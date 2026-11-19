Ben Wildsmith

In times of stark division, we run the risk of allowing our positions to harden into articles of faith. In the UK, Brexit has become a kind of foundational argument for everything else about which we disagree.

On one side, you have defenders of European values, who make the case for the historical agreement that western Europe has had around political liberty and shared prosperity. We are stronger together, they insist. On the other, nationalists rally around the distinctness of individual states, arguing that the dilution of their autonomy weakens identity and vitality.

This difference has dominated British politics since the 1990s, to the extent that all other discussions have been conducted in its shade.

During the decade since the referendum, where we stand on the issue of Europe has been the primary indicator of a person’s wider ethos. We’ve become a Dr Seuss book, dividing ourselves into two camps between which cross-pollination is forbidden.

Boris Johnson formally insisted on support for his Brexit deal as a condition for serving as a Tory MP. Consequently, the party of Ken Clarke, Michael Heseltine, Ted Heath and even Margaret Thatcher has passed into history.

Symbiotically, Labour has ditched its Eurosceptic left wing and, after a period of unconvincing ‘respect’ for the referendum result under Keir Starmer, now seems to be positioning itself as an advocate for rejoining the EU.

You’re on one side or the other with this, and it has become a matter of identity for anyone who is politically engaged.

The problem with trenchant positions, though, is that they can be made absurd by changing circumstances. Labour correctly identified Keir Starmer’s reluctance to repudiate Brexit as a drag on its electoral fortunes. Rumours emerged before his defenestration that the party would fight the next election on rejoining the EU, and that direction seems to be solidifying under Andy Burnham’s leadership.

The EU has, for its supporters, traditionally been viewed as a source of stability. If its bureaucratic enormity lent the institution an air of staid complacency, the upside was that it acted as a bulwark against extreme outcomes.

It’s no coincidence that the EU’s most vocal supporters tend to be drawn from Europe’s centrist politicians. It is viewed as a constraining force against political extremism.

That is a vision born from the post-war consensus. Now, however, the organisation is tasked with supervising Europe’s response to a new hot war and seems unable to wield more than a chequebook in that endeavour.

The EU is young as a political organisation. As Eurosceptics are quick to point out, its nation states signed up for a trading relationship, and the Maastricht/Lisbon advances into political union created substantial unease, even in nations as committed as Ireland.

Now that real, big politics needs to be done with immediacy, the EU is stuttering as an institution.

The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, former Estonian PM Kaja Kallas, has just been booted from her expected role at upcoming peace talks in Berlin. It’s not hard to see why. In 2025, Kallas made remarks downplaying the roles of Russia and China in World War II.

Given the vast and indisputable sacrifices that those nations made in defeating Germany and Japan, that was a diplomatic error that disqualifies Kallas from serious consideration on the world stage.

Instead, the EU has appointed a team of seven representatives to represent it in the talks. These are: Andy Burnham, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

You’ll notice a few things about this line-up. Firstly, its very existence suggests the Balkanisation of Europe into individual states. While the representatives will, doubtless, hammer out a common position behind which they can all stand, these are national figures, aside from Costa and von der Leyen.

Cohesion

The inclusion of figures from the Council and the Commission further signals a lack of cohesion in the European position.

Furthermore, only Tusk represents the more recent accession of Eastern European nations to the EU. Here is where the real trouble lies. Nations like Poland and Estonia, quite rightly, have a very different risk assessment of Russia than we do here in the west. War, for them, would be fought from necessity, not choice, and Russia knows this.

So, the EU, which is currently on its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, is charged with selling those nations’ concerns as a common cause to its foundational, western members. Now, if the transition from an economic to a political union was problematic, yoking that to a military obligation of defending distant countries is another matter altogether.

Turmoil

Most assessments agree that a united Europe could defeat Russia in a war, but the deprivations and turmoil required have never been put to people here, nor in France, Germany and Spain. Were nationalist parties to be elected in those elections, which is currently predicted, the EU would find itself representing nations that have rejected its position.

EU membership used to involve entertaining arguments about cheese, not sending your child to die for countries you’ll never see.

It could be that Putin is so malign that such a contingency becomes necessary, but to ask people who live in safety to sacrifice that for others is arrogant and divorced from the votes we have cast.

The UK is currently semi-detached from this. It seems to me, as someone who voted to remain in the EU, that viewing rejoining as an unalloyed virtue is extreme folly when the ground under our feet has shifted so substantially.

To distinguish the UK’s position from an EU that is in peril of losing democratic legitimacy is the wiser course for now.