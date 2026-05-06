Is Plaid Cymru the future of Wales?

Jibreel Meddah

After a century on the periphery of Welsh politics, Plaid Cymru enters the final leg of the 2026 Senedd election campaign as a credible contender for government.

As Labour’s grip on Wales has weakened, the prospect of Rhun ap Iorwerth becoming First Minister has shifted from a long-term nationalist ambition to a tangible electoral possibility.

With just hours remaining until the polls open on 7 May, the party stands close to a significant advance that could challenge decades of one-party dominance in Cardiff Bay.

The PollCheck five-poll average has Plaid on 28.6% and Reform UK on 26.4%, but the more detailed modelling offers a fuller picture.

YouGov’s MRP for ITV Cymru Wales puts Plaid on 43 seats in the new 96-member chamber, just six short of a majority. At the same time, JL Partners’ MRP for the Telegraph projects Plaid to win 37 seats to Reform’s 29 and Labour’s 14.

A Beaufort Research poll for Nation.Cymru suggests Plaid’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth is well placed to become First Minister after the Senedd election on 7 May, reflecting the assessment of one of Wales’s most established polling organisations.

It is important to note that MRP polling for the upcoming Senedd elections is subject to uncertainty, as these projections rely on complex demographic modelling that can shift with voter sentiment and turnout patterns.

Plaid’s manifesto, launched on 9 April, sets out a vision “rooted in fairness but driven by ambition.”

The headline commitments are ones that speak directly to everyday life: an expansion of free childcare to all children from nine months to four years, a target to end all two-year NHS waits within the first year of government, a National Care Service making social care free at the point of use, and a Wales Wealth Fund to ensure Wales benefits from its own natural resources.

There will be no independence referendum in the first term, a deliberate decision that removes what had previously been one of Plaid’s most exposed vulnerabilities with undecided voters.

Critics have been quick to raise fiscal questions. The Institute for Fiscal Studies noted that Plaid’s childcare expansion would represent a significant increase in government spending in the early years, adding that the overall plans would need to be funded carefully given the pressures facing the Welsh budget.

These are questions Plaid will need to continue addressing during the campaign. Supporters, however, point to previous policy shifts in Wales, including free prescriptions and free school meals for primary pupils, which were initially met with similar scepticism.

Hurdles

Even if the electoral maths ultimately favours Plaid, significant hurdles remain. The party may need to work with others in the Senedd or govern as a minority, both of which would involve compromise and could dilute some manifesto pledges.

The challenges for the next government will begin on day one, including efforts to turn around a struggling NHS, implement complex childcare reforms and manage ongoing funding pressures.

The 2026 campaign is shaped by a deeper realignment in Welsh politics. According to analysts at the Wales Governance Centre, the electorate is increasingly dividing along identity lines.

This shift sees Plaid Cymru drawing support from more progressive, Welsh-identifying voters, while Reform UK consolidates backing among those who identify more strongly as British.

Plaid’s gains are coming primarily from former Labour voters who appear to be sticking with their switch, suggesting a more durable change rather than a temporary protest.

Plaid’s communications have notably improved under its current leadership, reflecting Rhun ap Iorwerth’s background in broadcasting.

Ap Iorwerth has proven adept at the demands of frontline politics, and movement in the polls has coincided with rising approval for the Plaid leader and increasing dissatisfaction with Reform’s Nigel Farage.

The opposition’s campaign, meanwhile, has faced difficulties, with several candidates standing down in recent weeks.

With internal divisions, resignations and controversy over candidate selection, Reform would face a very different level of scrutiny in government than in opposition.

However, the established parties are not without their own vulnerabilities. Labour is struggling to defend a 27-year record marked by public service fatigue, while Plaid still faces questions from undecided voters about its capacity and experience to govern effectively at a national scale.

With under a week remaining, Wales is a small nation with a parliament barely old enough to have a generation of voters who have known nothing else.

Cautious

What it chooses on 7 May will say something about the direction it wants to take: whether to pursue a different political path or remain cautious about the promises on offer.

For over a quarter of a century, since the dawn of devolution in 1999, Cardiff Bay has been synonymous with Labour rule.

That unbroken 27-year period has defined modern Welsh politics. Now, for the first time, that certainty appears to be weakening.

Plaid Cymru is asking voters to believe that, this time, delivery can match ambition. The polls, the shifting political landscape, and the timing all point to the same possibility: it may be within reach.

If Rhun ap Iorwerth crosses the threshold of the First Minister’s office this week, it will represent more than a change of government. It would mark one of the most significant political shifts in Wales since devolution.