Welsh Language Commissioner Efa Gruffudd Jones recently visited Belfast to meet with the new language commissioners there and visit a number of social enterprises. Here Dr Eleri James, Senior Research and Officer at the Welsh Language Commissioner, who was also on the tour, reflects on the visit.

Dr Eleri James, Senior Research and Officer at the Welsh Language Commissioner

Ná habair é, déan é: Less discussion, more action

“Ná habair é, déan é” – don’t just talk about it, do it! This simple phrase captures the spirit, ambition and determination of many of the community initiatives we had the privilege of visiting during a recent trip to Belfast.

In a city that has undergone profound social and political change over recent decades, the energy and commitment to sustaining language and cultural identity is impossible to ignore.

Our visit offered an opportunity to see first-hand the breadth of work being undertaken to support the Irish language across Belfast today.

While legislation and language rights provide an essential foundation, languages only truly flourish when they are woven into everyday life – in communities, workplaces, cultural centres, cafés, radio stations and social spaces.

The work taking place at Cultúrlann Mac Adam Ó Fiaich, Cumann Chluain Árd, Raidió Fáilte, ANAM Café / Glór na Móna and Gaelchúrsaí provided living proof of this.

Although each organisation serves a different purpose, they shared a common goal: creating spaces and opportunities for people to use their language naturally and confidently as part of everyday life.

We left inspired by their energy, their commitment to doing the small things well, and their determination to turn ambition into action. Go raibh maith agaibh for such a warm welcome.

The visit was organised by Pól Deeds, An Coimisinéir Gaeilge (the Irish Language Commissioner), and also provided an opportunity to meet for the first time the new Ulster Scots Commissioner, Lee Reynolds, as well as Dr Katy Radford, Director of the Office of Identity and Cultural Expression, which was established under the same legislation.

All three organisations are still relatively new and face the challenge of establishing offices and processes, recruiting staff, building trust and implementing their legislative responsibilities.

For us, the visit was an opportunity to offer practical support and to share more than twenty years’ experience of developing language rights and Welsh language standards.

Both new Commissioners have recently been accepted as Observer Members of the International Association of Language Commissioners, and we look forward to supporting them as they establish their offices and fulfil their statutory responsibilities.

The Association’s primary mission is to support and promote language rights, equality and linguistic diversity around the world, and to assist language commissioners in maintaining the highest professional standards.

One of its key objectives is to support regions seeking to establish language commissioner roles. We are therefore extremely proud to have the opportunity to provide practical support to newly established language commissioners so close to home, in another part of the United Kingdom.

One of the highlights of the visit was seeing Efa Gruffudd Jones contribute to a lively panel discussion at a landmark public conference designed to support implementation of the new legislation.

The conference aimed to share international best practice with public bodies in Northern Ireland as they begin preparing to implement their new responsibilities, while also considering more broadly how minority languages can be supported in public life.

Many of the questions raised felt remarkably familiar – concerns about costs, practicality and the challenge of changing organisational culture. In many ways, it echoed the discussions that took place in Wales when the Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011 was introduced. We hope Efa’s contribution provided reassurance as well as inspiration.

Wales’s experience demonstrates not only that change is possible, but that it can also lead to better services, more opportunities to use the language and greater confidence among speakers.

It was a chance to share experiences honestly – the successes, but also the lessons learned along the way.

Wales’ experience has also shown us that legislation alone is not sufficient to secure a language’s future. Laws can create the conditions for success, but it is people, communities and institutions that bring languages to life.

Of course, this was not a one-sided visit focused solely on offering advice and sharing our own experience, we returned home having learned a great deal ourselves.

Indeed, we have much to learn from the way the commissioners there work to promote their languages and cultures and unite people within a political context that differs significantly from our own in Wales.

We were particularly inspired by the passion of local community initiatives and their willingness to act, often without waiting for permission or formal support.

Their approach reminded us that the future of any language depends not only on legislation and institutions, but also on the energy, initiative and determination of its speakers.

As our relationship with colleagues in Northern Ireland continues to develop, we look forward to sharing experiences, learning from one another and supporting a wider community of organisations working to advance language rights and cultural diversity across these islands.

After all, that was the lesson Belfast reminded us of: Ná habair é, déan é – don’t just talk about change, make it happen.