above. Families living in fear quietly.
Adults staying silent because they do not want attention, conflict or more trauma.
People losing trust in the communities they tried to rebuild their lives in.
What spreads online does not stay online.
Words matter.
Narratives matter.
Dehumanisation matters.
Burden
When people constantly hear that refugees are a burden, migrants are the problem, Ukrainians are no longer welcome, solidarity should end, or wars should be ignored because people are “tired” – eventually somebody repeats it. Children repeat it. Communities absorb it.
And then society acts shocked when a school child receives a message saying: “I’m glad your country is getting bombed.”
Really?
Are we shocked?
Or are we simply refusing to connect the dots?
And perhaps one of the saddest parts in all of this is that awareness itself has disappeared. Awareness has faded. Schools rarely speak about Ukraine anymore.
Media attention has moved on. But the war did not end.
The war is still escalating. People are still dying. Families are still fleeing. Children are still being traumatised. And now we are seeing consequences here too.
Patterns
So while politicians fight each other for headlines, elections, seats and power, I want to ask a very simple question: Who is actually going to protect vulnerable people?
Who is going to make safeguarding the priority?
Who is going to protect the children.
And who is finally going to stop pretending these are isolated incidents when clear patterns are already emerging?
Because from where many of us stand, vulnerable people are paying the price while too many still refuse to connect the dots.
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This has always been one of the big points that need addressing when it comes to a small section of our society.
Racism and intolerance never comes alone. If a person or group is demonstrating racism and hatred there are always hidden and sinister underlying issues not far away.
These people are dangerous to our communities and a threat to our children. It’s overdue that racism is woped out in Cymru, unfortunately it’s down to us at a ground level to show that these people just aren’t welcome in our communities.
The filth of racism is dangerous to our communities, damaging to our schools and destructive to our country.
Stamp it out in Cymru.
Absolutely Gary it must be stamped out.I have just received a Facebook Post from someone stating that Rupert Lowe’s Restore Party has just held a meeting at an undisclosed venue in Carmarthenshire attended by 85 people.
Restore make Reform look like a Charity Organization.
We need more events that celebrate different cultures.
I was brought up watching Sesame Street, Arnold on Different Strokes, Will Cwac Cwac / Bella Lasagne (Fireman Sam).
London has Notting Hill carnival, maybe Camarthen should have a carnival of trans-gender individuals from around the world?
Likewise my favorite TV shows growing up were Love Thy Neighbour and Alf Garnet yet there are people who couldn’t see that these shows were actually making fun of stereotypical Racists.
I think Carmathenshire does ok with events throughout the Year they even have Superhero Cosplay Street Events during Half Term Week.
We all spend money and can use our purchasing power to support ethical organisations.
Loss-making Waitrose has not supported the Welsh fishing industry (all seafood is from Scotland), so buy from Cardiff Market / Leekes instead of Cardiffs John Lewis store (same owner).
HS2 has more funding than Welsh rail network, so holiday in North Wales by TfW.
Emirates flys to Moscow, so fly to Far East with a Far Eastern airline and pay extra.
Many thanks for the heads up on this.Please excuse my ignorance but I thought All Air travel from the UK to Russia was sanctioned.
I will certainly look into this as Moscow has always been on my bucket list, Politics aside as most Russian people don’t support Putin and there was even a time when I actually studied The Russian Language.