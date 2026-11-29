Nation.Cymru staff

The earliest estimate for completing design work and securing legal approvals for a third bridge across the Menai Strait has risen from three years to four.

The Welsh Government now expects that stage to take four to five years, compared with the three to five years it gave a Senedd committee in October. Construction could then take another three to four years.

The two stages could take between seven and nine years in total. The government has yet to give an opening date, and construction depends on funding, legal approvals and a decision by ministers to proceed. In October, Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper told the committee the project could take eight to ten years from start to finish.

The new timetable comes in the same week that repairs to the existing Menai Suspension Bridge were pushed back from spring to autumn 2027. Mr Hooper described the further delay as “unacceptable” and acknowledged the frustration the repeated changes would cause residents, businesses and road users.

The suspension bridge will remain open to vehicles weighing up to 7.5 tonnes while the work continues, although further traffic restrictions will be needed at times. An earlier closure in October left traffic queuing to use the Britannia Bridge.

Speaking to the Senedd committee in October about the timetable for the new crossing, Mr Hooper said: “Where we can accelerate, we will, but some of these things are almost impossible to accelerate.”

Anglesey council leader Gary Pritchard welcomed the decision to revive the project in October and said the council was pressing for both existing crossings to be made more reliable while plans for the new bridge were drawn up.

Consultants

The Welsh Government is preparing to appoint consultants to draw up a preliminary design. The next stage will also include ground investigations, an environmental assessment and a full business case. The public will be able to comment on the environmental statement and any draft legal orders, including those needed if land has to be bought compulsorily.

The government says a third crossing would make journeys between Ynys Môn and the mainland more reliable and improve access for people walking and cycling.

A preferred route east of the Britannia Bridge was announced in 2018, but the scheme was shelved in 2023 following the Welsh Government’s roads review. Ministers revived it in October and are also developing plans for wind deflectors and variable speed limits on the Britannia Bridge.