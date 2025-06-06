Is it time to rethink Welsh Labour — or reinvest in it?

Franck Banza

As Wales prepares for the 2026 Senedd election, many voters are rightly reflecting on the state of our country, our politics, and the choices ahead.

Discontent and frustration are understandable — we live in turbulent times. But how we respond to these feelings will define not just the future of our government, but the strength and unity of our communities.

One thing is clear: Wales needs stability, experience, and leadership grounded in local reality. That’s why our vote should not just be a vote for a party — it should be a vote for competence, community, and progress.

Welsh Labour

One of the reasons many people feel disillusioned is that Welsh Labour hasn’t always done a great job of shouting about its achievements. In a media environment dominated by conflict and crisis, the steady progress being made in Welsh education, the protection of our NHS from creeping privatisation, and support for local authorities too often go unnoticed.

Yet those achievements matter. From the rollout of free school meals to children across primary schools, to shielding the Welsh NHS from the deeper cuts seen in England, and keeping tuition fees lower for Welsh students — these are tangible, hard-fought victories. But they become so embedded in everyday life that people take them for granted.

Don’t Confuse Westminster with Wales

It’s important to separate what happens at Westminster from the values and direction of Welsh Labour. Many of the frustrations people feel — whether about immigration policy, foreign affairs, or economic decisions — stem from a UK Labour Party still working to find its path.

Welsh Labour, by contrast, has remained grounded. It continues to listen to communities and act in their interests. It is a party of devolved decision-making, rooted in the principles of fairness, equality, and sustainability.

Current and former First Ministers Eluned Morgan, Mark Drakeford and Carwyn Jones have prioritised compassion and pragmatism in their approach — something the people of Wales have recognised time and time again.

Reform Is Not the Answer — It’s a Risk

The rise of Reform UK is a reaction to dissatisfaction — but it is not a solution. Voting Reform may feel like a protest, but it comes with consequences. The party offers no serious policies, no experience in government, and no credible plan for Wales or the UK. What it risks is bringing instability, stoking division, and dragging the political conversation further into extremes.

We’ve seen what happens when protest votes go too far. Remember the 2016 local elections in England, when UKIP surged and filled councils with poorly vetted candidates who failed to turn up, failed to deliver, and left local authorities in chaos. Wales cannot afford that mistake.

In a world already in crisis — with war in Ukraine, devastation in Gaza, and the threat of Trump returning to the White House — the last thing we need is chaos at home.

Protest With Purpose, Not Destruction

If you’re angry, if you feel unheard — you’re not alone. But there are constructive ways to make your voice heard:

Join a local campaign or movement aligned with your values.

Write to your MS (Member of the Senedd) and hold them accountable.

Speak at community events or local forums.

Vote for change within parties — through candidates who better reflect your views.

Use social media responsibly to push important issues into the spotlight.

Protest is vital to democracy. But protest that tears down without a plan to build up leaves us all worse off.

Can Labour still be the answer?

Welsh Labour is not perfect — no party is. But it is the only party in Wales with the track record, the infrastructure, and the rootedness to lead responsibly in this difficult time. With the expansion of the Senedd bringing more seats and voices into Welsh politics, we need to ensure experience leads the way.

Now more than ever, we need parties that understand our communities — local farmers, small businesses, hospitality workers, educators, carers — and are fighting for their future. Reform doesn’t speak for them.

To secure a better result at the 2026 Senedd election, Welsh Labour should focus on three key priorities: communicating its achievements more clearly, reconnecting with grassroots communities, and presenting a bold, forward-looking vision for Wales. Too often, the party’s successes — from protecting the NHS in Wales to introducing free school meals — are quietly delivered but not widely known or celebrated. By investing in better communication, storytelling, and community engagement, Welsh Labour can rebuild trust.

The party must also embrace new voices, support local candidates who reflect Wales’s diversity, and offer practical, people-focused policies on housing, the cost of living, and jobs of the future — especially in green industries and tech. This, combined with a visible ground campaign and digital presence, will show voters that Welsh Labour is both experienced and ready to lead Wales into a fairer, more resilient future.

Unity over division: a lesson from France for Wales

We can draw inspiration from the recent developments in France, where parties from the centre and left joined forces to stand against the rising threat of the far right. It was a moment that reminded us of the importance of unity in the face of division.

In Wales, we may need to consider a similar approach. While Labour and Plaid Cymru have their differences, there is a shared commitment to progressive values, social justice, and protecting the most vulnerable in our communities. Facing the rise of Reform, a party whose values do not reflect the inclusive and community-driven spirit of Wales, it may be time for progressive parties to consider where collaboration can be more powerful than competition.

For voters who traditionally support smaller parties like the Greens or the Liberal Democrats, the next Senedd election may not just be about loyalty — it could be about impact. A vote for Labour or Plaid could be the most effective way to protect Welsh democracy from being overtaken by a movement rooted in anger, not answers.

