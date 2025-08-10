Lowe Expectations

Ben Wildsmith

I got involved in a bit of online unpleasantness with Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe this week.

Lowe-IQ, who was drummed out of Reform UK after falling out with Nigel Farage, seems to spend the majority of his time on Elon Musk’s X platform. Indeed, the NAZI-saluting tech billionaire has expressed a preference for Rupes as a more hardcore proponent of ‘remigration’ than the Reform UK leader.

Last week, Lowe announced that he would like to see the Senedd abolished. Quite how this falls under the remit of an MP for a constituency that is nearer Amsterdam than Cardiff eludes me, but these types do seem to feel entitled to spout such nonsense.

Musk’s algorithm ensures that I see Lowe’s tweets despite not following him, and after his Cymru-baiting intervention earlier in the week I made the mistake of allowing one of his other posts to annoy me.

Idiot-charmer

‘I want to see mass deportations…’ began the odious idiot-charmer, and I was as piqued by the ‘I want’ entitlement of it as the foul sentiments he expressed. So, I quote-tweeted it under ‘I want to see you banned from Wales.’

It was late and I’d had a hard day at work. What ensued over the next 48 hours was as surreal as it was upsetting. Lowe-Quality himself had evidently been scrolling through his mentions and replied to my post claiming that ‘Many Welsh patriots’ have joined his pretend political party ‘Restore Britain’.

This was the cue for hundreds of his supporters, including a handful from Wales, to descend on my post and admonish me. Interestingly, all of them assumed that my problem with their creepy hero was solely to do with asylum seekers. None had picked up on his desire to override democracy in Wales.

Accordingly, I got a taste of how people who consider Reform UK to have sold out contribute to the national discussion on immigration.

The striking feature, for me, of their online ejaculations was how sexualised they were. Several expressed a hope that my female relatives would be raped by immigrants, with some suggesting that I would enjoy that as a spectacle.

Others deduced from my scorn for their bigoted daddy-substitute that I must be deviant in some way.

Psycho-sexual obsessions

The psycho-sexual obsessions on display recalled the repressed perversions that fuelled lynchings in the south of America. A therapist would have a field day with them.

Depressing as all this is, it’s possible to glean some hope from the level of support that Lowe-bar has attracted. He has nearly half a million followers on X and his tweet to me was liked by 7900 of them.

These are large enough numbers to suggest that Reform UK will face a challenge from the right, either by Lowe-wattage, Tommy Robinson, Ben Habib, or a combination of them.

If Nigel Farage loses the anti-immigration vote to more strident voices, then the rise of Reform UK will be halted. In the quest for respectability, Farage will lose credibility with the far right, and quite possibly game-changing funds from the MAGA movement and Musk.

Fringe parties are almost always the authors of their own destruction. Formed to be anti-establishment, they are forced to choose between ideological purity or electoral appeal and end up fighting like rats in a shoe.

The same problem will doubtless face Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana as they seek to establish their new enterprise.

‘Full credit’

By the end of the week, Lowe-character was giving ‘full credit to the Welsh’ for how we stand up for our culture. Naturally, this was so he could start on another ‘It’s illegal to say you are English these days’ rants.

For the right in general, Wales is never more than a passive scene onto which their Anglo-centric imperialism can be projected. When, on Thursday, he made a royal tit of himself by misidentifying a charity rowing team as migrants who had somehow managed to row 115 miles from Calais to Great Yarmouth (bypassing Clacton, as Farage tends to), I felt entitled to giggle.

As dangerous and disturbing as these people are, we shouldn’t overestimate their capacity for arse/elbow differentiation.

