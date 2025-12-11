New wind project puts Welsh communities in control

Mari Arthur

Imagine a future where the vast natural energy resources of Wales are owned and utilised in partnership directly for the benefit of our communities. That vision will take a small step closer to reality in the next few months in Ceredigion.

By March next year our new wind turbine development at Penrhiw, near Aberaeron, will be fully operational, becoming the latest asset to our growing portfolio complementing existing developments in Carmarthenshire and Flintshire.

The policy response to the climate crisis that is upon us has left Welsh communities feeling disempowered. Too often, electricity generating schemes are developed in the most isolated and remote parts of our country, requiring new infrastructure to transmit to the main grid. Invariably the proceeds follow the electricity out of our country.

Developments can be viewed as extractive where concerns are sidelined and ignored.

YnNi Teg is committed to developing a different model, owned and controlled by Welsh communities in partnership, bolstering economic strength by investing proceeds from electricity production locally. Over its lifetime, revenues of the turbine will provide £250k in community benefit at double the rate of commercial operators.

Modelled as a social enterprise, our developments are based on the ethos of promoting the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of the communities in which we work as opposed to making profit. We are the only Wales-based, pan-Wales community energy developer.

Full planning permission has been obtained from Ceredigion County Council for the development. YnNi Teg works in association with the Ynni Cymunedol Cymru / Community Energy Wales network.

Construction on the development is due to begin in December 2025 with an operational date set for April 2026. The project is expected to avoid approximately 9,750 tonnes of CO₂ emissions by generating clean electricity that would otherwise come from fossil fuels. The turbine will also produce enough electricity to power 750 homes with clean energy.

The turbine that will be used in the Penrhiw development itself has been retrofitted by Bridgend-based Renewable Facilities Management Services at a cost of £350k.

The turbine had previously been operational in Germany, its recommissioning as a part of this project has immediately reduced the initial carbon impact of the turbine, creating and sustaining high skilled employment in Wales.

Local ownership

As with other YnNi Teg projects, we aim to embed local ownership of the project via a Share Offer which is being launched today, December 11. The Christmas Offer aims to secure a return of 6% for participants in the first year. Our target is to raise £350,000 with shares priced at between £100 and £100,000. The Offer will help finance construction costs. Each shareholder will become a voting member determining the future direction of the project.

A target of a £250,000 community fund has been set for the Aberaeron locality, strengthening its social-economic fabric. Decisions on distribution will be made by the YnNi Teg Board which will be open for local people to join.

No pylon infrastructure will be required to facilitate the project, with a direct cable from Penrhiw connecting to the local distribution grid minimising its overall project. This contrasts with more controversial developments that require miles upon miles of connection infrastructure to transport electricity to the national grid.

The climate crisis means that Welsh natural resources will need to be increasingly utilised to help provide non carbon producing electricity for our homes and businesses.

The Offer provides an opportunity for the people of Wales to participate in a future where Welsh resources are utilised for the direct benefit for our local communities. Investment not extraction. Control over disempowerment. Cohesion not division.

Visit our website here for further information on the Offer.

Mari Arthur is Chair of YnNi Teg