Lee Waters

Since becoming Prime Minister in July, Andy Burnham has made the Labour Party feel better about itself. He has taken the wind out of the challengers’ sails on left and right, and arrested the decline his predecessor had driven the party into.

Even sceptics concede that, on politics, ‘Our Andy’ is playing a canny game.

His stream of micro-initiatives on the cost-of-living crisis and his openness to re-engaging with the EU have earned him a hearing among many of the progressive voters who drifted away from Labour over the past two years. But his canny politics seem to have geographical limits.

Seen from Wales and Scotland, the recovery looks very different. Burnham may be personally popular, but there is little sign of a “Burnham bounce” for Labour in either nation. That should temper any talk of an early election: without MPs from Wales and Scotland, Labour’s path back to a majority becomes much harder.

His tone appeals to voters who feel unheard. What he doesn’t seem to grasp is that in Wales and Scotland, that sense of exclusion is bound up with national identity. His promise of “good growth in every postcode” taps a widely felt grievance that wealth and opportunity are unevenly spread across the UK. That message lands as well in Makerfield as in Truro. But in Ammanford and Aberdeen there is an extra dimension: a sense that injustice has been done not just to places but to a people, through generations of an economy built on extraction.

For a generation, Welsh Labour was able to tie the economic grievance and the national story together, reconciling what Jim Griffiths, Wales’s first Secretary of State, called “the contrary pulls of country and cause”. Since Mark Drakeford’s departure that ability has eluded it, and in May’s Senedd elections the party paid the price.

Plaid Cymru won more than three times as many votes as Labour. The party’s own review found that only around a quarter of those who had backed Labour in 2021 or 2024 did so again. Of those who switched, a third went to Plaid.

Confused

His leadership pitch suggested he understood what had gone wrong, though it began badly: the first essay his team sent WalesOnline was so templated, and so confused about where power lies in Wales, that the site would not run it uncorrected. But the message, once it appeared, was warm, pledging to work constructively with the new Plaid Cymru government and to strengthen the Senedd. “You can’t build trust with Wales by talking at Wales,” he wrote. “You build it by listening first.”

At the end of last week came his answer to what Wales had actually asked for. Responding formally to the requests for more powers that the Welsh Government had tabled at the first meeting of the National Economic Council, he wrote to the First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth, rejecting every core demand that both the Plaid government and Welsh Labour have long made.

He was “not persuaded” by the case for devolving policing and justice, the Crown Estate or rail infrastructure. A bigger Welsh role in employment support and some oversight of parts of the justice system are on offer, but in substance little has changed from the muscular unionism that has shaped Whitehall’s attitude to Wales since Boris Johnson’s time in Downing Street.

The letter bore “the dead hand of Whitehall with a different signature”, as former Welsh Labour minister Alun Davies caustically put it.

Blind spots

Wales and Scotland are Burnham’s blind spots. His passion for devolution stops at the English border; his focus is on catching England up. He has now told both First Ministers that, whatever their mandates, further powers will be marginal and on his terms.

That may play well in English regions that have long felt the Scots and Welsh get more than their share. But it confirms the sense among many Welsh voters that their grievances don’t matter to the party they once looked to to speak for them.

The irony is that Welsh Labour’s own review diagnosed the problem precisely. Its focus groups said people switched to Plaid because of “the lack of Labour standing up for Wales as a separate entity”.

Labour trails Plaid by four to five points on the NHS and the economy, the review found, but by 28 points on standing up for Wales. Yet instead of urging the party to close that gap, it advised changing the subject to bread-and-butter issues.

The party’s leadership has taken the advice. Ken Skates still formally backs devolving policing and the Crown Estate, but now says standing up for Wales means jobs, wages and the NHS rather than more powers.

Welsh Labour pays lip service to its longstanding policy but has dropped the politics, letting the PM off the hook.

Blunt

Carwyn Jones, the former First Minister, was blunt about the PM’s letter: “I don’t know what it is meant to achieve…We lost a bulk of people to Plaid Cymru. A lot of our Labour voters, this isn’t going to help to get them back.”

He is right. Labour cannot win back Wales by pretending that country and cause have come apart.

Burnham’s strategy may yet win over the English regions. But if the voters who left in May conclude they were right to go, and Scotland follows, the next general election will be much harder than the current mood in Downing Street suggests.

This article was first published on Lee Waters’ blog