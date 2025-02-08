Is Cardiff nightlife dying?

Meg Davies

Cardiff has long prided itself on affordable nights out, and a rich, diverse music scene that draws in fun-loving crowds from far and wide to the nation’s capital.

But now, ask any regular clubgoer, and they’ll tell you the vibe has changed.

Nights out feel more expensive, options more limited, and the streets are no longer bustling like they used to.

The once-thriving clubbing scene seems to be struggling under the weight of rising costs and dwindling venues.

And as club closures continue and grassroots music spaces disappear, the capital is at risk of losing a major part of its appeal, especially amongst younger demographics.

So, what’s happening? Is Cardiff’s nightlife going through a rough patch, or is it dying out for good?

A post-pandemic trend?

In recent times, Cardiff has seen the closure of big chains such as Pryzm and Tiger Tiger, as well as independent music venues such as The Moon, Gwdihŵ and 10 Feet Tall.

With mounting financial pressures – namely a cost of living crisis and rising running costs – these venues were forced to shut their doors.

But their closures tell a wider story than just struggling businesses – they are an indication of a wider cultural shift.

In post-Covid years, swathes of clubs across the UK have had to shut their doors.

Research by the Night-Time Industries Association showed that since 2020, the UK has lost 37% of its clubs, which works out at about 10 clubs closing each month.

The lasting effects of the pandemic, cost of living crisis, and shifting social habits among young people have all contributed to the decline.

Of course, the pandemic changed how people socialise, leaving a younger demographic who are less keen to go out, as they struggle with soaring living costs.

And as we distance ourselves further from the pandemic, the situation does not seem to be improving, with many clubs unable to bounce back.

Prices soar

This unfortunate blend of influences has put clubs between a rock and a hard place.

They are forced to raise costs to stay afloat, which then deters the very crowds they rely on – and so the cycle repeats.

And this has had a huge impact on the Cardiff nightlife scene.

Drink prices have soared, entry fees have crept higher, and the cost of simply enjoying the city’s nightlife has become unreasonable for many.

Gone are the days of free entry to the iconic Live Lounge, and a Chippy Lane feast that would only set you back a fiver.

The result? Cardiff’s nightlife is starting to feel indistinguishable from a night out in London – minus the London salaries to match.

With the loss of independent venues and ever rising costs, a night out in Cardiff is starting to feel generic, costly, and for many, not worth the effort.

If you’re paying £8 for a vodka coke and £10 just to get through the door, you might start wondering if it’s worth it.

Death of the midweek

All these influences have dampened the spirit of a spontaneous Cardiff night out, and clubs now face massive discrepancy on a night-to-night basis.

The focus on maximising profits through high-turnover events – such as match days, student nights, and seasonal celebrations – has led to extreme fluctuations in the city’s nightlife.

The Six Nations will see an influx of partygoers spilling onto St Mary Street, but on a random Wednesday? The city centre can feel like a ghost town.

The death of the midweek night out means that Cardiff has lost out on steady stream of party-goers.

Students, in particular, rarely stray from the comfort of Cathays, preferring the affordability of SU nights and Misfits over venturing into town.

And with fewer popular venues, those that survive are bearing the brunt of demand on nights that are busy.

Long queues, overcrowded dancefloors, and a limited variety of options have replaced the once-thriving clubbing scene.

Gentrification

Cardiff has always been deeply associated with music, community, and nightlife, but with rising costs, closures, and gentrification, the city’s cultural landscape is being flattened.

What was once a city known for variety and accessibility now seems to have lost its spirit.

The loss of independent spaces in favour of high-end bars and chain venues means that what made Cardiff unique is being replaced by a generic, unexciting experience.

But Cardiff doesn’t have to go the way of so many other cities that have fallen victim to the threat of gentrification.

The encouraging opening of The ‘New’ Moon – a beloved independent venue – holds promise.

Owners recently announced that the music venue will be reopening despite the “shrinking economy for nightlife”.

They also revealed that Cardiff Council had provided funding, which proves that investments in grassroots venues, and support for local nightlife initiatives can make a difference.

Instead of prioritising profit above all else, the city’s nightlife scene needs a revival of creativity, fun, and a breath of new life.

We need to break free from the cycle of overpriced drinks and overcrowded venues and start thinking about what actually makes a night out exciting.

It’s not just about squeezing as many people as possible into a room and charging nearly a tenner for a watered-down vodka coke – it’s about atmosphere, variety, and creativity.

The capital’s nightlife could do with a jolt of imagination, and a focus on retaining the spirit of an iconic Cardiff night out.

