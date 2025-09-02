Is the FM’s coalition answer a blooper or a cunning Plan?

Jonathan Edwards

Way back in the lead-up to the 2007 National Assembly election when I was embedded in the Plaid Cymru National Campaigns Unit, much of our thinking was dominated by how we could undermine the all-powerful Labour narrative of the time that Welsh elections were a straight choice between Labour and the Conservatives.

Labour’s message to the Welsh public was simple and effective. A vote for anyone else apart from them was essentially an enabling vote for the Tories. For a challenger from the left of the spectrum like Plaid Cymru, it has always been a difficult narrative to undermine.

The big question running into next year’s Senedd election, as has been the case in every single election in the devolution era, has been whether Labour would win enough National Assembly/Senedd seats to govern as a majority. One of our strategic aims going into the 2007 election therefore focused on trying to get Labour to admit in the run-up to the election, considering the polling evidence at the time, that they would have to entertain working with Plaid Cymru post-election.

Our hope was that should we get such an admission it would also legitimise the vibrant offer Plaid had put together for the election based on the ‘7 for 07’ signature policies.

A few weeks before polling day, a senior Labour source duly admitted to the BBC that should the polls prove correct, Labour would have no option but to entertain such an agreement or face the prospect of losing power to a coalition of all the opposition parties.

The response of other Labour figures was blind fury as they knew it legitimised the narrative Plaid Cymru was endeavouring to sell at the election.

Plaid Cymru First Minister

My reason for reminiscing is that last month in an interview with the BBC, First Minister Eluned Morgan refused to rule out not only coming to a deal with Plaid Cymru after the election but also serving under a Plaid Cymru First Minister.

Clearly the former would be a ridiculous position to take considering that since 2007 there has been a formal coalition, a formal cooperation agreement and a continuous unofficial soft understanding.

However, the second proposition – Labour refusing to rule out working under a Plaid First Minister – is an astonishing admission on several levels and indicates the rapid change at the heart of Welsh politics as we head towards the next Senedd election in a matter of months.

Furthermore, it is an indication of the fall from grace facing the Labour Party in Wales today. Whereas previously the question was whether Labour would be willing to entertain a junior partner, we are now debating whether Labour would itself be prepared to play a junior role in the next government of Wales.

If I had been advising the First Minister – and admittedly it is too late for a change of tack now, following the interview – the holding line should have been that Labour was not in the business of serving any other party.

Labour dominance

Labour has a century and more of dominance in Wales: it could have legitimately argued that a vote for Plaid, Lib Dems, Greens or assorted Independent candidates was a gift to Reform and the Tories.

Furthermore, the First Minister must surely know that should Labour fall behind Plaid, her position would be untenable as Labour leader. In other words, she isn’t going to be able to negotiate anything unless Labour are the ones reaching out. If Labour come second to Reform with Plaid third, then there may be a window she could hang on to help secure a non-Reform administration, but the knives would be out for her in the long-term.

Perhaps the First Minister’s answer has been guided by the fear that Labour could fall behind Reform and Plaid Cymru at the election and that Labour votes would be needed to stop Reform gaining the keys to the corridors of power – an acknowledgment that Labour will be duty bound to provide some sort of stability in the next Senedd no matter how bruising the result, and that she needs to prepare the wider Labour Party for that eventuality considering the seismic shock it would entail.

If so, her aims are admirable and would gain much sympathy from those on the left of the spectrum petrified at what could potentially happen in the not-too-distant future.

Cunning tactic

However, my curious and cynical mind leads me to ask whether there could possibly be a more cunning tactic at play. By refusing to rule out working under a Plaid Frist Minister, is Eluned Morgan trying to undermine the key Plaid narrative message as we approach the election that they offer change, and hence using Labour’s current unpopularity in the country to inadvertently undermine Plaid Cymru?

It is difficult for Plaid to make the case that they are the change option if that would entail an understanding with Labour in whatever form.

It appears to me that there is an almighty battle between Reform and Plaid Cymru for ownership of the change narrative as we approach the election. If Plaid loses that battle, its currently lofty position in the polls could evaporate. The First Minister might be calculating that in what looks like being a very difficult election to say the least for Labour, the priority if she is to stay as FM is to secure more seats than Plaid Cymru. Even if Reform win, then Labour would be in pole position to lead the government. Is she the political equivalent of the angler fish, luring her prey as an easy meal before consuming the victim whole?

Jonathan Edwards was the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr 2010-24