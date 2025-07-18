Monetary sovereignty, hard choices and snake oil salesmen

Dr John Ball

There was a time when those of us in the national movement could, perhaps, indulge in fanciful ideas about how wonderful a future free Wales might be. That was easy.

Today, independence has never been closer, and these fanciful ideas must now be replaced with knowledge, hard facts and, let us be honest, some things about which we will simply have to hold our collective noses. One is currency.

In presenting the case for independence, the question of currency is the most important and needs careful consideration, not least because it will be fundamental to future economic progress and external trade.

Developing the economy must be at the very heart of the case for independence, and like it or not, that means staying with the pound. This may not be ideal, but it resolves the major – and insurmountable – problems that would be presented by a separate currency.

Scotonomics

There are those, notably followers of Scotonomics, who suggest that a new sovereign Welsh state can develop and use its own, separate currency from day one of independence. This is an untested theory and fanciful idea that must be challenged – we owe it to the people of Wales.

The place to start is to examine its role in the economy.

Economic theory presents many functions, but for this discussion, three are relevant.

It must be a Store of Value, which is reflect the strength – or weakness – of the issuing state’s economy.

Unless there is a remarkable economic miracle before independence, the Welsh economy will remain weak, certainly when compared to the economies of the small states of Europe. Switzerland and Iceland, both with their own currencies, have been presented in support of the argument for a separate currency, emphasising this function: they reflect a strong economy.

It must be a Form of Exchange, allowing business to interact financially both within and outside Wales and as part of this, to be acceptable as a form of exchange.

This is particularly important, Welsh exports are worth £18bn, whilst imports, mostly from within the UK are £60bn. You do not have to be a genius in economics to understand that suppliers to Welsh businesses will not want to be paid in a strange, unknown currency.

There are further questions that must be addressed.

Deposit Flight

The first is the critical issue of so-called Deposit Flight, the situation where, once an announcement is made that the (current) pound is to disappear, to be replaced with an unknown currency, money will be moved out of banks and investment organisations. This is dangerous and would destabilise the economy even before the first day of independence. There is also business confidence. Although the scare stories associated with the three independence referenda and the Brexit vote – that businesses would leave did not come about – the strangeness of this new currency, coupled with the inevitable compulsion to use it, might well drive businesses away or deter those considering investment.

There is the question of Transactions Costs, the extra costs involved in exchanging one currency for another. Apart from the inconvenience, this adds further, and often considerable, unwanted costs, especially noting the £60bn in imports.

Which raises a yet further question. What will be the exchange rate against stronger currencies? Initially, like it or not, the international markets set the rate, and a new, unknown currency presents substantial problems in valuing against existing currencies. The result will be significant Inflation in Wales.

Direct costs

There would be substantial direct costs involved in launching a new currency. Although the use of cash has declined, it still accounts for over 20% of retail sales, meaning that notes and coinage need to be designed and produced.

This is a significant unwanted cost. There are of course also the costs involved in re-programming financial technology such as cash machines and shop tills. In the case of the latter, this would be further complicated because large retailers’ systems link directly to warehouses where costs and prices would be denoted in a different currency. The Welsh retail sector is dominated by large supermarket chains which would unquestionably baulk at this expense.

An independent Wales will establish a Central Bank. With a separate currency, the bank would have to hold a significant reserve not only to hold contingency funds and function as a lender of last resort, but also to intervene against exchange rate fluctuations.

This reserve must be in a hard currency. Calculating the amount required is difficult, although it was suggested during the Scottish independence referendum that a Scottish currency would require the reserve to be at least £20bn – almost the entire annual Welsh tax.

No control

Supporters of Scotonomics have, quite incorrectly, argued that staying with the pound means no control over interest rates, in practice these are becoming more an international phenomenon over which central banks have limited power. However, the introduction of an unknown, separate currency will inevitably lead to instability and consequently need support, inevitably by raising the interest rate, which might well need to be much higher than remining with the pound.

The most ridiculous argument against maintaining the pound that reveals an astonishing ignorance of economics is the suggestion that the Bank of England or Westminster will control fiscal policy.

Government intervention in the economy – fiscal policy – is undertaken to dampen or assist growth, invariably the latter. Policy has two instruments: changes in taxation or government schemes such as infrastructure development. The former has in practice been limited, the latter has a stronger multiplier effect, driving wider growth.

These are direct government activities and would not be affected by either the Bank of England or Westminster. It has also been argued that somehow interest rates effect fiscal policy. This is nonsense, they have nothing to do with fiscal policy.

If we are to succeed in persuading the people of Wales that impendence present s a bright future, we must be honest with them, present the facts, good and bad and not indulge in fantasy economics worthy of snake oil salesman selling worthless fake remedies.

The pound is understood and used by the people of Wales. Why present further problems when there is no need?

Dr John Ball is a former economics lecturer at Swansea University and an expert on regional economic policy.

