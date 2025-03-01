Make St David’s Day a bank holiday, say Welsh Conservatives

Darren Millar MS

Darren Millar MS is the Leader of the Welsh Conservatives and has written to the UK Prime Minister to request that the UK Government establishes St David’s Day as a bank holiday in Wales.

St David’s Day is not just an annual opportunity to remember and celebrate the life, Christian devotion and example of our patron saint, and neither is it simply an opportunity to be reminded to “gwneud y pethau bychain” (“do the little things”), it is a cornerstone of our Welsh identity that fosters national pride.

Yet, in spite of strong public support for its designation as a bank holiday in Wales, and with Senedd votes and petitions also calling for this recognition, successive UK Government’s have dismissed the calls.

Creating a St David’s Day bank holiday would be a powerful affirmation of our Welsh culture, language, and heritage. Wales has a rich history and a thriving cultural identity that deserves greater recognition.

We are a land of song, music and great literary tradition, but, sadly, not everyone is aware of, or has been able to experience these riches.

Welsh culture

A dedicated public holiday would allow our communities to fully celebrate these traditions, from local eisteddfodau and parades to concerts and festivals, strengthening national pride and fostering greater engagement with our Welsh culture.

A day of reflection, with the full benefits that a bank holiday allows, will enhance Welsh cultural recognition with people of all ages.

The Welsh language would also benefit, as more people would have the opportunity to take part in Welsh-language events, reinforcing its use, and supporting our collective national efforts to increase number of people using and learning Welsh.

Additionally, a St David’s Day bank holiday would provide an much needed economic boost, particularly to Wales’ tourism and hospitality sectors.

It will give people a chance to visit our iconic Welsh cities, stunning national parks, landmarks and historic sites.

This will provide much-needed additional footfall for our retail, hospitality and leisure sector. Promoting Wales’ unique language, heritage and culture is integral to our prosperity and what better opportunity do we have than on St David’s Day?

It will give many more Welsh people the chance to put on a daffodil or a leak and to enjoy the National St David’s Day parade in Cardiff, as well as the other celebrations taking place the length and breadth of Wales.

Identity

Major events could be planned to attracting visitors and increasing local spending; our Cadw sites could open for free; and people could sample our fantastic Welsh cuisine, providing a shot in the arm for our food and drinks industry.

Creating this new bank holiday will unlock the experience for so many more Welsh people. Scotland and Northern Ireland have shown that bank holidays celebrating their national identity have delivered both cultural and economic benefits, and it would undoubtedly be the case here too.

If these Celtic nations can have bank holidays on their national days then we should too.

I am proud to be Welsh and as an equally proud Brit, I would support the idea of England having its own national holiday for St George’s Day too, bringing real parity between all four corners of our United Kingdom.

Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd have consistently backed the idea of a St David’s Day bank holiday, tabling motions on two separate occasions in recent years in the Welsh Parliament.

These motions have received unanimous and cross-party support. If we proceed with our plan, people will enjoy substantial benefits to their wellbeing as they relax and connect with their cultural roots.

Heritage

It’s for all of these reasons that I have written to the UK Prime Minister to request that St David’s Day be designated as a bank holiday in Wales.

The case for a St David’s Day bank holiday is compelling. From fostering national pride and cultural celebration to providing tangible economic and social benefits, a national holiday dedicated to Wales’ patron saint would be a fitting tribute to our country’s rich history and vibrant identity.

It would give the people of Wales a day to unite, celebrate, and reflect on our heritage, while also supporting local businesses, promoting tourism, and offering opportunities for educational enrichment for people of all ages.

The suggestion has all party support in the Senedd, and Labour committed to introducing a St David’s Day bank holiday in their 2019 election manifesto.

Let’s hope that Sir Keir’s response is positive.

