Jane Dodds: The leader who saved the Welsh Budget – imagine what more Lib Dems could achieve

Franck Banza

Wales was on the brink of an economic and political crisis. With £5bn in funding at risk, public services facing collapse, and political infighting paralysing the Senedd, it was Jane Dodds and the Welsh Liberal Democrats who stepped up to prevent disaster.

This budget deal isn’t just a victory for common sense—it’s proof that the Liberal Democrats deliver real results when others fail.

While other parties played political games, Jane Dodds secured a transformative £100m package of investment for childcare, social care, transport, environmental protection, and local councils.

The choice was clear: let Wales descend into chaos or negotiate a deal that delivers for everyone. With just one Liberal Democrat MS, Jane Dodds has achieved more for Wales than Reform, Plaid Cymru, and the Conservatives combined.

Delivering for Wales: A pragmatic, grown-up approach

This budget deal shows what Liberal Democrats in government can achieve:

£30m for childcare, ensuring all two-year-olds can access funded early education—giving every child the best start in life.

£30m for social care, reducing hospital delays and providing vital support for vulnerable people.

£15m for young people’s transport, capping single bus fares at just £1—making travel affordable for students and workers.

£5m to clean up Wales’ rivers and seas, tackling pollution and protecting our natural environment.

£120m to fix roads and pavements, finally addressing the potholes and crumbling infrastructure that frustrate communities.

Increased funding for councils, guaranteeing better local services for families across Wales.

This is what mature, solution-driven politics looks like. While other parties bicker and grandstand, the Liberal Democrats get things done.

A party that delivers – even with one MS

Jane Dodds has proven that politics is about results, not rhetoric. This budget deal wasn’t about ideology—it was about delivering real improvements for people across Wales.

While other parties refused to engage, the Liberal Democrats stepped up to negotiate in good faith.

Compare this to Reform, a party that thrives on division, fear, and empty promises. They claim to be the alternative but have yet to present a single policy to improve Wales. Their politics of anger might win headlines, but it does nothing to fix the issues communities face every day.

Plaid Cymru’s protest politics and the Conservatives’ disarray have left Wales in limbo. But the Liberal Democrats are about solutions, not slogans.

Imagine what more Lib Dems could achieve

The next Senedd election is a critical moment for Wales. Voters have a choice:

A serious party that gets things done—or political chaos.

Pragmatic leadership that delivers funding—or reckless ideology.

A Wales built on fairness, opportunity, and prosperity—or division and decline.

If the Welsh Liberal Democrats can deliver this much with just one Senedd member, imagine what could be achieved with a larger, stronger team in 2026.

Every extra Liberal Democrat MS elected means more investment, more progress, and more accountability in government.

The choice is clear

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have shown they can deliver for Wales. This budget deal is just the beginning. With more support, they can do even more to build a fairer, more prosperous Wales.

