Now is not the time to rejoin the EU
Ben Wildsmith
In times of stark division, we run the risk of allowing our positions to harden into articles of faith. In the UK, Brexit has become a kind of foundational argument for everything else about which we disagree.
On one side, you have defenders of European values, who make the case for the historical agreement that western Europe has had around political liberty and shared prosperity. We are stronger together, they insist. On the other, nationalists rally around the distinctness of individual states, arguing that the dilution of their autonomy weakens identity and vitality.
This difference has dominated British politics since the 1990s, to the extent that all other discussions have been conducted in its shade.
During the decade since the referendum, where we stand on the issue of Europe has been the primary indicator of a person’s wider ethos. We’ve become a Dr Seuss book, dividing ourselves into two camps between which cross-pollination is forbidden.
Boris Johnson formally insisted on support for his Brexit deal as a condition for serving as a Tory MP. Consequently, the party of Ken Clarke, Michael Heseltine, Ted Heath and even Margaret Thatcher has passed into history.
Symbiotically, Labour has ditched its Eurosceptic left wing and, after a period of unconvincing ‘respect’ for the referendum result under Keir Starmer, now seems to be positioning itself as an advocate for rejoining the EU.
You’re on one side or the other with this, and it has become a matter of identity for anyone who is politically engaged.
The problem with trenchant positions, though, is that they can be made absurd by changing circumstances. Labour correctly identified Keir Starmer’s reluctance to repudiate Brexit as a drag on its electoral fortunes. Rumours emerged before his defenestration that the party would fight the next election on rejoining the EU, and that direction seems to be solidifying under Andy Burnham’s leadership.
The EU has, for its supporters, traditionally been viewed as a source of stability. If its bureaucratic enormity lent the institution an air of staid complacency, the upside was that it acted as a bulwark against extreme outcomes.
It’s no coincidence that the EU’s most vocal supporters tend to be drawn from Europe’s centrist politicians. It is viewed as a constraining force against political extremism.
That is a vision born from the post-war consensus. Now, however, the organisation is tasked with supervising Europe’s response to a new hot war and seems unable to wield more than a chequebook in that endeavour.
The EU is young as a political organisation. As Eurosceptics are quick to point out, its nation states signed up for a trading relationship, and the Maastricht/Lisbon advances into political union created substantial unease, even in nations as committed as Ireland.
Now that real, big politics needs to be done with immediacy, the EU is stuttering as an institution.
The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, former Estonian PM Kaja Kallas, has just been booted from her expected role at upcoming peace talks in Berlin. It’s not hard to see why. In 2025, Kallas made remarks downplaying the roles of Russia and China in World War II.
Given the vast and indisputable sacrifices that those nations made in defeating Germany and Japan, that was a diplomatic error that disqualifies Kallas from serious consideration on the world stage.
Instead, the EU has appointed a team of seven representatives to represent it in the talks. These are: Andy Burnham, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
You’ll notice a few things about this line-up. Firstly, its very existence suggests the Balkanisation of Europe into individual states. While the representatives will, doubtless, hammer out a common position behind which they can all stand, these are national figures, aside from Costa and von der Leyen.
Cohesion
The inclusion of figures from the Council and the Commission further signals a lack of cohesion in the European position.
Furthermore, only Tusk represents the more recent accession of Eastern European nations to the EU. Here is where the real trouble lies. Nations like Poland and Estonia, quite rightly, have a very different risk assessment of Russia than we do here in the west. War, for them, would be fought from necessity, not choice, and Russia knows this.
So, the EU, which is currently on its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, is charged with selling those nations’ concerns as a common cause to its foundational, western members. Now, if the transition from an economic to a political union was problematic, yoking that to a military obligation of defending distant countries is another matter altogether.
Turmoil
Most assessments agree that a united Europe could defeat Russia in a war, but the deprivations and turmoil required have never been put to people here, nor in France, Germany and Spain. Were nationalist parties to be elected in those elections, which is currently predicted, the EU would find itself representing nations that have rejected its position.
EU membership used to involve entertaining arguments about cheese, not sending your child to die for countries you’ll never see.
It could be that Putin is so malign that such a contingency becomes necessary, but to ask people who live in safety to sacrifice that for others is arrogant and divorced from the votes we have cast.
The UK is currently semi-detached from this. It seems to me, as someone who voted to remain in the EU, that viewing rejoining as an unalloyed virtue is extreme folly when the ground under our feet has shifted so substantially.
To distinguish the UK’s position from an EU that is in peril of losing democratic legitimacy is the wiser course for now.
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It’s interesting that your reasoning for not rejoining now is due to a disjointed EU. I would argue that that would be a very good reason – to rejoin now. The EU needs leadership, it needs to come together. How can we stand on the sideline in fear of the potential quicksand? Now is the time for every country in Europe to stand together, as you wrote, together there would be a chance of victory agaisnt Russia.
Let’s stick to facts. In 2016, after much disreputable negative claims by the “Out of the European Union” campaign, only a very marginal 51.9% of the UK’s electors voted to leave the EU. The last 6 opinion polls on this issue (13 October – 16 November 2026) indicate that between 58% and 66% of the people now support the UK re-joining the EU, i.e., an average of 62% – nearly two-thirds. This evidence clearly justifies another EU referendum in the near future.
A convincing analysis in my view. As a remainer, Brexit has been every bit the disaster I feared. Whilst the EU has changed fundamentally in the last decade; the author correctly identifies one fault line that has not changed in a generation. The Franco-German drive for ever closer political and financial integration versus the British emphasis on trade. On that basis, I am not yet convinced the UK really wants what the EU has to offer or vice versa.
Let’s have a range of options this time. The all or nothing narrative is artificial and divisive.
Oh yes it is!
A basic condition of EU membership enshrined in the Treaty of Rome is to ‘protect the territorial integrity of a member state’. This was used when Spain stated their veto during the Scottish independence referendum. This allowed the ‘No’ camp to claim an independent Scotland would be thrown out of the EU. In the event, it was the British state that dragged Scotland out of the EU. Therefore for the United Kingdom to re-join the EU is a bad move. Wales and Scotland should have the option of joining the EU themselves, as independent member states, like Ireland.
Disagree. Support it or not, independence is probably at least a decade away if at all. Joining the EU would take another decade. Can’t wait that long for a better relationship.
There are three stages in joining the EU. (a) Candidate status decided by the commission, then (b) Alignment, getting your domestic laws and regulations to match EU standards, then (c) Acceptance by all existing states agreeing. It’s stage (b) that takes a long time, but if the UK and by definition Wales is already aligned, that is not difficult. Stuff like food, trade, ECHR and currency/debt. This is one reason why Westminster keeps a veto on an independence referendum.
All true; but no reason why we can’t make the sort of incremental progress Burnham is pursuing at the minute or even rejoin the Customs Union in due course.
Absolutely.
The process of rejoining would take years anyway and the numbers analyzed post brexit show that English people were far more in the leave camp than Wales or Scotland so independent countries joining would certainly be the fairest way for the electorate.
Usual confusion of points. Your piece seems importantly to miss that we are under a treaty obligation to defend, for instance the Baltic states by virtue of NATO membership, whatever an EU position might be. Indeed we literally have troops there now. Also as you mentioned the UK is attending these talks in any event and so it’s hard to see that being in the EU would be drawing us into this in a way that we aren’t already. In any event the summit that’s just gone on in Berlin is a somewhat different forum anyway to either institution involving… Read more »
A note of caution that many choose to ignore- “ It seems to me, as someone who voted to remain in the EU, that viewing rejoining as an unalloyed virtue is extreme folly when the ground under our feet has shifted so substantially.”
Others confuse NATO treaty obligations -mutual defence – with the wider context of EU. Let’s not have another 10 year era of misinformation and misunderstanding.